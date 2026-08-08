Here's the live share price of Paradeep Phosphates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|-4.58
|1.65
|-3.79
|13.73
|-16.99
|-20.37
|-5.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paradeep Phosphates has declined 33.34% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Paradeep Phosphates has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|148.27
|146.18
|10
|142.69
|144.95
|20
|141.88
|142.77
|50
|135.47
|137.71
|100
|127.88
|135.24
|200
|138.82
|137.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paradeep Phosphates saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.86%, while DII stake increased to 18.07%, FII holding fell to 5.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,90,89,109
|0.68
|531.73
|3,50,00,000
|2.01
|476.11
|2,71,42,001
|1.3
|369.21
|2,00,72,666
|1.5
|273.05
|2,00,36,983
|2.04
|272.56
|95,37,715
|0.88
|129.74
|91,08,760
|0.42
|123.91
|62,44,548
|2.18
|84.94
|34,57,116
|0.83
|47.03
|20,84,307
|0.41
|28.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Paradeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Paradeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Paradeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Paradeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Paradeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20122OR1981PLC001020 and registration number is 001020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21826.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1038.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paradeep Phosphates is ₹149.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paradeep Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹15,484.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paradeep Phosphates are ₹152.30 and ₹147.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paradeep Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹232.80 and 52-week low of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹99.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paradeep Phosphates has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, 7.11% for the past month, 17.12% over 3 months, -33.34% over 1 year, 31.53% across 3 years, and 27.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates are 14.44 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global