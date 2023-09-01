Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|2,00,377
|1.56
|38.01
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|1,93,393
|2.97
|36.69
|SBI PSU Fund
|1,63,000
|4.88
|30.92
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|1,20,753
|4.51
|22.91
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,040
|0.51
|3.04
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,416
|0.52
|1.98
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|7,670
|1.85
|1.46
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,588
|0.51
|1.25
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|6,467
|1.85
|1.23
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,745
|0.51
|0.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1934GOI002079 and registration number is 002079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5733.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 201.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹37,291.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is 33.32 and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is 7.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹1,887.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹2,42.00 and 52-week low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹376.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.