Here's the live share price of Syngene International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Syngene International
|4.62
|-4.58
|-14.05
|-11.44
|-40.07
|-21.62
|-8.30
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Syngene International has declined 40.07% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Syngene International has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|401.77
|404.03
|10
|405.31
|405.64
|20
|411.79
|411.36
|50
|431.77
|424.59
|100
|430.45
|445.13
|200
|508.53
|494.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Syngene International saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.59%, while DII stake increased to 28.01%, FII holding fell to 11.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,24,63,805
|0.7
|547.78
|70,00,000
|1.48
|294.35
|65,81,205
|0.53
|289.24
|57,46,009
|2.96
|252.54
|50,69,300
|1.22
|222.8
|48,51,042
|1.39
|213.2
|43,60,323
|2.89
|191.64
|40,06,393
|0.4
|176.08
|39,03,263
|1.04
|171.55
|37,70,138
|1.18
|165.7
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Syngene Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:54 PM IST IST
|Syngene Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Syngene Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:48 AM IST IST
|Syngene Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Syngene Intl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Syngene International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC014937 and registration number is 014937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Scientific research and development. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3423.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 402.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Syngene International is ₹403.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syngene International is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Syngene International is ₹16,286.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Syngene International are ₹412.20 and ₹396.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Syngene International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Syngene International is ₹684.00 and 52-week low of Syngene International is ₹375.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Syngene International has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, -4.47% for the past month, -13.95% over 3 months, -40.0% over 1 year, -21.59% across 3 years, and -8.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Syngene International are 73.70 and 3.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global