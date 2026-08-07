Here's the live share price of EIH Associated Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EIH Associated Hotels
|-2.45
|-7.23
|-9.81
|-14.21
|-18.24
|7.88
|13.00
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EIH Associated Hotels has declined 18.24% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, EIH Associated Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|312.63
|313.24
|10
|314.08
|314.11
|20
|317.99
|315.74
|50
|315.03
|316.89
|100
|314.64
|320.61
|200
|334.74
|332.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EIH Associated Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 13.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:27 AM IST IST
|EIH Associated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|EIH Associated - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|EIH Associated - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|EIH Associated - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|EIH Associated - Change In Composition Of Committees
Source: Dion Global
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1983PLC009903 and registration number is 009903. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH Associated Hotels is ₹303.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EIH Associated Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹1,846.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EIH Associated Hotels are ₹315.20 and ₹296.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH Associated Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹435.35 and 52-week low of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹265.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EIH Associated Hotels has shown returns of -2.85% over the past day, -7.23% for the past month, -9.81% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, 7.88% across 3 years, and 13.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels are 21.01 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.16 per annum.
Source: Dion Global