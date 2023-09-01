Follow Us

ELECTRONICS MART INDIA LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | NSE
₹138.75 Closed
-1.94-2.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Electronics Mart India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.55₹144.90
₹138.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.60₹166.35
₹138.75
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹141.50
Volume
5,06,360

Electronics Mart India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.72
  • R2149.48
  • R3154.07
  • Pivot
    140.13
  • S1135.37
  • S2130.78
  • S3126.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 592.44145.69
  • 1054.67142.44
  • 2027.34133.39
  • 5010.93114.81
  • 1005.47100.93
  • 2002.7389.79

Electronics Mart India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.8121.4889.82102.7064.3264.3264.32
3.9922.2129.2772.4924.12204.62779.74
5.419.045.34-3.30-11.2736.9344.51
0.2812.4414.3525.65-9.83-21.76-6.95
6.4722.5438.0856.8431.9965.63205.22
1.002.044.46-24.51-4.532.54-17.18
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52
14.2615.8723.0924.968.97277.1037.48

Electronics Mart India Ltd. Share Holdings

Electronics Mart India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund83,57,5332.0294.06
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund55,74,7100.3362.74
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund49,10,0002.1655.26
Nippon India Value Fund46,13,4020.9351.92
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund25,57,4992.4628.78
Sundaram Consumption Fund24,10,3692.1927.13
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund20,70,2180.323.3
Nippon India Consumption Fund11,85,9492.7513.35
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund11,51,7460.7912.96
View All Mutual Funds

Electronics Mart India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Electronics Mart India Ltd.

Electronics Mart India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52605TG2018PLC126593 and registration number is 126593. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4349.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 300.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan Kumar Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Bajaj
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Astha Bajaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mirza Ghulam Muhammad Baig
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Rajendra Nath
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyotsna Angara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Electronics Mart India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd.?

The market cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹5,338.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is 37.49 and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is 4.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Electronics Mart India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹138.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electronics Mart India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electronics Mart India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹166.35 and 52-week low of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹61.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

