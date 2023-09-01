What is the Market Cap of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.? The market cap of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹18,742.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.? P/E ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is 66.04 and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is 9.1 as on .

What is the share price of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹3,111.85 as on .