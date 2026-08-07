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ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY

ICICI Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesInsurance
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,640.00 Closed
-0.65₹ -10.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,632.00₹1,665.65
₹1,640.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,544.40₹2,064.15
₹1,640.00
Open Price
₹1,665.65
Prev. Close
₹1,650.70
Volume
19,195

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		0.99-8.62-11.35-13.11-13.925.462.66
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		-5.43-3.689.8322.7730.83-3.96-8.93
The New India Assurance Company		2.45-4.237.6316.07-8.5511.432.68
Go Digit General Insurance		6.59-12.90-14.08-15.10-25.74-3.94-2.38
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		-1.17-0.677.368.746.565.113.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has declined 13.92% compared to peers like Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (30.83%), The New India Assurance Company (-8.55%), Go Digit General Insurance (-25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has outperformed peers relative to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (-8.93%) and The New India Assurance Company (2.68%).

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,648.911,654.68
101,642.121,656.8
201,694.551,678.32
501,747.721,726.09
1001,774.671,769.58
2001,858.611,815.16

Source: Dion Global

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.22%, while DII stake increased to 20.74%, FII holding fell to 21.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,62,1001.1742.33
40,00,0001.42696.68
37,00,0002.67644.43
36,84,4431.72641.72
34,35,2850.99598.32
26,16,3000.45455.68
25,54,0970.81444.85
21,90,1651.13381.46
21,04,3291.95366.51
20,00,0001.3348.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTICICI Lombard Gen. - Communication Sent To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Equity Shares To Investor Education And Protect
Aug 05, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTICICI Lombard Gen. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 03, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTICICI Lombard Gen. - Press Release: ICICI Lombard Launches 25 Innovations On Its 25Th Anniversary!
Jul 31, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTICICI Lombard Gen. - Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTICICI Lombard Gen. - Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH2000PLC129408 and registration number is 129408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26994.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 498.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Jha
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Mantri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sandeep Batra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajive Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Murali Sivaraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Antony Jacob
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹1,640.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company?

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company?

The market cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹81,920.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are ₹1,665.65 and ₹1,632.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹2,064.15 and 52-week low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹1,544.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -13.92% over 1 year, 5.46% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are 33.74 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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