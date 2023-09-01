Subros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020134 and registration number is 020134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2238.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.