Here's the live share price of Aarti Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aarti Drugs
|-1.31
|7.62
|5.08
|10.95
|-17.34
|-9.29
|-8.81
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aarti Drugs has declined 17.34% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Drugs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|412.69
|412.86
|10
|412.71
|412.24
|20
|408.89
|407.93
|50
|390.09
|395.86
|100
|375.85
|390.18
|200
|397.42
|399.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aarti Drugs saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.42%, while DII stake increased to 10.29%, FII holding fell to 1.52%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,87,722
|1.23
|241.39
|18,65,432
|1.06
|70.49
|8,52,155
|0.92
|32.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Aarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Aarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Aarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Aarti Drugs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Aarti Drugs - Revocation Of Closure Order By GPCB Related To Plant Located At Sayakha
Source: Dion Global
Aarti Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L37060MH1984PLC055433 and registration number is 055433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2260.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Drugs is ₹417.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aarti Drugs is ₹3,814.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Drugs are ₹417.95 and ₹408.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Drugs is ₹534.15 and 52-week low of Aarti Drugs is ₹318.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Drugs has shown returns of 1.7% over the past day, 7.62% for the past month, 5.08% over 3 months, -17.34% over 1 year, -9.29% across 3 years, and -8.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Drugs are 19.95 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global