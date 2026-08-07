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IFCI Share Price

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BSE

IFCI

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of IFCI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.95 Closed
-1.29₹ -0.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IFCI Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.76₹75.12
₹73.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.20₹95.75
₹73.95
Open Price
₹74.57
Prev. Close
₹74.92
Volume
6,04,482

Source: Dion Global

IFCI Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IFCI		-3.43-0.7615.7814.3935.4472.1740.60
Power Finance Corporation		-1.171.54-8.351.052.6325.3431.90
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-0.65-1.50-16.96-22.99-30.2921.1830.34
REC		-1.962.751.751.71-4.9119.9626.05
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		3.02-4.65-11.733.13-4.6546.0334.99
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		0.33-4.12-11.47-6.83-16.9826.0014.87
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		15.2949.1240.5172.89107.1781.9153.11
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-0.98-6.85-30.1311.7937.6621.14
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.48-0.29-9.57-10.58-28.3313.627.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IFCI has gained 35.44% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, IFCI has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).

IFCI Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IFCI Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.4975.26
1072.3574.32
2073.574.17
5075.3573.02
10066.569.07
20060.7864.18

Source: Dion Global

IFCI Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IFCI remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.66%, FII holding rose to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IFCI Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTIFCI - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTIFCI - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTIFCI - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend
Jun 17, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTIFCI - Reply To Clarification Sought By Exchange
Jun 17, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTIFCI - Clarification sought from IFCI Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About IFCI

IFCI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993GOI053677 and registration number is 053677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 897.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2694.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bhave
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. N Balakrishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. Arvind Sahay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sachdev
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Asati
    Government Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar
    Government Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFCI Share Price

What is the share price of IFCI?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFCI is ₹73.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IFCI?

The IFCI is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFCI?

The market cap of IFCI is ₹19,924.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IFCI?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IFCI are ₹75.12 and ₹73.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFCI?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFCI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFCI is ₹95.75 and 52-week low of IFCI is ₹46.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IFCI performed historically in terms of returns?

The IFCI has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, 15.78% over 3 months, 35.44% over 1 year, 72.17% across 3 years, and 40.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFCI?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFCI are 110.21 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IFCI News

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