What is the share price of EIH Associated Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH Associated Hotels is ₹303.00 as on .

What kind of stock is EIH Associated Hotels? The EIH Associated Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EIH Associated Hotels? The market cap of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹1,846.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EIH Associated Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of EIH Associated Hotels are ₹315.20 and ₹296.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EIH Associated Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH Associated Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹435.35 and 52-week low of EIH Associated Hotels is ₹265.80 as on .

How has the EIH Associated Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The EIH Associated Hotels has shown returns of -2.85% over the past day, -7.23% for the past month, -9.81% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, 7.88% across 3 years, and 13.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EIH Associated Hotels are 21.01 and 3.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.16 per annum.

Source: Dion Global