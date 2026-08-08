Here's the live share price of Max Healthcare Institute along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Max Healthcare Institute has declined 15.33% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%), Fortis Healthcare (8.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Max Healthcare Institute has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Manipal Health Enterprises (0.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,106.23
|1,086.99
|10
|1,099.29
|1,092.76
|20
|1,099.95
|1,094.44
|50
|1,065.77
|1,077.52
|100
|1,032.9
|1,061.79
|200
|1,059.08
|1,064.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Max Healthcare Institute remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.95%, FII holding fell to 41.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,47,14,464
|1.56
|1,661.63
|92,82,310
|2.8
|1,048.2
|76,68,370
|7.76
|865.95
|70,00,000
|0.92
|790.48
|68,00,000
|1.56
|767.89
|66,09,447
|1.91
|746.37
|53,38,730
|0.89
|602.88
|52,41,044
|4.3
|591.84
|45,78,635
|3.86
|517.04
|44,46,921
|0.63
|502.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:09 AM IST IST
|Max Healthcare - Minutes Of 25Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:23 AM IST IST
|Max Healthcare - Transcript Of 25Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Max Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Max Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Max Healthcare - Summary Of Proceedings Of 25Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2001PLC322854 and registration number is 111313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2874.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 973.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Healthcare Institute is ₹1,073.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Max Healthcare Institute is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹104,432.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Healthcare Institute are ₹1,084.20 and ₹1,062.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Healthcare Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹1,301.95 and 52-week low of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹903.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Max Healthcare Institute has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, 5.7% over 3 months, -15.33% over 1 year, 22.55% across 3 years, and 30.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute are 72.40 and 9.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global