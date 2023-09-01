What is the Market Cap of Black Box Ltd.? The market cap of Black Box Ltd. is ₹3,698.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Black Box Ltd.? P/E ratio of Black Box Ltd. is 1084.98 and PB ratio of Black Box Ltd. is 11.23 as on .

What is the share price of Black Box Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Box Ltd. is ₹220.25 as on .