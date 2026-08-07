What is the share price of Abbott India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abbott India is ₹27,801.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Abbott India? The Abbott India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abbott India? The market cap of Abbott India is ₹59,075.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Abbott India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Abbott India are ₹27,939.70 and ₹27,600.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abbott India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abbott India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abbott India is ₹34,035.00 and 52-week low of Abbott India is ₹25,164.00 as on .

How has the Abbott India performed historically in terms of returns? The Abbott India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 4.16% over 3 months, -15.15% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 9.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abbott India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abbott India are 38.06 and 12.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global