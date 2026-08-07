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Abbott India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ABBOTT INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
MNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE Low VolatilityBSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Abbott India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27,801.30 Closed
-0.30₹ -84.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Abbott India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27,600.05₹27,939.70
₹27,801.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25,164.00₹34,035.00
₹27,801.30
Open Price
₹27,755.45
Prev. Close
₹27,885.85
Volume
382

Source: Dion Global

Abbott India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Abbott India has declined 15.15% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Abbott India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Abbott India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Abbott India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527,768.7127,802.09
1028,106.9827,832.37
2027,730.4827,652.65
5026,850.5827,167.77
10026,606.3527,073.87
20027,492.6927,596.1

Source: Dion Global

Abbott India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Abbott India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.77%, FII holding rose to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Abbott India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,08,0001.92783.55
1,62,8481.23414.29
1,38,5911.4352.58
1,26,6740.59322.26
74,3392.09189.12
64,3612.47163.73
40,8651.77103.96
32,9710.7683.88
32,0220.6181.46
31,6741.0280.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Abbott India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAbbott India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 20, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTAbbott India - Communication Providing The Weblink Including Path Of Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTAbbott India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 20, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTAbbott India - Annual General Meeting On August 13, 2026.
Jul 20, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTAbbott India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Abbott India

Abbott India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1944 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1944PLC007330 and registration number is 007330. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6929.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Munir Shaikh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kartik Rajendran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaiyomarz Marfatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mohan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. James Wenner
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshan Gada
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Abbott India Share Price

What is the share price of Abbott India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Abbott India is ₹27,801.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Abbott India?

The Abbott India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Abbott India?

The market cap of Abbott India is ₹59,075.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Abbott India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Abbott India are ₹27,939.70 and ₹27,600.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Abbott India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Abbott India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Abbott India is ₹34,035.00 and 52-week low of Abbott India is ₹25,164.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Abbott India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Abbott India has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 4.16% over 3 months, -15.15% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and 9.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Abbott India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Abbott India are 38.06 and 12.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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