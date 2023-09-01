Follow Us

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Zinc/Zinc Alloys - Products | Largecap | NSE
₹319.70 Closed
0.491.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹318.15₹322.00
₹319.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹262.65₹383.00
₹319.70
Open Price
₹318.15
Prev. Close
₹318.15
Volume
2,81,050

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1321.32
  • R2323.58
  • R3325.17
  • Pivot
    319.73
  • S1317.47
  • S2315.88
  • S3313.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.95317.35
  • 10283.23316.78
  • 20279.02317.05
  • 50281.9316.79
  • 100276.95315.75
  • 200297.58313.4

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund5,48,2912.4317.65
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1501,12,6280.383.63
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,10,2580.393.55
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index1,06,05023.41
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,01,2810.393.26
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund88,6781.992.86
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF53,4180.481.72
LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund51,1751.791.65
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF46,2830.381.49
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 ETF44,4911.961.43
View All Mutual Funds

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Mar, 2023Board MeetingFourth Interim Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204RJ1966PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Zinc/Zinc Alloys - Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29440.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 845.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Arun Misra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Akhilesh Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjani Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kannan Ramamirtham
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Veena Kumari Dermal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Navin Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Farida M Naik
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Nirupama Kotru
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹1,34,428.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is 10.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹319.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Zinc Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹383.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹262.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

