Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELECON ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹900.45 Closed
1.9817.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹885.00₹907.00
₹900.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.40₹886.05
₹900.45
Open Price
₹885.00
Prev. Close
₹883.00
Volume
3,19,573

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1911.53
  • R2920.27
  • R3933.53
  • Pivot
    898.27
  • S1889.53
  • S2876.27
  • S3867.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5364.45860.37
  • 10348.27849.21
  • 20341.5825.9
  • 50356.13750.39
  • 100324.96656.57
  • 200249.08548.48

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund6,24,4440.5247.31
HDFC Multi Cap Fund6,00,0000.5945.46
HDFC Defence Fund2,72,1221.6820.62
LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund2,01,4771.7815.26
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund64,0001.234.85
Navi Equity Hybrid Fund16,0001.371.21
LIC MF Childrens Gift Fund3,8202.060.29

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1960PLC001082 and registration number is 001082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 884.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prayasvin B Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant C Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip M Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Pranav C Amin
    Director
  • Mr. Jai S Diwanji
    Director
  • Dr. Sonal V Ambani
    Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Arvind Pednekar
    Director
  • Mr. Aayush A Shah
    Director

FAQs on Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹10,103.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is 46.75 and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is 9.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹900.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹886.05 and 52-week low of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹317.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

