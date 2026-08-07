Here's the live share price of IFCI along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IFCI
|-3.43
|-0.76
|15.78
|14.39
|35.44
|72.17
|40.60
|Power Finance Corporation
|-1.17
|1.54
|-8.35
|1.05
|2.63
|25.34
|31.90
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-0.65
|-1.50
|-16.96
|-22.99
|-30.29
|21.18
|30.34
|REC
|-1.96
|2.75
|1.75
|1.71
|-4.91
|19.96
|26.05
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|3.02
|-4.65
|-11.73
|3.13
|-4.65
|46.03
|34.99
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|0.33
|-4.12
|-11.47
|-6.83
|-16.98
|26.00
|14.87
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|15.29
|49.12
|40.51
|72.89
|107.17
|81.91
|53.11
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-0.98
|-6.85
|-30.13
|11.79
|37.66
|21.14
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.48
|-0.29
|-9.57
|-10.58
|-28.33
|13.62
|7.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IFCI has gained 35.44% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, IFCI has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.49
|75.26
|10
|72.35
|74.32
|20
|73.5
|74.17
|50
|75.35
|73.02
|100
|66.5
|69.07
|200
|60.78
|64.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IFCI remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.66%, FII holding rose to 3.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|IFCI - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|IFCI - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|IFCI - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend
|Jun 17, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|IFCI - Reply To Clarification Sought By Exchange
|Jun 17, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|IFCI - Clarification sought from IFCI Ltd
Source: Dion Global
IFCI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993GOI053677 and registration number is 053677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 897.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2694.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFCI is ₹73.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFCI is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IFCI is ₹19,924.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IFCI are ₹75.12 and ₹73.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFCI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFCI is ₹95.75 and 52-week low of IFCI is ₹46.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFCI has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, 15.78% over 3 months, 35.44% over 1 year, 72.17% across 3 years, and 40.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFCI are 110.21 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global