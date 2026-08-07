Here's the live share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|0.99
|-8.62
|-11.35
|-13.11
|-13.92
|5.46
|2.66
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|-5.43
|-3.68
|9.83
|22.77
|30.83
|-3.96
|-8.93
|The New India Assurance Company
|2.45
|-4.23
|7.63
|16.07
|-8.55
|11.43
|2.68
|Go Digit General Insurance
|6.59
|-12.90
|-14.08
|-15.10
|-25.74
|-3.94
|-2.38
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|-1.17
|-0.67
|7.36
|8.74
|6.56
|5.11
|3.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has declined 13.92% compared to peers like Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (30.83%), The New India Assurance Company (-8.55%), Go Digit General Insurance (-25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has outperformed peers relative to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (-8.93%) and The New India Assurance Company (2.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,648.91
|1,654.68
|10
|1,642.12
|1,656.8
|20
|1,694.55
|1,678.32
|50
|1,747.72
|1,726.09
|100
|1,774.67
|1,769.58
|200
|1,858.61
|1,815.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.22%, while DII stake increased to 20.74%, FII holding fell to 21.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,62,100
|1.1
|742.33
|40,00,000
|1.42
|696.68
|37,00,000
|2.67
|644.43
|36,84,443
|1.72
|641.72
|34,35,285
|0.99
|598.32
|26,16,300
|0.45
|455.68
|25,54,097
|0.81
|444.85
|21,90,165
|1.13
|381.46
|21,04,329
|1.95
|366.51
|20,00,000
|1.3
|348.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|ICICI Lombard Gen. - Communication Sent To Shareholders Regarding Transfer Of Equity Shares To Investor Education And Protect
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|ICICI Lombard Gen. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|ICICI Lombard Gen. - Press Release: ICICI Lombard Launches 25 Innovations On Its 25Th Anniversary!
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|ICICI Lombard Gen. - Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|ICICI Lombard Gen. - Schedule Of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67200MH2000PLC129408 and registration number is 129408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26994.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 498.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹1,640.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹81,920.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are ₹1,665.65 and ₹1,632.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹2,064.15 and 52-week low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹1,544.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -13.92% over 1 year, 5.46% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are 33.74 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global