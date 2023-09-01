What is the Market Cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.? The market cap of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹57,270.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.? P/E ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is 51.9 and PB ratio of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is 7.73 as on .

What is the share price of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is ₹574.95 as on .