Here's the live share price of Global Health along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Global Health has gained 9.76% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Health has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,419.82
|1,419.65
|10
|1,394.56
|1,406.35
|20
|1,361.33
|1,379.68
|50
|1,299.05
|1,317.87
|100
|1,201.68
|1,260.8
|200
|1,198.27
|1,227.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Global Health saw a drop in promoter holding to 33.00%, while DII stake increased to 16.89%, FII holding fell to 9.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|88,83,314
|1.73
|1,167.09
|45,77,395
|4.37
|601.38
|34,34,000
|1.97
|451.16
|21,94,163
|2.15
|288.27
|21,02,004
|1.38
|276.16
|18,62,891
|0.97
|244.75
|17,04,265
|2.01
|223.91
|16,31,956
|3.76
|214.41
|16,01,592
|1.51
|210.42
|10,54,907
|0.69
|138.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Global Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Global Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Global Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Global Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Global Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Global Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110DL2004PLC128319 and registration number is 128319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3709.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Health is ₹1,455.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Health is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Health is ₹39,120.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Health are ₹1,484.00 and ₹1,446.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Health stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Health is ₹1,475.75 and 52-week low of Global Health is ₹955.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Health has shown returns of 1.03% over the past day, 9.87% for the past month, 19.81% over 3 months, 9.76% over 1 year, 28.13% across 3 years, and 28.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Health are 70.34 and 9.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global