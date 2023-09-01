Follow Us

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Share Price

MAX HEALTHCARE INSTITUTE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Largecap | NSE
₹574.95 Closed
-2.48-14.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹573.00₹590.00
₹574.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.90₹630.00
₹574.95
Open Price
₹589.55
Prev. Close
₹589.55
Volume
12,43,819

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1585.57
  • R2596.28
  • R3602.57
  • Pivot
    579.28
  • S1568.57
  • S2562.28
  • S3551.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5409.82572.84
  • 10415.69565.77
  • 20414.41564.73
  • 50404.35566.16
  • 100385.13546.5
  • 200377.91506.77

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Share Holdings

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan2,57,39,3053.371,531.23
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities79,51,8292.64473.05
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund45,62,1202.93271.4
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund45,00,0002.27267.71
Nippon India Growth Fund37,00,0001.27220.11
SBI Large & Midcap Fund36,79,0761.58218.87
SBI Flexi Cap Fund36,05,8991.2214.51
PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund34,53,6633.44205.46
SBI Blue Chip Fund25,00,0000.38148.73
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund24,43,7321.42145.38
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Allotment of Securities
    Max Healthcare Institute Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 12363 securities pursuant to ESOP on August 7, 2023
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:51 AM

About Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2001PLC322854 and registration number is 111313. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1729.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 969.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhay Soi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil Bhatnagar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pranav Amin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Michael Thomas Neeb
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Gumanmalji Lodha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Harmeen Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Narasimha Murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.?

The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹57,270.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is 51.9 and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is 7.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹574.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹630.00 and 52-week low of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹375.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

