What is the share price of Syngene International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syngene International is ₹403.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Syngene International? The Syngene International is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syngene International? The market cap of Syngene International is ₹16,286.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Syngene International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Syngene International are ₹412.20 and ₹396.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syngene International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syngene International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syngene International is ₹684.00 and 52-week low of Syngene International is ₹375.50 as on .

How has the Syngene International performed historically in terms of returns? The Syngene International has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, -21.59% across 3 years, and -8.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syngene International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syngene International are 73.70 and 3.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global