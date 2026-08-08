Here's the live share price of JK Tyre & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.11
|-4.50
|-3.67
|-28.89
|21.86
|13.51
|21.05
|MRF
|0.56
|-3.79
|2.72
|-8.10
|-7.13
|7.25
|10.78
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.62
|9.15
|8.90
|-8.21
|1.56
|1.24
|0.97
|Apollo Tyres
|3.91
|-1.96
|8.58
|-11.96
|2.16
|0.79
|14.84
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.89
|10.92
|-7.26
|15.90
|15.57
|22.91
|TVS Srichakra
|1.15
|-4.93
|1.23
|-5.78
|40.98
|9.86
|13.28
|Goodyear India
|-3.76
|1.25
|1.79
|-6.26
|-18.18
|-16.53
|-6.17
|Tolins Tyres
|0.15
|-2.43
|-7.95
|-21.37
|-32.03
|-24.51
|-15.53
|Krypton Industries
|-7.31
|-12.33
|-4.92
|-0.83
|-18.93
|12.23
|19.05
|Tirupati Innovar
|5.19
|-21.57
|-47.41
|3.07
|-27.93
|-43.76
|5.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JK Tyre & Industries has gained 21.86% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Tyre & Industries has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|401.71
|408.55
|10
|397.54
|405.03
|20
|402.49
|402.9
|50
|395.75
|401.9
|100
|401.29
|410.39
|200
|441.55
|414.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JK Tyre & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.26%, FII holding fell to 15.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,09,92,296
|1.07
|433.15
|40,07,096
|0.71
|157.9
|23,50,000
|0.46
|92.6
|4,43,071
|2.12
|17.46
|2,58,410
|1.01
|10.18
|1,563
|0.01
|0.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|JK Tyre & Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|JK Tyre & Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|JK Tyre & Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|JK Tyre & Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|JK Tyre & Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026
Source: Dion Global
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1951PLC045966 and registration number is 045966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14612.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Tyre & Industries is ₹395.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Tyre & Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹11,387.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Tyre & Industries are ₹414.20 and ₹384.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Tyre & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹611.60 and 52-week low of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹311.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Tyre & Industries has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -3.67% over 3 months, 21.86% over 1 year, 13.51% across 3 years, and 21.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries are 14.74 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global