Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|1,59,750
|1.73
|384.5
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,27,574
|2.21
|307.05
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|1,12,506
|1.51
|270.79
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|1,10,000
|4.3
|264.75
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|1,00,119
|2.6
|240.97
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|80,700
|2.45
|194.23
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|76,390
|3.41
|183.86
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|55,450
|7.87
|133.46
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|52,304
|1.46
|125.89
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|44,742
|0.57
|107.69
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Abbott India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1944PLC007330 and registration number is 007330. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4919.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Abbott India Ltd. is ₹48,245.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Abbott India Ltd. is 46.66 and PB ratio of Abbott India Ltd. is 15.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abbott India Ltd. is ₹22,704.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abbott India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abbott India Ltd. is ₹24,744.25 and 52-week low of Abbott India Ltd. is ₹17,325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.