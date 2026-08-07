What is the share price of Gateway Distriparks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gateway Distriparks is ₹56.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Gateway Distriparks? The Gateway Distriparks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gateway Distriparks? The market cap of Gateway Distriparks is ₹2,822.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gateway Distriparks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gateway Distriparks are ₹57.35 and ₹56.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gateway Distriparks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gateway Distriparks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gateway Distriparks is ₹70.50 and 52-week low of Gateway Distriparks is ₹48.15 as on .

How has the Gateway Distriparks performed historically in terms of returns? The Gateway Distriparks has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -6.69% for the past month, -6.13% over 3 months, -14.23% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -5.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks are 11.56 and 1.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.75 per annum.

Source: Dion Global