Here's the live share price of Sky Gold and Diamonds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sky Gold and Diamonds has gained 107.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.32%.
Sky Gold and Diamonds’s current P/E of 23.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|0
|-8.25
|-15.63
|-20.85
|-16.65
|-9.87
|-6.04
Over the last one year, Sky Gold and Diamonds has gained 4.11% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Sky Gold and Diamonds has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|363.06
|362.39
|10
|367.33
|360.83
|20
|347.2
|352.81
|50
|334.39
|341.01
|100
|337.47
|334.24
|200
|326.46
|326.61
In the latest quarter, Sky Gold and Diamonds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.66%, FII holding rose to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|36,03,126
|0.57
|109.45
|34,05,319
|1.88
|103.44
|17,12,091
|1.26
|52
|15,82,000
|2.22
|48.05
|13,40,080
|2.23
|40.7
|2,49,077
|0.76
|7.57
|1,96,421
|0.9
|5.97
|1,17,000
|1.24
|4.36
|1,37,500
|1.65
|4.18
|1,13,000
|1.14
|3.43
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:24 PM IST
|Sky Gold and Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:22 PM IST
|Sky Gold and Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 16, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Sky Gold and Diamond - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:05 PM IST
|Sky Gold and Diamond - Clarification On Volume Movement Letter
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:01 PM IST
|Sky Gold and Diamond - Clarification sought from Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd
Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH2008PLC181989 and registration number is 181989. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2924.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹346.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sky Gold and Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹5,369.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sky Gold and Diamonds are ₹353.90 and ₹302.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sky Gold and Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹403.90 and 52-week low of Sky Gold and Diamonds is ₹245.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sky Gold and Diamonds has shown returns of -4.09% over the past day, 10.55% for the past month, 4.7% over 3 months, 9.32% over 1 year, 119.43% across 3 years, and 107.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sky Gold and Diamonds are 23.43 and 4.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.