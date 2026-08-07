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Elecon Engineering Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELECON ENGINEERING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500

Here's the live share price of Elecon Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹437.65 Closed
-2.84₹ -12.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elecon Engineering Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹432.00₹454.65
₹437.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹352.00₹634.95
₹437.65
Open Price
₹454.65
Prev. Close
₹450.45
Volume
64,556

Source: Dion Global

Elecon Engineering Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80
HLE Glascoat		9.1115.5030.3718.049.02-10.04-6.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elecon Engineering Company has declined 21.08% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Elecon Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Elecon Engineering Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elecon Engineering Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5420.76429.18
10426.84432.44
20457.4449.28
50501.68474.96
100473.77479.17
200475.22488.6

Source: Dion Global

Elecon Engineering Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elecon Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.18%, FII holding fell to 6.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Elecon Engineering Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,79,6351.26180.4
15,07,0450.4580.45
10,75,7731.4857.42
8,09,9921.4843.24
7,66,1500.4640.9
5,72,9771.5430.59
4,83,0540.5125.79
4,06,1680.4221.68
3,77,5261.5720.15
3,67,5910.5619.62

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Elecon Engineering Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTElecon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTElecon Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTElecon Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 18, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTElecon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTElecon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Elecon Engineering Company

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1960PLC001082 and registration number is 001082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2016.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prayasvin B Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director (Executive Director)
  • Mr. Prashant C Amin
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradip M Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aayush A Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh A Pednekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav C Amin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirmal P Bhogilal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Natasha K Treasurywala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Savan R Godiawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Elecon Engineering Company Share Price

What is the share price of Elecon Engineering Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elecon Engineering Company is ₹437.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elecon Engineering Company?

The Elecon Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elecon Engineering Company?

The market cap of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹9,820.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elecon Engineering Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elecon Engineering Company are ₹454.65 and ₹432.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elecon Engineering Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elecon Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹634.95 and 52-week low of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹352.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elecon Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elecon Engineering Company has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, -13.95% for the past month, -22.04% over 3 months, -20.92% over 1 year, 3.17% across 3 years, and 42.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company are 41.60 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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