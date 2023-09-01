Follow Us

Global Health Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBAL HEALTH LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹706.75 Closed
-0.38-2.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Global Health Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹703.00₹716.90
₹706.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.55₹731.80
₹706.75
Open Price
₹714.75
Prev. Close
₹709.45
Volume
1,19,041

Global Health Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1714.9
  • R2722.85
  • R3728.8
  • Pivot
    708.95
  • S1701
  • S2695.05
  • S3687.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5166.59704.25
  • 1083.3700.33
  • 2041.65695.72
  • 5016.66676.46
  • 1008.33632.91
  • 2004.160

Global Health Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Global Health Ltd. Share Holdings

Global Health Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan30,32,3951.02214.6
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund22,48,3566.36159.12
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund15,93,3645.77112.76
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund13,50,0004.8495.54
PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund11,20,2651.3379.28
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund11,00,0001.0977.85
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund10,43,8050.7873.87
PGIM India Small Cap Fund10,20,3613.1672.21
Axis Small Cap Fund9,72,4180.4668.82
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund9,43,5880.6566.78
View All Mutual Funds

Global Health Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Global Health Ltd.

Global Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC128319 and registration number is 128319. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1764.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Naresh Trehan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sachdeva
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Jaipuria
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Ratnasami
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Praveen Mahajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Shanker Bhartia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Global Health Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Global Health Ltd.?

The market cap of Global Health Ltd. is ₹19,41.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Global Health Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Global Health Ltd. is 58.4 and PB ratio of Global Health Ltd. is 7.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Global Health Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Health Ltd. is ₹706.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Health Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Health Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Health Ltd. is ₹731.80 and 52-week low of Global Health Ltd. is ₹390.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

