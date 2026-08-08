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Syngene International Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Syngene International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹403.45 Closed
0.86₹ 3.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Syngene International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹396.00₹412.20
₹403.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.50₹684.00
₹403.45
Open Price
₹403.70
Prev. Close
₹400.00
Volume
5,70,145

Source: Dion Global

Syngene International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syngene International		4.62-4.58-14.05-11.44-40.07-21.62-8.30
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Syngene International has declined 40.07% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Syngene International has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Syngene International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Syngene International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5401.77404.03
10405.31405.64
20411.79411.36
50431.77424.59
100430.45445.13
200508.53494.85

Source: Dion Global

Syngene International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Syngene International saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.59%, while DII stake increased to 28.01%, FII holding fell to 11.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Syngene International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,24,63,8050.7547.78
70,00,0001.48294.35
65,81,2050.53289.24
57,46,0092.96252.54
50,69,3001.22222.8
48,51,0421.39213.2
43,60,3232.89191.64
40,06,3930.4176.08
39,03,2631.04171.55
37,70,1381.18165.7

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Syngene International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTSyngene Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 07:54 PM IST ISTSyngene Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTSyngene Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 02:48 AM IST ISTSyngene Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTSyngene Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Syngene International

Syngene International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC014937 and registration number is 014937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3423.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 402.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Siddharth Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Prof. Catherine Rosenberg
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vinita Bali
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilanjan Roy
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kush Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharmila Abhay Karve
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manja Boerman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Narayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjaya Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Syngene International Share Price

What is the share price of Syngene International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syngene International is ₹403.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Syngene International?

The Syngene International is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Syngene International?

The market cap of Syngene International is ₹16,286.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Syngene International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Syngene International are ₹412.20 and ₹396.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Syngene International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syngene International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syngene International is ₹684.00 and 52-week low of Syngene International is ₹375.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Syngene International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Syngene International has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, -21.59% across 3 years, and -8.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Syngene International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syngene International are 73.70 and 3.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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