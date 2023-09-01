Name
Electronics Mart India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52605TG2018PLC126593 and registration number is 126593. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4349.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 300.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹5,338.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is 37.49 and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is 4.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹138.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electronics Mart India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹166.35 and 52-week low of Electronics Mart India Ltd. is ₹61.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.