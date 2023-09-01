What is the Market Cap of Syngene International Ltd.? The market cap of Syngene International Ltd. is ₹31,117.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Syngene International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Syngene International Ltd. is 67.01 and PB ratio of Syngene International Ltd. is 8.6 as on .

What is the share price of Syngene International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syngene International Ltd. is ₹778.55 as on .