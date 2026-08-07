Here's the live share price of Hindustan Zinc along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Zinc
|11.43
|13.24
|-5.50
|-4.42
|41.56
|23.80
|13.61
|Sizemasters Technology
|-27.78
|-30.74
|-34.33
|3.64
|76.41
|96.62
|79.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Zinc has gained 41.56% compared to peers like Sizemasters Technology (76.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Zinc has underperformed peers relative to Sizemasters Technology (79.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|536.97
|563.04
|10
|534.55
|550.45
|20
|531.12
|543.83
|50
|556.48
|553.05
|100
|568.76
|562.59
|200
|565.85
|553.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Zinc remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.96%, FII holding fell to 2.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,80,000
|1.84
|153.55
|22,38,000
|0.42
|119.32
|18,66,806
|4.15
|99.53
|9,15,694
|0.71
|48.82
|8,24,425
|0.18
|43.95
|8,10,000
|1.68
|43.19
|7,00,000
|1.37
|37.32
|6,00,000
|0.84
|31.99
|5,26,424
|0.72
|28.07
|4,29,063
|2.67
|22.88
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Hind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Hind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Hind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Hind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Hind. Zinc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204RJ1966PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40658.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 845.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Zinc is ₹601.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Zinc is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Zinc is ₹253,941.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Zinc are ₹605.75 and ₹590.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Zinc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Zinc is ₹732.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Zinc is ₹414.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Zinc has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, 13.24% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, 41.56% over 1 year, 23.8% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc are 14.88 and 11.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.66 per annum.
Source: Dion Global