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JK Tyre & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES

Singhania (HS) Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tyres
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JK Tyre & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹395.00 Closed
-4.42₹ -18.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JK Tyre & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹384.90₹414.20
₹395.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹311.10₹611.60
₹395.00
Open Price
₹412.75
Prev. Close
₹413.25
Volume
2,04,886

Source: Dion Global

JK Tyre & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.11-4.50-3.67-28.8921.8613.5121.05
MRF		0.56-3.792.72-8.10-7.137.2510.78
Balkrishna Industries		-0.629.158.90-8.211.561.240.97
Apollo Tyres		3.91-1.968.58-11.962.160.7914.84
Ceat		8.55-4.8910.92-7.2615.9015.5722.91
TVS Srichakra		1.15-4.931.23-5.7840.989.8613.28
Goodyear India		-3.761.251.79-6.26-18.18-16.53-6.17
Tolins Tyres		0.15-2.43-7.95-21.37-32.03-24.51-15.53
Krypton Industries		-7.31-12.33-4.92-0.83-18.9312.2319.05
Tirupati Innovar		5.19-21.57-47.413.07-27.93-43.765.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JK Tyre & Industries has gained 21.86% compared to peers like MRF (-7.13%), Balkrishna Industries (1.56%), Apollo Tyres (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Tyre & Industries has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.78%) and Balkrishna Industries (0.97%).

JK Tyre & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JK Tyre & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5401.71408.55
10397.54405.03
20402.49402.9
50395.75401.9
100401.29410.39
200441.55414.96

Source: Dion Global

JK Tyre & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JK Tyre & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.26%, FII holding fell to 15.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JK Tyre & Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,09,92,2961.07433.15
40,07,0960.71157.9
23,50,0000.4692.6
4,43,0712.1217.46
2,58,4101.0110.18
1,5630.010.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JK Tyre & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTJK Tyre & Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTJK Tyre & Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTJK Tyre & Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTJK Tyre & Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 07, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTJK Tyre & Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026

Source: Dion Global

About JK Tyre & Industries

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1951PLC045966 and registration number is 045966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14612.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bajoria
    President & Director
  • Mrs. Sunanda Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Director
  • Mrs. Meera Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Bangur
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jorg Nohl
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Independent Director

FAQs on JK Tyre & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of JK Tyre & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Tyre & Industries is ₹395.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JK Tyre & Industries?

The JK Tyre & Industries is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Tyre & Industries?

The market cap of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹11,387.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Tyre & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Tyre & Industries are ₹414.20 and ₹384.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Tyre & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Tyre & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹611.60 and 52-week low of JK Tyre & Industries is ₹311.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JK Tyre & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The JK Tyre & Industries has shown returns of -4.42% over the past day, -4.5% for the past month, -3.67% over 3 months, 21.86% over 1 year, 13.51% across 3 years, and 21.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries are 14.74 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JK Tyre & Industries News

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