Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1951PLC045966 and registration number is 045966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber tyres and tubes for motor vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, tractors and aircraft. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8032.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹6,590.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is 2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹267.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹286.15 and 52-week low of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. is ₹136.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.