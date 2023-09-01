Follow Us

Subros Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUBROS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹411.35 Closed
-1.27-5.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Subros Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹409.70₹422.70
₹411.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹271.05₹520.90
₹411.35
Open Price
₹418.55
Prev. Close
₹416.65
Volume
1,03,242

Subros Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1418.63
  • R2427.17
  • R3431.63
  • Pivot
    414.17
  • S1405.63
  • S2401.17
  • S3392.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5343.68399.36
  • 10354.6395.26
  • 20361.46399.47
  • 50356.12400.66
  • 100332.81382.03
  • 200336.65359.03

Subros Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.36-4.1326.8345.2221.5773.2625.70
11.681.6510.3719.2025.12148.5679.58

Subros Ltd. Share Holdings

Subros Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund20,23,7800.7485.82
Kotak Multicap Fund14,26,1821.0860.48
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund10,98,9260.6546.6
Nippon India Small Cap Fund9,85,0000.1241.77
UTI Small Cap Fund7,43,2471.0631.52
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund5,94,2571.0725.2
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund4,01,4190.7917.02
Sundaram Tax Savings Fund2,33,6220.919.91
Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan2,04,1080.418.02
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund80,0001.093.39
View All Mutual Funds

Subros Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Subros Ltd.

Subros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020134 and registration number is 020134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2238.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Suri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Ms. Shradha Suri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Jyotsna Suri
    Director
  • Mr. G N Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. K R Ramamoorthy
    Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sethi
    Director
  • Mr. M A Pathan
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kapur
    Director
  • Mr. Hidemasa Takahashi
    Director
  • Mr. Parmod Kumar Duggal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Tomoaki Yoshimori
    Director
  • Mr. Yasuaki Matsunaga
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Subros Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Subros Ltd.?

The market cap of Subros Ltd. is ₹2,683.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Subros Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Subros Ltd. is 53.55 and PB ratio of Subros Ltd. is 3.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Subros Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subros Ltd. is ₹411.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subros Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subros Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subros Ltd. is ₹520.90 and 52-week low of Subros Ltd. is ₹271.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

