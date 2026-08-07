What is the share price of Elecon Engineering Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elecon Engineering Company is ₹437.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Elecon Engineering Company? The Elecon Engineering Company is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elecon Engineering Company? The market cap of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹9,820.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elecon Engineering Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elecon Engineering Company are ₹454.65 and ₹432.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elecon Engineering Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elecon Engineering Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹634.95 and 52-week low of Elecon Engineering Company is ₹352.00 as on .

How has the Elecon Engineering Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Elecon Engineering Company has shown returns of -2.64% over the past day, -13.95% for the past month, -22.04% over 3 months, -20.92% over 1 year, 3.17% across 3 years, and 42.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elecon Engineering Company are 41.60 and 4.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global