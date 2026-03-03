Here's the live share price of Valor Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Valor Estate has gained 29.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.76%.
Valor Estate’s current P/E of 71.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, Valor Estate has declined 8.99% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Valor Estate has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.18
|114.04
|10
|118.23
|116
|20
|118.75
|116.54
|50
|114.81
|118.63
|100
|128.1
|129.16
|200
|161.73
|145.38
In the latest quarter, Valor Estate saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.45%, while DII stake decreased to 0.43%, FII holding fell to 4.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:22 AM IST
|Valor Estate - Mr. Sundaram Rajagopal Appointed As Independent Director Of The Company W.E.F. 12Th February, 2026
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:15 AM IST
|Valor Estate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Feb 12, 2026, 1:55 AM IST
|Valor Estate - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result Of The Company For The Third Quarter And Nine Month End
|Feb 12, 2026, 1:46 AM IST
|Valor Estate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held In 11Th February, 2026
|Feb 12, 2026, 1:44 AM IST
|Valor Estate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held In 11Th February, 2026
Valor Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2007PLC166818 and registration number is 166818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 538.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valor Estate is ₹108.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Valor Estate is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valor Estate is ₹5,904.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valor Estate are ₹110.15 and ₹105.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valor Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valor Estate is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of Valor Estate is ₹95.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Valor Estate has shown returns of -4.31% over the past day, 6.77% for the past month, -17.41% over 3 months, -11.76% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 29.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valor Estate are 71.71 and 1.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.