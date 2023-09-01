Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1983PLC009903 and registration number is 009903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 195.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹1,504.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is 18.8 and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹493.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹549.90 and 52-week low of EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is ₹365.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.