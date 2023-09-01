Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|2,57,39,305
|3.37
|1,531.23
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|79,51,829
|2.64
|473.05
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|45,62,120
|2.93
|271.4
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|45,00,000
|2.27
|267.71
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|37,00,000
|1.27
|220.11
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|36,79,076
|1.58
|218.87
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|36,05,899
|1.2
|214.51
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|34,53,663
|3.44
|205.46
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|25,00,000
|0.38
|148.73
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|24,43,732
|1.42
|145.38
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2001PLC322854 and registration number is 111313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1729.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 969.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹57,270.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is 51.9 and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is 7.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹574.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹630.00 and 52-week low of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹375.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.