Here's the live share price of Electronics Mart India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Electronics Mart India has gained 38.20% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Electronics Mart India has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|130.19
|137.04
|10
|129.88
|133.93
|20
|130.75
|131.42
|50
|122.49
|125.37
|100
|113.51
|119.54
|200
|113.79
|119.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Electronics Mart India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.89%, FII holding fell to 4.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,01,00,000
|0.61
|244.68
|95,77,961
|0.81
|116.59
|87,48,161
|0.37
|106.49
|79,98,172
|0.18
|97.36
|65,00,000
|0.33
|79.12
|34,52,361
|0.55
|42.03
|32,74,051
|0.42
|39.86
|29,24,815
|0.92
|35.6
|24,17,408
|0.33
|29.43
|22,23,165
|1.12
|27.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Electronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Electronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Electronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Electronics Mart Ind - Declaration Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Electronics Mart Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Electronics Mart India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52605TG2018PLC126593 and registration number is 126593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of refrigerators, washing machines and other electrical/electronic household goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7183.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 384.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electronics Mart India is ₹165.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Electronics Mart India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Electronics Mart India is ₹6,375.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Electronics Mart India are ₹171.25 and ₹143.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electronics Mart India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electronics Mart India is ₹168.50 and 52-week low of Electronics Mart India is ₹75.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Electronics Mart India has shown returns of 10.5% over the past day, 23.89% for the past month, 36.49% over 3 months, 38.2% over 1 year, 13.93% across 3 years, and 14.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India are 59.52 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global