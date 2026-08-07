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Aarti Drugs Share Price

NSE
BSE

AARTI DRUGS

Aarti Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aarti Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹417.95 Closed
1.70₹ 7.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aarti Drugs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹408.95₹417.95
₹417.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹318.60₹534.15
₹417.95
Open Price
₹410.95
Prev. Close
₹410.95
Volume
4,334

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Drugs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aarti Drugs		-1.317.625.0810.95-17.34-9.29-8.81
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aarti Drugs has declined 17.34% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Drugs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Aarti Drugs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Drugs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5412.69412.86
10412.71412.24
20408.89407.93
50390.09395.86
100375.85390.18
200397.42399.03

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Drugs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aarti Drugs saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.42%, while DII stake increased to 10.29%, FII holding fell to 1.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aarti Drugs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,87,7221.23241.39
18,65,4321.0670.49
8,52,1550.9232.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aarti Drugs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTAarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTAarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTAarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTAarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTAarti Drugs - Revocation Of Closure Order By GPCB Related To Plant Located At Sayakha

Source: Dion Global

About Aarti Drugs

Aarti Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37060MH1984PLC055433 and registration number is 055433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2260.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant V Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Prakash M Patil
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Rashesh C Gogri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshit M Savla
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Harit P Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday M Patil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra J Salvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit V Paleja
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Bhaskar N Thorat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha R Gada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh B Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep M Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit E Venugopalan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarti Drugs Share Price

What is the share price of Aarti Drugs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Drugs is ₹417.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aarti Drugs?

The Aarti Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Drugs?

The market cap of Aarti Drugs is ₹3,814.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Drugs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Drugs are ₹417.95 and ₹408.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Drugs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Drugs is ₹534.15 and 52-week low of Aarti Drugs is ₹318.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aarti Drugs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aarti Drugs has shown returns of 1.7% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 5.08% over 3 months, -17.34% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs are 19.95 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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