Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|34,84,127
|1.78
|207.17
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|7,42,642
|2.9
|44.16
|DSP Value Fund
|71,261
|0.64
|4.24
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,693
|0.17
|0.99
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,832
|0.17
|0.64
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,861
|0.17
|0.41
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,898
|0.17
|0.23
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|1,778
|0.17
|0.11
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,112
|0.17
|0.07
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|1,193
|0.01
|0.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aarti Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37060MH1984PLC055433 and registration number is 055433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2251.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹5,300.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is 31.87 and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹569.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹645.75 and 52-week low of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹313.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.