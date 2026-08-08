What is the share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2,500.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders? The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders? The market cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹100,845.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are ₹2,557.45 and ₹2,495.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹3,061.00 and 52-week low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2,057.40 as on .

How has the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders performed historically in terms of returns? The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -10.28% over 1 year, 40.3% across 3 years, and 82.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are 35.29 and 10.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global