What is the share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹1,640.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company? The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company? The market cap of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹81,920.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are ₹1,665.65 and ₹1,632.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹2,064.15 and 52-week low of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is ₹1,544.40 as on .

How has the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -8.62% for the past month, -11.35% over 3 months, -13.92% over 1 year, 5.46% across 3 years, and 2.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are 33.74 and 4.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global