Here's the live share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|4.95
|-0.93
|-6.88
|1.12
|-10.28
|40.30
|82.83
|Cochin Shipyard
|6.29
|4.47
|-16.65
|-0.77
|-10.65
|66.06
|52.10
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|8.54
|16.24
|43.34
|45.61
|619.75
|313.96
|293.24
|Laxmipati Engineering Works
|-9.75
|-17.50
|47.95
|73.56
|12.24
|118.60
|66.99
|Hariyana Ship-Breakers
|1.93
|-7.04
|-2.69
|-1.39
|-8.97
|0.32
|-3.97
|VMS Industries
|-0.05
|-7.41
|-14.43
|-22.79
|-40.19
|3.22
|6.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has declined 10.28% compared to peers like Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%), Laxmipati Engineering Works (12.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has underperformed peers relative to Cochin Shipyard (52.10%) and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (293.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,337.57
|2,364.55
|10
|2,327.2
|2,355.66
|20
|2,361.03
|2,368.54
|50
|2,426.51
|2,410.96
|100
|2,451.41
|2,444.36
|200
|2,498.57
|2,493.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.02%, FII holding fell to 1.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,57,318
|0.3
|39.28
|1,46,360
|0.23
|36.54
|1,10,761
|0.83
|27.65
|1,04,000
|3.11
|25.96
|75,000
|0.72
|18.72
|74,442
|1.26
|18.59
|68,697
|0.49
|17.15
|56,071
|0.97
|14
|53,550
|0.06
|13.37
|50,000
|0.17
|12.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Mazagon Dock Ship - Letter To The Members Containing Web-Link - Annual Report And Notice Of The 93Rd AGM For The FY 2025-26.
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:11 AM IST IST
|Mazagon Dock Ship - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:01 AM IST IST
|Mazagon Dock Ship - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:34 AM IST IST
|Mazagon Dock Ship - Shareholders Meeting - 93Rd AGM On 27 August 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Mazagon Dock Ship - Corporate Investor Presentation For The Quarter Ended On 30 June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1934GOI002079 and registration number is 002079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12839.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 201.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2,500.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹100,845.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are ₹2,557.45 and ₹2,495.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹3,061.00 and 52-week low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is ₹2,057.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -10.28% over 1 year, 40.3% across 3 years, and 82.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are 35.29 and 10.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global