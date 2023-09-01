What is the Market Cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd.? The market cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹5,338.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is 37.49 and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is 4.51 as on .

What is the share price of Electronics Mart India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹138.75 as on .