Here's the live share price of Bajaj Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bajaj Housing Finance has declined 12.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.65%.
Bajaj Housing Finance’s current P/E of 28.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-6.44
|-12.20
|-24.79
|-22.57
|-19.77
|-12.38
|LIC Housing Finance
|-0.47
|3.97
|-3.58
|-4.99
|5.70
|13.84
|2.66
|PNB Housing Finance
|-1.72
|-0.49
|-6.66
|3.38
|6.96
|19.14
|17.97
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|0.03
|-5.31
|-6.59
|-12.17
|19.95
|11.14
|6.54
|Sammaan Capital
|-4.21
|-1.11
|-4.30
|5.92
|34.43
|14.99
|-7.85
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|0.97
|-15.23
|-13.48
|-28.00
|-23.23
|0.34
|-7.16
|Home First Finance Company India
|-8.62
|-4.54
|0.95
|-12.65
|10.56
|13.82
|15.35
|Can Fin Homes
|-6.36
|-10.78
|-7.05
|8.13
|42.85
|13.64
|11.22
|Aavas Financiers
|-1.74
|-12.94
|-15.04
|-22.21
|-25.80
|-11.99
|-11.40
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|1.68
|-9.18
|-15.97
|-19.41
|-4.60
|10.11
|5.95
|Repco Home Finance
|-2.47
|-6.15
|-5.44
|5.46
|17.73
|23.76
|3.14
|GIC Housing Finance
|-2.13
|-6.73
|-8.89
|-13.59
|-5.83
|-3.82
|1.42
|SRG Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-9.27
|-3.68
|-15.61
|-8.89
|10.00
|2.02
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-2.75
|-6.23
|-17.10
|-23.42
|-4.12
|0.74
|7.10
|Reliance Home Finance
|-10.09
|-26.79
|-34.29
|-57.64
|-32.57
|-11.22
|-3.18
|India Home Loan
|2.16
|5.73
|-3.41
|-0.22
|10.06
|-2.22
|-5.37
|Star Housing Finance
|-17.56
|-38.58
|-30.77
|-69.49
|-77.39
|-46.01
|-17.14
|Ind Bank Housing
|-4.12
|-0.30
|2.74
|1.31
|-10.66
|15.29
|0.72
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-5.96
|-13.64
|-12.99
|-3.74
|-7.00
|-5.99
|-1.00
|Manraj Housing Finance
|0
|-0.21
|-14.43
|-16.14
|-15.41
|19.37
|24.70
Over the last one year, Bajaj Housing Finance has declined 22.57% compared to peers like LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%), Aadhar Housing Finance (19.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Housing Finance has underperformed peers relative to LIC Housing Finance (2.66%) and PNB Housing Finance (17.97%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.55
|87.48
|10
|88.15
|88.03
|20
|89.53
|88.99
|50
|91.83
|92.1
|100
|98.75
|97.39
|200
|108.3
|105.38
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 86.70%, while DII stake increased to 1.39%, FII holding rose to 0.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,19,981
|0.17
|51.95
|53,06,597
|0.44
|48.2
|19,50,124
|0.02
|17.71
|19,42,906
|0.06
|17.65
|12,58,382
|0.37
|11.43
|8,27,809
|0.34
|7.52
|5,52,723
|0.45
|5.02
|2,69,527
|0.88
|2.45
|8,426
|0.03
|0.08
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 6:06 AM IST
|Bajaj Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:28 AM IST
|Bajaj Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|Bajaj Housing Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST
|Bajaj Housing Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 3:05 AM IST
|Bajaj Housing Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910PN2008PLC132228 and registration number is 132228. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9575.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8328.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹85.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bajaj Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹70,999.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Housing Finance are ₹86.00 and ₹81.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹137.00 and 52-week low of Bajaj Housing Finance is ₹81.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bajaj Housing Finance has shown returns of -2.09% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, -18.92% over 3 months, -21.65% over 1 year, -19.63% across 3 years, and -12.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Housing Finance are 28.66 and 3.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.