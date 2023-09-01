Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.08
|-0.65
|11.01
|25.58
|38.69
|62.42
|377.57
|6.81
|14.69
|43.05
|76.89
|55.64
|-22.86
|-22.86
|-0.22
|-8.39
|7.33
|-5.15
|-40.57
|-63.17
|-63.17
|9.34
|10.44
|35.29
|20.65
|-12.64
|-62.52
|-62.52
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|12,10,114
|1.46
|376.64
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|2,90,000
|2.93
|90.26
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,94,308
|2.03
|60.48
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|1,77,574
|0.52
|55.27
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|1,24,230
|1.69
|38.67
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan
|1,01,398
|0.59
|31.56
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan
|1,01,398
|0.59
|31.56
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|95,528
|0.33
|29.73
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|91,500
|0.12
|28.48
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|89,934
|1.15
|27.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Buy Back of shares
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & Bonus
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC101534 and registration number is 101534. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 750.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹18,742.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is 66.04 and PB ratio of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is 9.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹3,111.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹3,335.55 and 52-week low of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is ₹2,43.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.