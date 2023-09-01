Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|35,67,262
|3.07
|283.99
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|31,91,175
|0.98
|254.05
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|28,04,957
|1.98
|223.3
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|18,23,955
|1.69
|145.21
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|18,13,209
|1.31
|144.35
|ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund
|13,59,404
|2.24
|108.22
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|13,08,300
|1.32
|104.15
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|13,07,532
|3.02
|104.09
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|11,28,572
|1.38
|89.85
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|11,06,000
|0.37
|88.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Syngene International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC014937 and registration number is 014937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2601.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 400.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Syngene International Ltd. is ₹31,117.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Syngene International Ltd. is 67.01 and PB ratio of Syngene International Ltd. is 8.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syngene International Ltd. is ₹778.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syngene International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syngene International Ltd. is ₹842.90 and 52-week low of Syngene International Ltd. is ₹535.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.