What is the share price of Aarti Drugs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Drugs is ₹417.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Aarti Drugs? The Aarti Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Drugs? The market cap of Aarti Drugs is ₹3,814.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Drugs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Drugs are ₹417.95 and ₹408.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Drugs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Drugs is ₹534.15 and 52-week low of Aarti Drugs is ₹318.60 as on .

How has the Aarti Drugs performed historically in terms of returns? The Aarti Drugs has shown returns of 1.7% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 5.08% over 3 months, -17.34% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -8.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs are 19.95 and 2.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global