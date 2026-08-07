Here's the live share price of Abbott India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Abbott India has declined 15.15% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Abbott India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27,768.71
|27,802.09
|10
|28,106.98
|27,832.37
|20
|27,730.48
|27,652.65
|50
|26,850.58
|27,167.77
|100
|26,606.35
|27,073.87
|200
|27,492.69
|27,596.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Abbott India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.77%, FII holding rose to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,08,000
|1.92
|783.55
|1,62,848
|1.23
|414.29
|1,38,591
|1.4
|352.58
|1,26,674
|0.59
|322.26
|74,339
|2.09
|189.12
|64,361
|2.47
|163.73
|40,865
|1.77
|103.96
|32,971
|0.76
|83.88
|32,022
|0.61
|81.46
|31,674
|1.02
|80.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Abbott India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Abbott India - Communication Providing The Weblink Including Path Of Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Abbott India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Abbott India - Annual General Meeting On August 13, 2026.
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Abbott India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Abbott India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1944PLC007330 and registration number is 007330. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6929.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abbott India is ₹27,801.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abbott India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Abbott India is ₹59,075.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Abbott India are ₹27,939.70 and ₹27,600.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abbott India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abbott India is ₹34,035.00 and 52-week low of Abbott India is ₹25,164.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Abbott India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 4.16% over 3 months, -15.15% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 9.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abbott India are 38.06 and 12.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global