Here's the live share price of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has declined 8.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -36.32%.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands’s current P/E of 85.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-2.87
|-10.18
|-23.37
|-29.02
|-36.32
|-13.97
|-8.63
|Trent
|-2.25
|0.62
|-8.17
|-29.69
|-22.31
|43.39
|33.38
|Vedant Fashions
|-4.04
|-19.65
|-35.44
|-47.30
|-52.67
|-30.89
|-16.01
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-3.72
|0.67
|-13.62
|-18.53
|-72.40
|-34.54
|-20.53
|V2 Retail
|-2.33
|-8.28
|-16.24
|15.40
|28.65
|181.23
|68.44
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-2.82
|-14.50
|-18.43
|-29.94
|-16.78
|-32.64
|-21.11
|Vaibhav Global
|-3.63
|-9.65
|-5.65
|0.59
|-0.49
|-12.07
|-21.68
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-4.72
|2.83
|-4.49
|-6.99
|2.43
|6.68
|21.55
|Baazar Style Retail
|-9.79
|-9.77
|2.81
|-14.10
|36.30
|-9.67
|-5.92
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.38
|-14.87
|4.64
|0.33
|10.06
|9.87
|27.59
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.79
|-21.22
|-38.59
|-57.53
|-56.46
|-31.52
|-24.51
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-2.30
|-15.45
|-15.84
|-33.80
|-30.29
|-35.77
|-23.33
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-4.48
|-11.47
|-25.27
|-33.06
|-37.29
|-34.02
|-22.08
|Kiaasa Retail
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Loire Fashions
|1.76
|70.60
|34.34
|3.91
|-12.50
|-4.35
|-2.64
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|2.46
|6.84
|-9.42
|-24.24
|-26.47
|-41.43
|-56.22
|Davin Sons Retail
|2.86
|-6.49
|-30.26
|-31.86
|48.45
|-7.98
|-4.87
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|-23.44
|-14.04
|-23.40
|-45.38
|Mish Designs
|0.19
|18.00
|23.20
|-11.90
|-46.74
|-29.57
|-18.97
|7NR Retail
|-4.89
|-3.31
|-13.79
|-32.69
|-11.17
|-21.37
|-7.61
Over the last one year, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has declined 36.32% compared to peers like Trent (-22.31%), Vedant Fashions (-52.67%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (-72.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.38%) and Vedant Fashions (-16.01%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.93
|104
|10
|107.48
|105.96
|20
|109.78
|108.26
|50
|114.28
|113.88
|100
|124.26
|121.83
|200
|114.46
|0
In the latest quarter, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.05%, FII holding fell to 16.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,99,45,165
|1.53
|419.54
|2,23,75,020
|0.36
|235
|2,04,64,845
|0.44
|214.94
|1,83,30,893
|0.55
|192.53
|1,38,42,519
|0.92
|145.39
|1,12,49,351
|0.15
|118.15
|1,04,72,170
|1.48
|109.99
|46,78,594
|0.5
|49.14
|39,75,000
|0.67
|41.75
|37,92,356
|0.65
|39.83
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Aditya Birla Lifesty - Intimation Of Repayment Of Commercial Paper ("CP")
|Feb 07, 2026, 2:40 AM IST
|Aditya Birla Lifesty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|Aditya Birla Lifesty - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
|Aditya Birla Lifesty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
|Aditya Birla Lifesty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U46410MH2024PLC423195 and registration number is 423195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7829.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹101.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹12,388.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands are ₹101.50 and ₹97.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹176.10 and 52-week low of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands is ₹97.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, -21.98% over 3 months, -36.32% over 1 year, -13.97% across 3 years, and -8.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands are 85.37 and 8.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.