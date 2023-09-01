What is the Market Cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.? The market cap of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹5,878.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.? P/E ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is 48.36 and PB ratio of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is 1.68 as on .

What is the share price of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. is ₹72.15 as on .