Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARADEEP PHOSPHATES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹72.15 Closed
2.491.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.60₹73.85
₹72.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.30₹72.00
₹72.15
Open Price
₹70.75
Prev. Close
₹70.40
Volume
80,86,594

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.9
  • R275.5
  • R377.15
  • Pivot
    72.25
  • S170.65
  • S269
  • S367.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.369.27
  • 1062.9468.09
  • 2063.4866.64
  • 5060.3463.95
  • 1005261.17
  • 20026.6458.38

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Share Holdings

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Multicap Fund4,76,68,6632.4309.85
Nippon India Small Cap Fund2,92,99,8550.55190.45
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund2,20,43,9020.82143.29
DSP Small Cap Fund1,97,42,7561.1128.33
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan82,53,8250.553.65
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan51,00,0000.5533.15
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%51,00,0000.5533.15
SBI Equity Savings Fund46,03,4321.2229.92
Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund28,58,1001.0618.58
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan22,85,5001.914.86
View All Mutual Funds

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129OR1981PLC001020 and registration number is 001020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7858.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 575.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saroj Kumar Poddar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Suresh Krishnan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karim Lotfi Senhadji
    Director
  • Mr. Mohamed Soual
    Director
  • Mr. Satyananda Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dipankar Chatterji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhrakant Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Marco Phillipus Ardeshir Wadia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kiran Dhingra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.?

The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹5,878.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is 48.36 and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹72.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹48.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data