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Paradeep Phosphates Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARADEEP PHOSPHATES

Adventz Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Paradeep Phosphates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.15 Closed
0.71₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Paradeep Phosphates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.00₹152.30
₹149.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.80₹232.80
₹149.15
Open Price
₹148.10
Prev. Close
₹148.10
Volume
3,60,792

Source: Dion Global

Paradeep Phosphates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78
Basant Agro Tech (India)		-4.581.65-3.7913.73-16.99-20.37-5.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paradeep Phosphates has declined 33.34% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Paradeep Phosphates has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Paradeep Phosphates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paradeep Phosphates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5148.27146.18
10142.69144.95
20141.88142.77
50135.47137.71
100127.88135.24
200138.82137.8

Source: Dion Global

Paradeep Phosphates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paradeep Phosphates saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.86%, while DII stake increased to 18.07%, FII holding fell to 5.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Paradeep Phosphates Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,90,89,1090.68531.73
3,50,00,0002.01476.11
2,71,42,0011.3369.21
2,00,72,6661.5273.05
2,00,36,9832.04272.56
95,37,7150.88129.74
91,08,7600.42123.91
62,44,5482.1884.94
34,57,1160.8347.03
20,84,3070.4128.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Paradeep Phosphates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTParadeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTParadeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 31, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTParadeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTParadeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTParadeep Phospha - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Paradeep Phosphates

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20122OR1981PLC001020 and registration number is 001020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of urea and other organic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21826.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1038.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman
  • Mr. N Suresh Krishnan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Karim Lotfi Senhadji
    Director
  • Mr. Soual Mohamed
    Director
  • Mrs. Rita Menon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satyananda Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Chatterji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paradeep Phosphates Share Price

What is the share price of Paradeep Phosphates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paradeep Phosphates is ₹149.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paradeep Phosphates?

The Paradeep Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paradeep Phosphates?

The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹15,484.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paradeep Phosphates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paradeep Phosphates are ₹152.30 and ₹147.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paradeep Phosphates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paradeep Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹232.80 and 52-week low of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹99.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paradeep Phosphates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paradeep Phosphates has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, 7.11% for the past month, 17.12% over 3 months, -33.34% over 1 year, 31.53% across 3 years, and 27.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates are 14.44 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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