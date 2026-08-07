What is the share price of IndiaMART InterMESH? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹1,754.00 as on .

What kind of stock is IndiaMART InterMESH? The IndiaMART InterMESH is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IndiaMART InterMESH? The market cap of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹10,549.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IndiaMART InterMESH? Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiaMART InterMESH are ₹1,768.85 and ₹1,750.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndiaMART InterMESH? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaMART InterMESH stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹2,686.55 and 52-week low of IndiaMART InterMESH is ₹1,730.50 as on .

How has the IndiaMART InterMESH performed historically in terms of returns? The IndiaMART InterMESH has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -8.8% for the past month, -16.16% over 3 months, -31.57% over 1 year, -17.91% across 3 years, and -13.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH are 21.38 and 4.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global