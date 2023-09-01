Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,34,58,557
|1.24
|261.65
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|2,50,32,920
|0.7
|195.76
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,10,08,663
|0.7
|164.29
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|2,09,45,592
|0.5
|163.79
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|1,14,55,291
|1.38
|89.58
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|1,09,15,468
|0.49
|85.36
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|1,07,43,660
|0.92
|84.02
|SBI Contra Fund
|99,34,596
|0.58
|77.69
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|68,24,614
|1.24
|53.37
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|42,75,851
|0.4
|33.44
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231MH2005PLC344764 and registration number is 344764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Land transport via Railways & Pipelines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1360.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹4,299.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is 17.93 and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹86.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gateway Distriparks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹58.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.