Sky Gold and Diamonds Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKY GOLD AND DIAMONDS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE 1000

Here's the live share price of Sky Gold and Diamonds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹346.70 Closed
-4.09₹ -14.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sky Gold and Diamonds Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹302.25₹353.90
₹346.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.95₹403.90
₹346.70
Open Price
₹302.25
Prev. Close
₹361.50
Volume
44,677

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sky Gold and Diamonds has gained 107.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.32%.

Sky Gold and Diamonds’s current P/E of 23.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sky Gold and Diamonds Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		0-8.25-15.63-20.85-16.65-9.87-6.04

Over the last one year, Sky Gold and Diamonds has gained 4.11% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Sky Gold and Diamonds has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

Sky Gold and Diamonds Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sky Gold and Diamonds Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5363.06362.39
10367.33360.83
20347.2352.81
50334.39341.01
100337.47334.24
200326.46326.61

Sky Gold and Diamonds Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sky Gold and Diamonds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.66%, FII holding rose to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sky Gold and Diamonds Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
36,03,1260.57109.45
34,05,3191.88103.44
17,12,0911.2652
15,82,0002.2248.05
13,40,0802.2340.7
2,49,0770.767.57
1,96,4210.95.97
1,17,0001.244.36
1,37,5001.654.18
1,13,0001.143.43

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sky Gold and Diamonds Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 8:24 PM ISTSky Gold and Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 17, 2026, 5:22 PM ISTSky Gold and Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 16, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTSky Gold and Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 7:05 PM ISTSky Gold and Diamond - Clarification On Volume Movement Letter
Feb 13, 2026, 5:01 PM ISTSky Gold and Diamond - Clarification sought from Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd

About Sky Gold and Diamonds

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH2008PLC181989 and registration number is 181989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2924.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mangesh Chauhan
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Darshan Chauhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Chauhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Loukik Tipnis
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kejal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Gosar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Jhaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sky Gold and Diamonds Share Price

What is the share price of Sky Gold and Diamonds?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹346.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sky Gold and Diamonds?

The Sky Gold and Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Gold and Diamonds?

The market cap of Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹5,369.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sky Gold and Diamonds?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sky Gold and Diamonds are ₹353.90 and ₹302.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sky Gold and Diamonds?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Gold and Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹403.90 and 52-week low of Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹245.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sky Gold and Diamonds performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sky Gold and Diamonds has shown returns of -4.09% over the past day, 10.55% for the past month, 4.7% over 3 months, 9.32% over 1 year, 119.43% across 3 years, and 107.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sky Gold and Diamonds?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sky Gold and Diamonds are 23.43 and 4.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sky Gold and Diamonds News

