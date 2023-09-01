Follow Us

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Share Price

MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Largecap | NSE
₹1,887.05 Closed
2.0638.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,868.95₹1,933.90
₹1,887.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹376.20₹2,042.00
₹1,887.05
Open Price
₹1,870.00
Prev. Close
₹1,848.95
Volume
20,66,453

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,924.28
  • R21,961.57
  • R31,989.23
  • Pivot
    1,896.62
  • S11,859.33
  • S21,831.67
  • S31,794.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5636.181,848.1
  • 10624.781,850.19
  • 20570.671,833.55
  • 50458.081,659.39
  • 100360.91,396.38
  • 200316.691,104.44

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.591.47131.44155.20368.83997.44997.44
8.1935.5682.1495.48139.27175.43115.80
3.4030.6778.7486.80160.96316.09689.69
11.644.5917.9219.1150.3262.3419.11
-14.816.989.52-24.59-20.69-16.36-80.67

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Share Holdings

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Invesco India Smallcap Fund2,00,3771.5638.01
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund1,93,3932.9736.69
SBI PSU Fund1,63,0004.8830.92
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund1,20,7534.5122.91
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,0400.513.04
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,4160.521.98
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund7,6701.851.46
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,5880.511.25
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund6,4671.851.23
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,7450.510.71
View All Mutual Funds

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35100MH1934GOI002079 and registration number is 002079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition & site preparation, Electrical, plumbing & other Specialized construction Activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5733.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 201.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Singhal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Jasbir Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jaju
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Biju George
    Director
  • Mr. Vasudev Puranik
    Director
  • Mr. Mallikarjunarao Bhyrisetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shambhuprasad Tundiya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jagjeet Kaur Neeru Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.?

The market cap of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹37,291.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is 33.32 and PB ratio of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is 7.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹1,887.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹2,42.00 and 52-week low of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is ₹376.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

