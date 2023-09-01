What is the Market Cap of IFCI Ltd.? The market cap of IFCI Ltd. is ₹3,958.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFCI Ltd.? P/E ratio of IFCI Ltd. is -18.3 and PB ratio of IFCI Ltd. is 4.76 as on .

What is the share price of IFCI Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFCI Ltd. is ₹15.90 as on .