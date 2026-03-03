Facebook Pixel Code
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
HousingNBFC
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.21 Closed
-2.09₹ -1.82
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.40₹86.00
₹85.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.40₹137.00
₹85.21
Open Price
₹81.40
Prev. Close
₹87.03
Volume
7,35,461

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bajaj Housing Finance has declined 12.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.65%.

Bajaj Housing Finance’s current P/E of 28.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bajaj Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Housing Finance		-2.33-6.44-12.20-24.79-22.57-19.77-12.38
LIC Housing Finance		-0.473.97-3.58-4.995.7013.842.66
PNB Housing Finance		-1.72-0.49-6.663.386.9619.1417.97
Aadhar Housing Finance		0.03-5.31-6.59-12.1719.9511.146.54
Sammaan Capital		-4.21-1.11-4.305.9234.4314.99-7.85
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		0.97-15.23-13.48-28.00-23.230.34-7.16
Home First Finance Company India		-8.62-4.540.95-12.6510.5613.8215.35
Can Fin Homes		-6.36-10.78-7.058.1342.8513.6411.22
Aavas Financiers		-1.74-12.94-15.04-22.21-25.80-11.99-11.40
India Shelter Finance Corporation		1.68-9.18-15.97-19.41-4.6010.115.95
Repco Home Finance		-2.47-6.15-5.445.4617.7323.763.14
GIC Housing Finance		-2.13-6.73-8.89-13.59-5.83-3.821.42
SRG Housing Finance		-2.33-9.27-3.68-15.61-8.8910.002.02
Coral India Finance and Housing		-2.75-6.23-17.10-23.42-4.120.747.10
Reliance Home Finance		-10.09-26.79-34.29-57.64-32.57-11.22-3.18
India Home Loan		2.165.73-3.41-0.2210.06-2.22-5.37
Star Housing Finance		-17.56-38.58-30.77-69.49-77.39-46.01-17.14
Ind Bank Housing		-4.12-0.302.741.31-10.6615.290.72
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-5.96-13.64-12.99-3.74-7.00-5.99-1.00
Manraj Housing Finance		0-0.21-14.43-16.14-15.4119.3724.70

Over the last one year, Bajaj Housing Finance has declined 22.57% compared to peers like LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%), Aadhar Housing Finance (19.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Housing Finance has underperformed peers relative to LIC Housing Finance (2.66%) and PNB Housing Finance (17.97%).

Bajaj Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bajaj Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.5587.48
1088.1588.03
2089.5388.99
5091.8392.1
10098.7597.39
200108.3105.38

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 86.70%, while DII stake increased to 1.39%, FII holding rose to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Housing Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,19,9810.1751.95
53,06,5970.4448.2
19,50,1240.0217.71
19,42,9060.0617.65
12,58,3820.3711.43
8,27,8090.347.52
5,52,7230.455.02
2,69,5270.882.45
8,4260.030.08

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Bajaj Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:06 AM ISTBajaj Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Feb 20, 2026, 6:28 AM ISTBajaj Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Feb 19, 2026, 11:17 PM ISTBajaj Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 08, 2026, 12:09 AM ISTBajaj Housing Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 3:05 AM ISTBajaj Housing Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910PN2008PLC132228 and registration number is 132228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9575.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8328.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjivnayan Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajeev Jain
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Atul Jain
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jasmine Arish Chaney
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anami Narayan Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S M N Swamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹85.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Housing Finance?

The Bajaj Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Housing Finance?

The market cap of Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹70,999.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Housing Finance are ₹86.00 and ₹81.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹137.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹81.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Housing Finance has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -18.92% over 3 months, -21.65% over 1 year, -19.63% across 3 years, and -12.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Housing Finance are 28.66 and 3.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bajaj Housing Finance News

