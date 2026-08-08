What is the share price of Max Healthcare Institute? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Healthcare Institute is ₹1,073.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Max Healthcare Institute? The Max Healthcare Institute is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Max Healthcare Institute? The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹104,432.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Max Healthcare Institute? Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Healthcare Institute are ₹1,084.20 and ₹1,062.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Healthcare Institute? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Healthcare Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹1,301.95 and 52-week low of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹903.50 as on .

How has the Max Healthcare Institute performed historically in terms of returns? The Max Healthcare Institute has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, 5.7% over 3 months, -15.33% over 1 year, 22.55% across 3 years, and 30.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute are 72.40 and 9.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global