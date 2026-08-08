What is the share price of JK Tyre & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Tyre & Industries is ₹395.00 as on .

What kind of stock is JK Tyre & Industries? The JK Tyre & Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Tyre & Industries? The market cap of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹11,387.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Tyre & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Tyre & Industries are ₹414.20 and ₹384.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Tyre & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Tyre & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹611.60 and 52-week low of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹311.10 as on .

How has the JK Tyre & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The JK Tyre & Industries has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -3.67% over 3 months, 21.86% over 1 year, 13.51% across 3 years, and 21.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries are 14.74 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global