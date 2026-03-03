Facebook Pixel Code
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA BIRLA LIFESTYLE BRANDS

Aditya Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Retail
Theme
Premium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Premium Consumption

Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.50 Closed
-0.59₹ -0.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.45₹101.50
₹101.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.45₹176.10
₹101.50
Open Price
₹99.75
Prev. Close
₹102.10
Volume
1,25,567

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has declined 8.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.32%.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands’s current P/E of 85.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-2.87-10.18-23.37-29.02-36.32-13.97-8.63
Trent		-2.250.62-8.17-29.69-22.3143.3933.38
Vedant Fashions		-4.04-19.65-35.44-47.30-52.67-30.89-16.01
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-3.720.67-13.62-18.53-72.40-34.54-20.53
V2 Retail		-2.33-8.28-16.2415.4028.65181.2368.44
Raymond Lifestyle		-2.82-14.50-18.43-29.94-16.78-32.64-21.11
Vaibhav Global		-3.63-9.65-5.650.59-0.49-12.07-21.68
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-4.722.83-4.49-6.992.436.6821.55
Baazar Style Retail		-9.79-9.772.81-14.1036.30-9.67-5.92
Cantabil Retail India		-6.38-14.874.640.3310.069.8727.59
Go Fashion (India)		-4.79-21.22-38.59-57.53-56.46-31.52-24.51
Credo Brands Marketing		-2.30-15.45-15.84-33.80-30.29-35.77-23.33
Saraswati Saree Depot		-4.48-11.47-25.27-33.06-37.29-34.02-22.08
Kiaasa Retail		0000000
Marc Loire Fashions		1.7670.6034.343.91-12.50-4.35-2.64
Future Lifestyle Fashions		2.466.84-9.42-24.24-26.47-41.43-56.22
Davin Sons Retail		2.86-6.49-30.26-31.8648.45-7.98-4.87
Future Enterprises		000-23.44-14.04-23.40-45.38
Mish Designs		0.1918.0023.20-11.90-46.74-29.57-18.97
7NR Retail		-4.89-3.31-13.79-32.69-11.17-21.37-7.61

Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has declined 36.32% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (-72.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Vedant Fashions (-16.01%).

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Financials

DaySMAEMA
5104.93104
10107.48105.96
20109.78108.26
50114.28113.88
100124.26121.83
200114.460

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.05%, FII holding fell to 16.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,99,45,1651.53419.54
2,23,75,0200.36235
2,04,64,8450.44214.94
1,83,30,8930.55192.53
1,38,42,5190.92145.39
1,12,49,3510.15118.15
1,04,72,1701.48109.99
46,78,5940.549.14
39,75,0000.6741.75
37,92,3560.6539.83

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Corporate Actions

Feb 12, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTAditya Birla Lifesty - Intimation Of Repayment Of Commercial Paper ("CP")
Feb 07, 2026, 2:40 AM ISTAditya Birla Lifesty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTAditya Birla Lifesty - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Feb 03, 2026, 12:00 AM ISTAditya Birla Lifesty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 02, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTAditya Birla Lifesty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46410MH2024PLC423195 and registration number is 423195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7829.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Dikshit
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishak Kumar
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sood
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aryaman Vikram Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ananyashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Adhikari Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nish Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preeti Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Satyaraj Mysore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹101.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands?

The Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands?

The market cap of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹12,388.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands are ₹101.50 and ₹97.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹176.10 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹97.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, -21.98% over 3 months, -36.32% over 1 year, -13.97% across 3 years, and -8.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands are 85.37 and 8.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

