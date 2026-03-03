Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Valor Estate Share Price

NSE
BSE

VALOR ESTATE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Tourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Valor Estate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.85 Closed
-4.31₹ -4.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Valor Estate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.10₹110.15
₹108.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.75₹252.50
₹108.85
Open Price
₹109.35
Prev. Close
₹113.75
Volume
1,30,526

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Valor Estate has gained 29.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.76%.

Valor Estate’s current P/E of 71.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Valor Estate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, Valor Estate has declined 8.99% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Valor Estate has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Valor Estate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Valor Estate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.18114.04
10118.23116
20118.75116.54
50114.81118.63
100128.1129.16
200161.73145.38

Valor Estate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valor Estate saw a rise in promoter holding to 47.45%, while DII stake decreased to 0.43%, FII holding fell to 4.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Valor Estate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 2:22 AM ISTValor Estate - Mr. Sundaram Rajagopal Appointed As Independent Director Of The Company W.E.F. 12Th February, 2026
Feb 12, 2026, 2:15 AM ISTValor Estate - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Feb 12, 2026, 1:55 AM ISTValor Estate - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result Of The Company For The Third Quarter And Nine Month End
Feb 12, 2026, 1:46 AM ISTValor Estate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held In 11Th February, 2026
Feb 12, 2026, 1:44 AM ISTValor Estate - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held In 11Th February, 2026

About Valor Estate

Valor Estate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200MH2007PLC166818 and registration number is 166818. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 538.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shahid Balwa
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Nabil Patel
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Ms. Maryam Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R A Rajeev
    Independent Director

FAQs on Valor Estate Share Price

What is the share price of Valor Estate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valor Estate is ₹108.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valor Estate?

The Valor Estate is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valor Estate?

The market cap of Valor Estate is ₹5,904.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valor Estate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valor Estate are ₹110.15 and ₹105.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valor Estate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valor Estate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valor Estate is ₹252.50 and 52-week low of Valor Estate is ₹95.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Valor Estate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valor Estate has shown returns of -4.31% over the past day, 6.77% for the past month, -17.41% over 3 months, -11.76% over 1 year, 22.23% across 3 years, and 29.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valor Estate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valor Estate are 71.71 and 1.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Valor Estate News

More Valor Estate News
icon
Market Pulse