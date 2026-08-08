Here's the live share price of Subros along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Subros
|0.72
|-0.37
|2.02
|-0.21
|-5.79
|24.75
|20.90
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|3.26
|1.36
|42.45
|90.76
|90.76
|24.02
|13.79
|Suprajit Engineering
|3.62
|7.48
|20.48
|16.98
|19.11
|10.16
|10.05
|Kinetic Engineering
|-11.29
|-25.18
|-1.94
|-19.25
|-18.56
|23.56
|33.07
|Talbros Engineering
|-1.16
|-3.53
|-0.29
|-3.74
|22.26
|2.86
|20.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Subros has declined 5.79% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Suprajit Engineering (19.11%), Kinetic Engineering (-18.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Subros has outperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Suprajit Engineering (10.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|796.61
|817.14
|10
|793.01
|808.89
|20
|802.27
|804.55
|50
|779.49
|791.16
|100
|754.58
|785.81
|200
|817.64
|793.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Subros remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.70%, FII holding fell to 32.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,30,466
|0.73
|204.74
|10,27,133
|0.62
|86.53
|9,68,256
|0.1
|81.57
|8,25,138
|1.33
|69.51
|5,65,621
|1.2
|47.65
|2,57,828
|0.42
|21.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Subros - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Subros - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Subros - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Subros - Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Subros - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Subros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020134 and registration number is 020134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3755.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subros is ₹824.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Subros is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Subros is ₹5,375.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Subros are ₹850.00 and ₹824.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subros stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subros is ₹1,212.40 and 52-week low of Subros is ₹621.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Subros has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, 2.02% over 3 months, -5.79% over 1 year, 24.75% across 3 years, and 20.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subros are 32.45 and 4.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global