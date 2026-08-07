Here's the live share price of Elecon Engineering Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
|HLE Glascoat
|9.11
|15.50
|30.37
|18.04
|9.02
|-10.04
|-6.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elecon Engineering Company has declined 21.08% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Elecon Engineering Company has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|420.76
|429.18
|10
|426.84
|432.44
|20
|457.4
|449.28
|50
|501.68
|474.96
|100
|473.77
|479.17
|200
|475.22
|488.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elecon Engineering Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.18%, FII holding fell to 6.99%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,79,635
|1.26
|180.4
|15,07,045
|0.45
|80.45
|10,75,773
|1.48
|57.42
|8,09,992
|1.48
|43.24
|7,66,150
|0.46
|40.9
|5,72,977
|1.54
|30.59
|4,83,054
|0.51
|25.79
|4,06,168
|0.42
|21.68
|3,77,526
|1.57
|20.15
|3,67,591
|0.56
|19.62
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Elecon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Elecon Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Elecon Engg. Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Elecon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Elecon Engg. Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1960PLC001082 and registration number is 001082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2016.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elecon Engineering Company is ₹437.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elecon Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹9,820.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elecon Engineering Company are ₹454.65 and ₹432.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elecon Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹634.95 and 52-week low of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹352.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elecon Engineering Company has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, -13.95% for the past month, -22.04% over 3 months, -20.92% over 1 year, 3.17% across 3 years, and 42.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company are 41.60 and 4.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global