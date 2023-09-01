Follow Us

Syngene International Ltd. Share Price

SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Largecap | NSE
₹778.55 Closed
0.584.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Syngene International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹763.40₹781.25
₹778.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹535.10₹842.90
₹778.55
Open Price
₹774.10
Prev. Close
₹774.05
Volume
6,39,988

Syngene International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1783.73
  • R2788.97
  • R3799.13
  • Pivot
    773.57
  • S1768.33
  • S2758.17
  • S3752.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5575.38776.75
  • 10563.58784.06
  • 20561.06789.43
  • 50573.67775.42
  • 100568.79738.13
  • 200577.15688.36

Syngene International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.59-3.437.1532.6629.7564.78159.69
-0.894.459.2032.77-4.58129.19107.93
3.79-6.223.4924.362.5532.18162.86
14.362.9332.8429.618.7841.57-36.68
2.12-7.69-24.40-6.68-12.2166.67-32.06
4.1138.0463.8554.2267.0773.2110.15
-2.4113.5260.7556.4747.5316.3116.31
9.5611.0614.2520.2115.3186.2487.93
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Syngene International Ltd. Share Holdings

Syngene International Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Focused Fund35,67,2623.07283.99
UTI Flexi Cap Fund31,91,1750.98254.05
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund28,04,9571.98223.3
UTI Mid Cap Fund18,23,9551.69145.21
Invesco India Contra Fund18,13,2091.31144.35
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund13,59,4042.24108.22
HSBC Midcap Fund13,08,3001.32104.15
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund13,07,5323.02104.09
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund11,28,5721.3889.85
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan11,06,0000.3788.05
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Syngene International Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Syngene International Ltd.

Syngene International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC014937 and registration number is 014937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2601.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 400.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Jonathan Hunt
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Prof. Catherine Rosenberg
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vinita Bali
    Lead Independent Director
  • Dr. Vijay Kuchroo
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Carl Decicco
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Abhay Karve
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kush Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paul Blackburn
    Independent Director

FAQs on Syngene International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Syngene International Ltd.?

The market cap of Syngene International Ltd. is ₹31,117.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Syngene International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Syngene International Ltd. is 67.01 and PB ratio of Syngene International Ltd. is 8.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Syngene International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syngene International Ltd. is ₹778.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syngene International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syngene International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syngene International Ltd. is ₹842.90 and 52-week low of Syngene International Ltd. is ₹535.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

