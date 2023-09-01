Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|30,32,395
|1.02
|214.6
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|22,48,356
|6.36
|159.12
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|15,93,364
|5.77
|112.76
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|13,50,000
|4.84
|95.54
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|11,20,265
|1.33
|79.28
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|11,00,000
|1.09
|77.85
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|10,43,805
|0.78
|73.87
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|10,20,361
|3.16
|72.21
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|9,72,418
|0.46
|68.82
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|9,43,588
|0.65
|66.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Global Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC128319 and registration number is 128319. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1764.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Global Health Ltd. is ₹19,41.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Global Health Ltd. is 58.4 and PB ratio of Global Health Ltd. is 7.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Health Ltd. is ₹706.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Health Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Health Ltd. is ₹731.80 and 52-week low of Global Health Ltd. is ₹390.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.