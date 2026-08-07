Here's the live share price of Gateway Distriparks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gateway Distriparks has declined 14.23% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Gateway Distriparks has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.09
|57.63
|10
|57.81
|57.88
|20
|58.36
|58.19
|50
|58.33
|58.25
|100
|57.18
|58.21
|200
|58.58
|59.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gateway Distriparks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 32.42%, FII holding rose to 6.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,37,56,481
|0.48
|195.28
|2,10,08,663
|0.29
|121.54
|1,81,17,738
|0.17
|104.81
|1,37,93,660
|0.56
|79.8
|1,28,66,448
|0.17
|74.43
|99,34,596
|0.12
|57.47
|94,15,285
|0.21
|54.47
|86,24,654
|0.53
|49.89
|70,00,000
|0.59
|40.5
|33,27,884
|0.23
|19.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Gateway Distriparks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Gateway Distriparks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Gateway Distriparks - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Gateway Distriparks - Board Fixes Tuesday, 11 August, 2026 As Record Date For Declaration Of Interim Dividend
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Gateway Distriparks - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231MH2005PLC344764 and registration number is 344764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Freight rail transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1577.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gateway Distriparks is ₹56.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gateway Distriparks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gateway Distriparks is ₹2,822.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gateway Distriparks are ₹57.35 and ₹56.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gateway Distriparks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gateway Distriparks is ₹70.50 and 52-week low of Gateway Distriparks is ₹48.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gateway Distriparks has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, -6.69% for the past month, -6.13% over 3 months, -14.23% over 1 year, -10.21% across 3 years, and -5.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks are 11.56 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.75 per annum.
Source: Dion Global