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Gateway Distriparks Share Price

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BSE

GATEWAY DISTRIPARKS

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gateway Distriparks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.49 Closed
-0.51₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gateway Distriparks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.30₹57.35
₹56.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.15₹70.50
₹56.49
Open Price
₹57.34
Prev. Close
₹56.78
Volume
83,731

Source: Dion Global

Gateway Distriparks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gateway Distriparks has declined 14.23% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Gateway Distriparks has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Gateway Distriparks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gateway Distriparks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.0957.63
1057.8157.88
2058.3658.19
5058.3358.25
10057.1858.21
20058.5859.64

Source: Dion Global

Gateway Distriparks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gateway Distriparks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 32.42%, FII holding rose to 6.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gateway Distriparks Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,37,56,4810.48195.28
2,10,08,6630.29121.54
1,81,17,7380.17104.81
1,37,93,6600.5679.8
1,28,66,4480.1774.43
99,34,5960.1257.47
94,15,2850.2154.47
86,24,6540.5349.89
70,00,0000.5940.5
33,27,8840.2319.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gateway Distriparks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTGateway Distriparks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTGateway Distriparks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTGateway Distriparks - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTGateway Distriparks - Board Fixes Tuesday, 11 August, 2026 As Record Date For Declaration Of Interim Dividend
Aug 05, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTGateway Distriparks - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231MH2005PLC344764 and registration number is 344764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight rail transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1577.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Samvid Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ishaan Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanita Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gateway Distriparks Share Price

What is the share price of Gateway Distriparks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gateway Distriparks is ₹56.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gateway Distriparks?

The Gateway Distriparks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gateway Distriparks?

The market cap of Gateway Distriparks is ₹2,822.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gateway Distriparks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gateway Distriparks are ₹57.35 and ₹56.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gateway Distriparks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gateway Distriparks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gateway Distriparks is ₹70.50 and 52-week low of Gateway Distriparks is ₹48.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gateway Distriparks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gateway Distriparks has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -6.69% for the past month, -6.13% over 3 months, -14.23% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -5.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks are 11.56 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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