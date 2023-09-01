Follow Us

IFCI LTD.

Sector : Finance - Term Lending Institutions | Smallcap | NSE
₹15.90 Closed
4.260.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
IFCI Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.00₹16.05
₹15.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.00₹16.65
₹15.90
Open Price
₹15.30
Prev. Close
₹15.25
Volume
2,74,53,815

IFCI Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.4
  • R216.75
  • R317.45
  • Pivot
    15.7
  • S115.35
  • S214.65
  • S314.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.7814.67
  • 109.7614.49
  • 209.7714.2
  • 5010.513.46
  • 10010.0112.79
  • 20011.3812.3

IFCI Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.5315.6440.0940.0929.27132.12-8.09
16.2238.8974.96106.04159.22126.81126.81
-4.46-0.3340.8372.63119.67165.02204.42
-0.3119.2869.67107.34122.11185.52166.50
1.822.5423.9958.8380.45328.70136.11
13.6931.1159.9959.5377.59190.36-22.34

IFCI Ltd. Share Holdings

IFCI Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
27 Sep, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About IFCI Ltd.

IFCI Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993GOI053677 and registration number is 053677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 756.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2102.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Prof. N Balakrishnan
    Director
  • Prof. Arvind Sahay
    Director
  • Dr. Bhushan Kumar Sinha
    Director
  • Mr. Surendra Behera
    Director
  • Ms. Anindita Sinharay
    Director

FAQs on IFCI Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IFCI Ltd.?

The market cap of IFCI Ltd. is ₹3,958.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFCI Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IFCI Ltd. is -18.3 and PB ratio of IFCI Ltd. is 4.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IFCI Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFCI Ltd. is ₹15.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFCI Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFCI Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFCI Ltd. is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of IFCI Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

