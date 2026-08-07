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Hindustan Zinc Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN ZINC

Vedanta Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturingSilver
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MetalBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Zinc along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹601.00 Closed
1.85₹ 10.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Zinc Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹590.05₹605.75
₹601.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹414.65₹732.60
₹601.00
Open Price
₹593.10
Prev. Close
₹590.10
Volume
4,62,265

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Zinc Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Zinc		11.4313.24-5.50-4.4241.5623.8013.61
Sizemasters Technology		-27.78-30.74-34.333.6476.4196.6279.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Zinc has gained 41.56% compared to peers like Sizemasters Technology (76.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Zinc has underperformed peers relative to Sizemasters Technology (79.94%).

Hindustan Zinc Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Zinc Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5536.97563.04
10534.55550.45
20531.12543.83
50556.48553.05
100568.76562.59
200565.85553.7

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Zinc Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Zinc remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.96%, FII holding fell to 2.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,80,0001.84153.55
22,38,0000.42119.32
18,66,8064.1599.53
9,15,6940.7148.82
8,24,4250.1843.95
8,10,0001.6843.19
7,00,0001.3737.32
6,00,0000.8431.99
5,26,4240.7228.07
4,29,0632.6722.88

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hindustan Zinc Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTHind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTHind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 28, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTHind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTHind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 24, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTHind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204RJ1966PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40658.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 845.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Misra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Navin Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T Thomas Mathew
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Bajpai
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashim Kumar Modi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Vasant Kadam
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Zinc Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Zinc?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Zinc is ₹601.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Zinc?

The Hindustan Zinc is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Zinc?

The market cap of Hindustan Zinc is ₹253,941.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Zinc?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Zinc are ₹605.75 and ₹590.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Zinc?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Zinc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Zinc is ₹732.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Zinc is ₹414.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Zinc performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Zinc has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, 13.24% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, 41.56% over 1 year, 23.8% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc are 14.88 and 11.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Zinc News

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