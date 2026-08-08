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Subros Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUBROS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Subros along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹824.00 Closed
-0.13₹ -1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Subros Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹824.00₹850.00
₹824.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹621.30₹1,212.40
₹824.00
Open Price
₹836.15
Prev. Close
₹825.05
Volume
2,220

Source: Dion Global

Subros Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Subros		0.72-0.372.02-0.21-5.7924.7520.90
SEDEMAC Mechatronics		3.261.3642.4590.7690.7624.0213.79
Suprajit Engineering		3.627.4820.4816.9819.1110.1610.05
Kinetic Engineering		-11.29-25.18-1.94-19.25-18.5623.5633.07
Talbros Engineering		-1.16-3.53-0.29-3.7422.262.8620.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Subros has declined 5.79% compared to peers like SEDEMAC Mechatronics (90.76%), Suprajit Engineering (19.11%), Kinetic Engineering (-18.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Subros has outperformed peers relative to SEDEMAC Mechatronics (13.79%) and Suprajit Engineering (10.05%).

Subros Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Subros Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5796.61817.14
10793.01808.89
20802.27804.55
50779.49791.16
100754.58785.81
200817.64793.78

Source: Dion Global

Subros Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Subros remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.70%, FII holding fell to 32.68%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Subros Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,30,4660.73204.74
10,27,1330.6286.53
9,68,2560.181.57
8,25,1381.3369.51
5,65,6211.247.65
2,57,8280.4221.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Subros Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTSubros - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTSubros - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Aug 08, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSubros - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 08, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTSubros - Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTSubros - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Subros

Subros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020134 and registration number is 020134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3755.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Suri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Ms. Shradha Suri
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi
    Director
  • Dr. Jyotsna Suri
    Director
  • Mr. Tomoaki Yoshimori
    Director
  • Mr. Parmod Kumar Duggal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arvind Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asoka Lavasa
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanaja Narayanan Sarna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Smita Piyush Mankad
    Independent Director
  • Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yusuke Hara
    Director
  • Mr. Yasuhiro Iida
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Subros Share Price

What is the share price of Subros?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subros is ₹824.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Subros?

The Subros is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subros?

The market cap of Subros is ₹5,375.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Subros?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Subros are ₹850.00 and ₹824.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subros?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subros stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subros is ₹1,212.40 and 52-week low of Subros is ₹621.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Subros performed historically in terms of returns?

The Subros has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, 2.02% over 3 months, -5.79% over 1 year, 24.75% across 3 years, and 20.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subros?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subros are 32.45 and 4.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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