What is the share price of Hindustan Zinc? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Zinc is ₹601.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Zinc? The Hindustan Zinc is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Zinc? The market cap of Hindustan Zinc is ₹253,941.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Zinc? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Zinc are ₹605.75 and ₹590.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Zinc? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Zinc stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Zinc is ₹732.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Zinc is ₹414.65 as on .

How has the Hindustan Zinc performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Zinc has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, 13.24% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, 41.56% over 1 year, 23.8% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc are 14.88 and 11.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.66 per annum.

Source: Dion Global