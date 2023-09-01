Follow Us

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAMART INTERMESH LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,111.85 Closed
1.6650.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,062.95₹3,126.00
₹3,111.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,043.50₹3,335.55
₹3,111.85
Open Price
₹3,063.00
Prev. Close
₹3,061.05
Volume
1,33,370

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,132.72
  • R23,152.88
  • R33,187.77
  • Pivot
    3,097.83
  • S13,077.67
  • S23,042.78
  • S33,022.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,429.793,045.15
  • 104,407.063,063.98
  • 204,425.883,067.96
  • 504,455.913,000.25
  • 1004,293.082,876.82
  • 2004,617.242,718.87

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.08-0.6511.0125.5838.6962.42377.57
6.8114.6943.0576.8955.64-22.86-22.86
-0.22-8.397.33-5.15-40.57-63.17-63.17
9.3410.4435.2920.65-12.64-62.52-62.52

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Share Holdings

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund12,10,1141.46376.64
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund2,90,0002.9390.26
UTI Small Cap Fund1,94,3082.0360.48
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund1,77,5740.5255.27
PGIM India Small Cap Fund1,24,2301.6938.67
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan1,01,3980.5931.56
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan1,01,3980.5931.56
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund95,5280.3329.73
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan91,5000.1228.48
Invesco India Smallcap Fund89,9341.1527.99
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Buy Back of shares
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & Bonus
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC101534 and registration number is 101534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 750.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Chandra Agarwal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Brijesh Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Prakash
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sawhney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Elizabeth Lucy Chapman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Narayan Gour
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.?

The market cap of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹18,742.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is 66.04 and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is 9.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹3,111.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹3,335.55 and 52-week low of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹2,43.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

