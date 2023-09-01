Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
|5,48,291
|2.43
|17.65
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|1,12,628
|0.38
|3.63
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,10,258
|0.39
|3.55
|DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index
|1,06,050
|2
|3.41
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,01,281
|0.39
|3.26
|UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund
|88,678
|1.99
|2.86
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|53,418
|0.48
|1.72
|LIC MF Dividend Yield Fund
|51,175
|1.79
|1.65
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|46,283
|0.38
|1.49
|DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 ETF
|44,491
|1.96
|1.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Fourth Interim Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1966 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27204RJ1966PLC001208 and registration number is 001208. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Zinc/Zinc Alloys - Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29440.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 845.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹1,34,428.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is 10.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹319.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Zinc Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹383.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is ₹262.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.