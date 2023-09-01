Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Multicap Fund
|4,76,68,663
|2.4
|309.85
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|2,92,99,855
|0.55
|190.45
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|2,20,43,902
|0.82
|143.29
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|1,97,42,756
|1.1
|128.33
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|82,53,825
|0.5
|53.65
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|51,00,000
|0.55
|33.15
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|51,00,000
|0.55
|33.15
|SBI Equity Savings Fund
|46,03,432
|1.22
|29.92
|Tata Multi Asset Opportunities Fund
|28,58,100
|1.06
|18.58
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|22,85,500
|1.9
|14.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24129OR1981PLC001020 and registration number is 001020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7858.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 575.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹5,878.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is 48.36 and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹72.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹48.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.