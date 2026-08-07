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IndiaMART InterMESH Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAMART INTERMESH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
DigitalE-CommerceInternet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Internet EconomyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IndiaMART InterMESH along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,754.00 Closed
-0.50₹ -8.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IndiaMART InterMESH Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,750.00₹1,768.85
₹1,754.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,730.50₹2,686.55
₹1,754.00
Open Price
₹1,760.30
Prev. Close
₹1,762.75
Volume
2,422

Source: Dion Global

IndiaMART InterMESH Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IndiaMART InterMESH		-2.53-8.80-16.16-21.99-31.57-17.91-13.49
Info Edge (India)		0.286.0625.274.40-9.698.442.90
Just Dial		-4.9423.2525.26-2.27-18.32-4.55-6.83
Matrimony.com		10.788.9411.51-10.75-9.19-10.46-15.67
Odigma Consultancy Solutions		1.64-7.19-15.64-24.74-32.36-45.55-30.56
Jupiter Infomedia		-2.52-8.62-20.3014.56-6.9334.3715.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IndiaMART InterMESH has declined 31.57% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), Just Dial (-18.32%), Matrimony.com (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, IndiaMART InterMESH has underperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and Just Dial (-6.83%).

IndiaMART InterMESH Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IndiaMART InterMESH Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,767.031,778.32
101,788.191,791.39
201,858.261,829.12
501,940.211,907.86
1002,006.331,990.26
2002,142.952,102.66

Source: Dion Global

IndiaMART InterMESH Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IndiaMART InterMESH saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.06%, while DII stake decreased to 12.11%, FII holding rose to 19.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IndiaMART InterMESH Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,87,4900.29245.45
9,38,4231.43178.9
7,24,4750.45138.11
5,49,5000.46104.76
3,19,2380.6460.86
2,39,6330.6945.68
2,34,6400.8644.73
2,28,2960.2743.52
1,64,4920.9231.36
1,56,0000.9129.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IndiaMART InterMESH Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTIndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTIndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTIndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTIndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTIndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About IndiaMART InterMESH

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC101534 and registration number is 101534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1442.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Chandra Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Brijesh Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Bhargava
    Whole-time Dir., Group General Counsel & Co. Secre
  • Mr. Dhruv Prakash
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Barasia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasuta Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Dinodia Gupta
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Narayan Gour
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Vij
    Independent Director

FAQs on IndiaMART InterMESH Share Price

What is the share price of IndiaMART InterMESH?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹1,754.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IndiaMART InterMESH?

The IndiaMART InterMESH is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IndiaMART InterMESH?

The market cap of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹10,549.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IndiaMART InterMESH?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiaMART InterMESH are ₹1,768.85 and ₹1,750.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndiaMART InterMESH?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaMART InterMESH stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹2,686.55 and 52-week low of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹1,730.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IndiaMART InterMESH performed historically in terms of returns?

The IndiaMART InterMESH has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -8.8% for the past month, -16.16% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, -17.91% across 3 years, and -13.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH are 21.38 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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