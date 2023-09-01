Follow Us

Aarti Drugs Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AARTI DRUGS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹569.60 Closed
-0.49-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aarti Drugs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹566.05₹577.95
₹569.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹313.90₹645.75
₹569.60
Open Price
₹572.00
Prev. Close
₹572.40
Volume
1,68,503

Aarti Drugs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1575.78
  • R2582.82
  • R3587.68
  • Pivot
    570.92
  • S1563.88
  • S2559.02
  • S3551.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5461.44564.74
  • 10459.17562.87
  • 20464.38561.19
  • 50455.1536.34
  • 100436.32501.42
  • 200455.4475.02

Aarti Drugs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.68-4.7225.1155.2830.47-18.29301.13
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Aarti Drugs Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarti Drugs Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund34,84,1271.78207.17
DSP Healthcare Fund7,42,6422.944.16
DSP Value Fund71,2610.644.24
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,6930.170.99
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,8320.170.64
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,8610.170.41
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,8980.170.23
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF1,7780.170.11
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,1120.170.07
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund1,1930.010.07
View All Mutual Funds

Aarti Drugs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aarti Drugs Ltd.

Aarti Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37060MH1984PLC055433 and registration number is 055433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2251.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant V Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Prakash M Patil
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Rashesh C Gogri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshit M Savla
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Harit P Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday M Patil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Neha R Gada
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Navin C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Krishnacharya G Akamanchi
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Bhaskar N Thorat
    Independent Director
  • CA. Priti P Savla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarti Drugs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Drugs Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹5,300.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarti Drugs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is 31.87 and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is 4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarti Drugs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹569.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Drugs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Drugs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹645.75 and 52-week low of Aarti Drugs Ltd. is ₹313.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

