Here's the live share price of IndiaMART InterMESH along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|-2.53
|-8.80
|-16.16
|-21.99
|-31.57
|-17.91
|-13.49
|Info Edge (India)
|0.28
|6.06
|25.27
|4.40
|-9.69
|8.44
|2.90
|Just Dial
|-4.94
|23.25
|25.26
|-2.27
|-18.32
|-4.55
|-6.83
|Matrimony.com
|10.78
|8.94
|11.51
|-10.75
|-9.19
|-10.46
|-15.67
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|1.64
|-7.19
|-15.64
|-24.74
|-32.36
|-45.55
|-30.56
|Jupiter Infomedia
|-2.52
|-8.62
|-20.30
|14.56
|-6.93
|34.37
|15.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IndiaMART InterMESH has declined 31.57% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), Just Dial (-18.32%), Matrimony.com (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, IndiaMART InterMESH has underperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and Just Dial (-6.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,767.03
|1,778.32
|10
|1,788.19
|1,791.39
|20
|1,858.26
|1,829.12
|50
|1,940.21
|1,907.86
|100
|2,006.33
|1,990.26
|200
|2,142.95
|2,102.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IndiaMART InterMESH saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.06%, while DII stake decreased to 12.11%, FII holding rose to 19.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,87,490
|0.29
|245.45
|9,38,423
|1.43
|178.9
|7,24,475
|0.45
|138.11
|5,49,500
|0.46
|104.76
|3,19,238
|0.64
|60.86
|2,39,633
|0.69
|45.68
|2,34,640
|0.86
|44.73
|2,28,296
|0.27
|43.52
|1,64,492
|0.92
|31.36
|1,56,000
|0.91
|29.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|IndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|IndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|IndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|IndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|IndiaMART InterMESH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC101534 and registration number is 101534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1442.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹1,754.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IndiaMART InterMESH is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹10,549.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiaMART InterMESH are ₹1,768.85 and ₹1,750.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaMART InterMESH stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹2,686.55 and 52-week low of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹1,730.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IndiaMART InterMESH has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -8.8% for the past month, -16.16% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, -17.91% across 3 years, and -13.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH are 21.38 and 4.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.42 per annum.
Source: Dion Global