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Electronics Mart India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELECTRONICS MART INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Electronics Mart India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.70 Closed
10.50₹ 15.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Electronics Mart India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.80₹171.25
₹165.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.65₹168.50
₹165.70
Open Price
₹150.00
Prev. Close
₹149.95
Volume
20,86,357

Source: Dion Global

Electronics Mart India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Electronics Mart India has gained 38.20% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Electronics Mart India has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Electronics Mart India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Electronics Mart India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5130.19137.04
10129.88133.93
20130.75131.42
50122.49125.37
100113.51119.54
200113.79119.46

Source: Dion Global

Electronics Mart India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Electronics Mart India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.89%, FII holding fell to 4.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Electronics Mart India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,01,00,0000.61244.68
95,77,9610.81116.59
87,48,1610.37106.49
79,98,1720.1897.36
65,00,0000.3379.12
34,52,3610.5542.03
32,74,0510.4239.86
29,24,8150.9235.6
24,17,4080.3329.43
22,23,1651.1227.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Electronics Mart India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTElectronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTElectronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTElectronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTElectronics Mart Ind - Declaration Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTElectronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Electronics Mart India

Electronics Mart India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52605TG2018PLC126593 and registration number is 126593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of refrigerators, washing machines and other electrical/electronic household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7183.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 384.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Bajaj
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Astha Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mirza Ghulam Muhammad Baig
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Col.(Retd.) Gurdeep Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyotsna Angara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Electronics Mart India Share Price

What is the share price of Electronics Mart India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electronics Mart India is ₹165.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Electronics Mart India?

The Electronics Mart India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Electronics Mart India?

The market cap of Electronics Mart India is ₹6,375.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Electronics Mart India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Electronics Mart India are ₹171.25 and ₹143.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electronics Mart India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electronics Mart India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electronics Mart India is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Electronics Mart India is ₹75.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Electronics Mart India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Electronics Mart India has shown returns of 10.5% over the past day, 23.89% for the past month, 36.49% over 3 months, 38.2% over 1 year, 13.93% across 3 years, and 14.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India are 59.52 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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