|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|6,24,444
|0.52
|47.31
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|6,00,000
|0.59
|45.46
|HDFC Defence Fund
|2,72,122
|1.68
|20.62
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|2,01,477
|1.78
|15.26
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|64,000
|1.23
|4.85
|Navi Equity Hybrid Fund
|16,000
|1.37
|1.21
|LIC MF Childrens Gift Fund
|3,820
|2.06
|0.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ1960PLC001082 and registration number is 001082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 884.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹10,103.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is 46.75 and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is 9.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹900.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹886.05 and 52-week low of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is ₹317.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.