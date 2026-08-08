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Max Healthcare Institute Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAX HEALTHCARE INSTITUTE

Max India Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
ConsumptionHospital
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Select IPOBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Max Healthcare Institute along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,073.00 Closed
-0.19₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Max Healthcare Institute Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,062.25₹1,084.20
₹1,073.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹903.50₹1,301.95
₹1,073.00
Open Price
₹1,062.25
Prev. Close
₹1,075.00
Volume
1,90,321

Source: Dion Global

Max Healthcare Institute Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Max Healthcare Institute has declined 15.33% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%), Fortis Healthcare (8.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Max Healthcare Institute has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Manipal Health Enterprises (0.32%).

Max Healthcare Institute Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Max Healthcare Institute Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,106.231,086.99
101,099.291,092.76
201,099.951,094.44
501,065.771,077.52
1001,032.91,061.79
2001,059.081,064.35

Source: Dion Global

Max Healthcare Institute Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Max Healthcare Institute remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 29.95%, FII holding fell to 41.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Max Healthcare Institute Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,47,14,4641.561,661.63
92,82,3102.81,048.2
76,68,3707.76865.95
70,00,0000.92790.48
68,00,0001.56767.89
66,09,4471.91746.37
53,38,7300.89602.88
52,41,0444.3591.84
45,78,6353.86517.04
44,46,9210.63502.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Max Healthcare Institute Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:09 AM IST ISTMax Healthcare - Minutes Of 25Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 04:23 AM IST ISTMax Healthcare - Transcript Of 25Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTMax Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTMax Healthcare - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTMax Healthcare - Summary Of Proceedings Of 25Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Max Healthcare Institute

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2001PLC322854 and registration number is 111313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2874.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 973.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhay Soi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Bhatnagar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Pranav C Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav Amin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Michael Thomas Neeb
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Gumanmalji Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amrita Gangotra
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Max Healthcare Institute Share Price

What is the share price of Max Healthcare Institute?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Healthcare Institute is ₹1,073.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Max Healthcare Institute?

The Max Healthcare Institute is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Max Healthcare Institute?

The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹104,432.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Max Healthcare Institute?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Max Healthcare Institute are ₹1,084.20 and ₹1,062.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Healthcare Institute?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Healthcare Institute stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹1,301.95 and 52-week low of Max Healthcare Institute is ₹903.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Max Healthcare Institute performed historically in terms of returns?

The Max Healthcare Institute has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, 5.7% over 3 months, -15.33% over 1 year, 22.55% across 3 years, and 30.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute are 72.40 and 9.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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