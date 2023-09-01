Follow Us

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Share Price

ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Non Life Insurance | Largecap | NSE
₹1,341.35 Closed
2.127.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,315.00₹1,354.50
₹1,341.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,049.05₹1,423.30
₹1,341.35
Open Price
₹1,315.00
Prev. Close
₹1,313.70
Volume
6,39,869

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,358
  • R21,376
  • R31,397.5
  • Pivot
    1,336.5
  • S11,318.5
  • S21,297
  • S31,279

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,148.41,321.46
  • 101,140.211,328.42
  • 201,144.861,338.42
  • 501,206.891,322.42
  • 1001,197.531,274.92
  • 2001,256.831,238.97

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.82-0.9410.1722.676.177.1868.24
4.24-0.9318.9513.35-11.78-29.86-29.86
1.323.178.9526.4735.4815.27-47.96

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Focused Equity Fund80,78,3773.741,119.26
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund53,00,0001.23734.32
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund37,46,3762.39519.06
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund34,00,7371.44471.17
SBI Blue Chip Fund30,30,0001.07419.81
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services24,29,3424.77336.59
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund23,16,3632.99320.93
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund22,99,3990.89318.58
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund19,32,6672.38267.77
SBI Flexi Cap Fund16,48,1591.27228.35
View All Mutual Funds

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:04 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:54 PM

About ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH2000PLC129408 and registration number is 129408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14266.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Lalita D Gupte
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Alok Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Mantri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday Chitale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Parekh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Murali Sivaraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹65,911.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is 37.23 and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is 6.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,341.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,423.30 and 52-week low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,49.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

