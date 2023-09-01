Follow Us

GATEWAY DISTRIPARKS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹86.05 Closed
0.060.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Gateway Distriparks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.55₹88.00
₹86.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.55₹91.70
₹86.05
Open Price
₹85.80
Prev. Close
₹86.00
Volume
7,80,601

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R187.48
  • R288.97
  • R389.93
  • Pivot
    86.52
  • S185.03
  • S284.07
  • S382.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.4386.22
  • 1070.3585.57
  • 2069.3383.54
  • 5069.1678.78
  • 10069.4874.4
  • 20052.5971.46

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. Share Holdings

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,34,58,5571.24261.65
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund2,50,32,9200.7195.76
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund2,10,08,6630.7164.29
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund2,09,45,5920.5163.79
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund1,14,55,2911.3889.58
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund1,09,15,4680.4985.36
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund1,07,43,6600.9284.02
SBI Contra Fund99,34,5960.5877.69
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund68,24,6141.2453.37
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund42,75,8510.433.44
View All Mutual Funds

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gateway Distriparks Ltd.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60231MH2005PLC344764 and registration number is 344764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Land transport via Railways & Pipelines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1360.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 499.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ishaan Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Samvid Gupta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Vanita Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gateway Distriparks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gateway Distriparks Ltd.?

The market cap of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹4,299.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gateway Distriparks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is 17.93 and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is 2.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gateway Distriparks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹86.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gateway Distriparks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gateway Distriparks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹91.70 and 52-week low of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. is ₹58.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

