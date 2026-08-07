What is the share price of IFCI? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFCI is ₹73.95 as on .

What kind of stock is IFCI? The IFCI is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFCI? The market cap of IFCI is ₹19,924.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IFCI? Today’s highest and lowest price of IFCI are ₹75.12 and ₹73.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFCI? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFCI stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFCI is ₹95.75 and 52-week low of IFCI is ₹46.20 as on .

How has the IFCI performed historically in terms of returns? The IFCI has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -0.76% for the past month, 15.78% over 3 months, 35.44% over 1 year, 72.17% across 3 years, and 40.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFCI? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFCI are 110.21 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global