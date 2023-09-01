Follow Us

Abbott India Ltd. Share Price

ABBOTT INDIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹22,704.65 Closed
-1.75-404.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Abbott India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22,535.05₹23,237.55
₹22,704.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17,325.00₹24,744.25
₹22,704.65
Open Price
₹23,120.00
Prev. Close
₹23,109.55
Volume
18,018

Abbott India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123,124.72
  • R223,532.38
  • R323,827.22
  • Pivot
    22,829.88
  • S122,422.22
  • S222,127.38
  • S321,719.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518,280.723,277.37
  • 1018,270.1523,359.63
  • 2018,482.6423,453.21
  • 5018,427.8223,282.56
  • 10018,715.6722,771.6
  • 20017,951.5821,868.86

Abbott India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Abbott India Ltd. Share Holdings

Abbott India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund1,59,7501.73384.5
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,27,5742.21307.05
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities1,12,5061.51270.79
SBI Magnum Global Fund1,10,0004.3264.75
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund1,00,1192.6240.97
HSBC Midcap Fund80,7002.45194.23
Nippon India Pharma Fund76,3903.41183.86
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund55,4507.87133.46
Franklin India Prima Fund52,3041.46125.89
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund44,7420.57107.69
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Abbott India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Abbott India Ltd.

Abbott India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1944PLC007330 and registration number is 007330. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4919.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Munir Shaikh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek V Kamath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Sonalker
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kaiyomarz Marfatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambati Venu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sabina Ewing
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Kamath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Abbott India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Abbott India Ltd.?

The market cap of Abbott India Ltd. is ₹48,245.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Abbott India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Abbott India Ltd. is 46.66 and PB ratio of Abbott India Ltd. is 15.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Abbott India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abbott India Ltd. is ₹22,704.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abbott India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abbott India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abbott India Ltd. is ₹24,744.25 and 52-week low of Abbott India Ltd. is ₹17,325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

