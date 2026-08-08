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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping
Theme
DefenceManufacturingShipbuilding
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Central Public SectorBSE India Sector LeadersBSE PSUBSE QualityBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,500.00 Closed
-1.19₹ -30.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,495.60₹2,557.45
₹2,500.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,057.40₹3,061.00
₹2,500.00
Open Price
₹2,531.00
Prev. Close
₹2,530.00
Volume
91,452

Source: Dion Global

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		4.95-0.93-6.881.12-10.2840.3082.83
Cochin Shipyard		6.294.47-16.65-0.77-10.6566.0652.10
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		8.5416.2443.3445.61619.75313.96293.24
Laxmipati Engineering Works		-9.75-17.5047.9573.5612.24118.6066.99
Hariyana Ship-Breakers		1.93-7.04-2.69-1.39-8.970.32-3.97
VMS Industries		-0.05-7.41-14.43-22.79-40.193.226.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has declined 10.28% compared to peers like Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%), Laxmipati Engineering Works (12.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has underperformed peers relative to Cochin Shipyard (52.10%) and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (293.24%).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,337.572,364.55
102,327.22,355.66
202,361.032,368.54
502,426.512,410.96
1002,451.412,444.36
2002,498.572,493.4

Source: Dion Global

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.02%, FII holding fell to 1.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,57,3180.339.28
1,46,3600.2336.54
1,10,7610.8327.65
1,04,0003.1125.96
75,0000.7218.72
74,4421.2618.59
68,6970.4917.15
56,0710.9714
53,5500.0613.37
50,0000.1712.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTMazagon Dock Ship - Letter To The Members Containing Web-Link - Annual Report And Notice Of The 93Rd AGM For The FY 2025-26.
Aug 05, 2026, 05:11 AM IST ISTMazagon Dock Ship - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 05, 2026, 05:01 AM IST ISTMazagon Dock Ship - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 04:34 AM IST ISTMazagon Dock Ship - Shareholders Meeting - 93Rd AGM On 27 August 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTMazagon Dock Ship - Corporate Investor Presentation For The Quarter Ended On 30 June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1934GOI002079 and registration number is 002079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12839.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 201.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Capt.(Retd.) Jagmohan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ruchir Agrawal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Biju George
    Director
  • Mr. Vasudev Puranik
    Director
  • Mr. S B Jamgaonkar
    Director
  • Mr. Dattaprasad Kholkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandu Sambasiva Rao
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vivek Atul Bhuskute
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Veni Thapar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kedar Nath Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Prakash
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price

What is the share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders?

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders?

The market cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹100,845.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are ₹2,557.45 and ₹2,495.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹3,061.00 and 52-week low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2,057.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -10.28% over 1 year, 40.3% across 3 years, and 82.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are 35.29 and 10.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders News

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