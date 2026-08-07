What is the share price of Electronics Mart India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electronics Mart India is ₹165.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Electronics Mart India? The Electronics Mart India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Electronics Mart India? The market cap of Electronics Mart India is ₹6,375.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Electronics Mart India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Electronics Mart India are ₹171.25 and ₹143.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electronics Mart India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electronics Mart India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electronics Mart India is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Electronics Mart India is ₹75.65 as on .

How has the Electronics Mart India performed historically in terms of returns? The Electronics Mart India has shown returns of 10.5% over the past day, 23.89% for the past month, 36.49% over 3 months, 38.2% over 1 year, 13.93% across 3 years, and 14.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India are 59.52 and 3.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global