Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|20,23,780
|0.74
|85.82
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|14,26,182
|1.08
|60.48
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|10,98,926
|0.65
|46.6
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|9,85,000
|0.12
|41.77
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|7,43,247
|1.06
|31.52
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|5,94,257
|1.07
|25.2
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|4,01,419
|0.79
|17.02
|Sundaram Tax Savings Fund
|2,33,622
|0.91
|9.91
|Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|2,04,108
|0.41
|8.02
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|80,000
|1.09
|3.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Subros Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020134 and registration number is 020134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2238.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Subros Ltd. is ₹2,683.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Subros Ltd. is 53.55 and PB ratio of Subros Ltd. is 3.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Subros Ltd. is ₹411.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Subros Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Subros Ltd. is ₹520.90 and 52-week low of Subros Ltd. is ₹271.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.