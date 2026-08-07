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Global Health Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL HEALTH

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
DiagnosticsHospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Global Health along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,455.00 Closed
1.03₹ 14.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Global Health Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,446.30₹1,484.00
₹1,455.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹955.20₹1,475.75
₹1,455.00
Open Price
₹1,454.65
Prev. Close
₹1,440.10
Volume
11,199

Source: Dion Global

Global Health Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Global Health has gained 9.76% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Health has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Global Health Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Global Health Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,419.821,419.65
101,394.561,406.35
201,361.331,379.68
501,299.051,317.87
1001,201.681,260.8
2001,198.271,227.52

Source: Dion Global

Global Health Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Health saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.00%, while DII stake increased to 16.89%, FII holding fell to 9.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Global Health Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
88,83,3141.731,167.09
45,77,3954.37601.38
34,34,0001.97451.16
21,94,1632.15288.27
21,02,0041.38276.16
18,62,8910.97244.75
17,04,2652.01223.91
16,31,9563.76214.41
16,01,5921.51210.42
10,54,9070.69138.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Global Health Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTGlobal Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTGlobal Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTGlobal Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Jul 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTGlobal Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTGlobal Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Global Health

Global Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC128319 and registration number is 128319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3709.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Naresh Trehan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sachdeva
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sahni
    Director & Group CFO
  • Dr. Ravi Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Bharti Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Jaipuria
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Hari Shanker Bhartia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Praveen Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Global Health Share Price

What is the share price of Global Health?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Health is ₹1,455.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Health?

The Global Health is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Health?

The market cap of Global Health is ₹39,120.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Health?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Health are ₹1,484.00 and ₹1,446.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Health?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Health stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Health is ₹1,475.75 and 52-week low of Global Health is ₹955.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Global Health performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Health has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 9.87% for the past month, 19.81% over 3 months, 9.76% over 1 year, 28.13% across 3 years, and 28.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Health?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Health are 70.34 and 9.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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