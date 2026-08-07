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EIH Associated Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

EIH ASSOCIATED HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of EIH Associated Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹303.00 Closed
-2.85₹ -8.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EIH Associated Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹296.85₹315.20
₹303.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹265.80₹435.35
₹303.00
Open Price
₹305.00
Prev. Close
₹311.90
Volume
4,297

Source: Dion Global

EIH Associated Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EIH Associated Hotels		-2.45-7.23-9.81-14.21-18.247.8813.00
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EIH Associated Hotels has declined 18.24% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, EIH Associated Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

EIH Associated Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EIH Associated Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5312.63313.24
10314.08314.11
20317.99315.74
50315.03316.89
100314.64320.61
200334.74332.23

Source: Dion Global

EIH Associated Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EIH Associated Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 13.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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EIH Associated Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:27 AM IST ISTEIH Associated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTEIH Associated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTEIH Associated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTEIH Associated - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTEIH Associated - Change In Composition Of Committees

Source: Dion Global

About EIH Associated Hotels

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1983PLC009903 and registration number is 009903. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arjun Singh Oberoi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vikramjit Singh Oberoi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Raheja
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ameeta Aziz Parpia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surin Kapadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Barasia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on EIH Associated Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of EIH Associated Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH Associated Hotels is ₹303.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EIH Associated Hotels?

The EIH Associated Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EIH Associated Hotels?

The market cap of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹1,846.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EIH Associated Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EIH Associated Hotels are ₹315.20 and ₹296.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EIH Associated Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH Associated Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹435.35 and 52-week low of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹265.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EIH Associated Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The EIH Associated Hotels has shown returns of -2.85% over the past day, -7.23% for the past month, -9.81% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, 7.88% across 3 years, and 13.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels are 21.01 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

EIH Associated Hotels News

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