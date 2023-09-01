Follow Us

JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹267.65 Closed
-1.27-3.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹263.05₹273.50
₹267.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.00₹286.15
₹267.65
Open Price
₹272.40
Prev. Close
₹271.10
Volume
6,80,516

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1272.98
  • R2278.47
  • R3283.43
  • Pivot
    268.02
  • S1262.53
  • S2257.57
  • S3252.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5168.31267.79
  • 10169.87267.47
  • 20169.53265.31
  • 50158.79249.27
  • 100135.42226.51
  • 200128.87201.39

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1951PLC045966 and registration number is 045966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8032.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Singhania
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun K Bajoria
    President & Director
  • Mr. Shreekant Somany
    Director
  • Mrs. Meera Shankar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sunanda Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpataru Tripathy
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Bakul Jain
    Director
  • Dr. Wolfgang Holzbach
    Director

FAQs on JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹6,590.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹267.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹286.15 and 52-week low of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹136.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

