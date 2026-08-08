What is the share price of Paradeep Phosphates? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paradeep Phosphates is ₹149.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Paradeep Phosphates? The Paradeep Phosphates is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paradeep Phosphates? The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹15,484.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paradeep Phosphates? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paradeep Phosphates are ₹152.30 and ₹147.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paradeep Phosphates? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paradeep Phosphates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹232.80 and 52-week low of Paradeep Phosphates is ₹99.80 as on .

How has the Paradeep Phosphates performed historically in terms of returns? The Paradeep Phosphates has shown returns of 0.71% over the past day, 7.11% for the past month, 17.12% over 3 months, -33.34% over 1 year, 31.53% across 3 years, and 27.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates are 14.44 and 2.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global