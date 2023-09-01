Follow Us

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹493.90 Closed
0.934.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹489.55₹503.60
₹493.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹365.00₹549.90
₹493.90
Open Price
₹492.70
Prev. Close
₹489.35
Volume
1,43,903

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1502.55
  • R2510.1
  • R3516.6
  • Pivot
    496.05
  • S1488.5
  • S2482
  • S3474.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5483.33478.85
  • 10470.19476.06
  • 20473.69478.52
  • 50456.4487.03
  • 100421.98481.35
  • 200411.33463.77

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1983PLC009903 and registration number is 009903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 195.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shib Sanker Mukherji
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vikram Oberoi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Raheja
    Director
  • Mr. Arjun Singh Oberoi
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Nehru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudipto Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surin Shailesh Kapadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,504.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is 18.8 and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹493.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹549.90 and 52-week low of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹365.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

