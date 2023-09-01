Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|-0.94
|10.17
|22.67
|6.17
|7.18
|68.24
|4.24
|-0.93
|18.95
|13.35
|-11.78
|-29.86
|-29.86
|1.32
|3.17
|8.95
|26.47
|35.48
|15.27
|-47.96
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|80,78,377
|3.74
|1,119.26
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|53,00,000
|1.23
|734.32
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|37,46,376
|2.39
|519.06
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|34,00,737
|1.44
|471.17
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|30,30,000
|1.07
|419.81
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|24,29,342
|4.77
|336.59
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|23,16,363
|2.99
|320.93
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|22,99,399
|0.89
|318.58
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|19,32,667
|2.38
|267.77
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|16,48,159
|1.27
|228.35
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH2000PLC129408 and registration number is 129408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14266.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 490.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹65,911.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is 37.23 and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is 6.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,341.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,423.30 and 52-week low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is ₹1,49.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.