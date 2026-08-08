What is the share price of Subros? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subros is ₹824.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Subros? The Subros is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Subros? The market cap of Subros is ₹5,375.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Subros? Today’s highest and lowest price of Subros are ₹850.00 and ₹824.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Subros? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subros stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subros is ₹1,212.40 and 52-week low of Subros is ₹621.30 as on .

How has the Subros performed historically in terms of returns? The Subros has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -0.37% for the past month, 2.02% over 3 months, -5.79% over 1 year, 24.75% across 3 years, and 20.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Subros? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Subros are 32.45 and 4.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global