Black Box Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLACK BOX LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹220.25 Closed
3.236.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Black Box Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.05₹223.50
₹220.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.40₹237.90
₹220.25
Open Price
₹215.70
Prev. Close
₹213.35
Volume
2,33,911

Black Box Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1224.98
  • R2229.47
  • R3235.43
  • Pivot
    219.02
  • S1214.53
  • S2208.57
  • S3204.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5166.25213.01
  • 10165.87211.52
  • 20153.63208.42
  • 50141.76191.6
  • 100142.55171.24
  • 200154.4156.53

Black Box Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.0510.5761.95111.2765.91252.96955.34
-0.06-2.111.66-0.197.9050.4364.61
1.675.769.42-3.49-1.3957.94101.34
2.764.153.847.6928.0571.95126.05
1.622.312.266.501.4453.3080.03
3.436.556.7211.8016.97114.57199.09
3.247.399.578.9816.6468.7264.70
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.726.0423.0518.0916.17115.7694.98
-0.241.38-4.5917.59-19.25563.82404.02
7.8915.267.1512.9463.04476.32562.16
4.346.8814.3730.7833.2539.190.55
3.7212.5219.5026.7855.73188.31294.68
4.639.919.1242.26110.561,364.271,055.07
7.5816.9724.6279.55105.02342.31131.96
2.39-0.415.6235.2492.24351.95302.08
9.0422.2653.6690.7464.13213.6576.12
-3.01-18.9324.3446.2034.12344.612,279.46
3.938.7437.3485.58131.18209.1558.87
5.909.8221.6760.4221.32291.48177.78

Black Box Ltd. Share Holdings

Black Box Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Black Box Ltd.

Black Box Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1986PLC040652 and registration number is 040652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sujay R Sheth
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mahua Mukherjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Ruia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Nagpal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Black Box Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Black Box Ltd.?

The market cap of Black Box Ltd. is ₹3,698.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Black Box Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Black Box Ltd. is 1084.98 and PB ratio of Black Box Ltd. is 11.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Black Box Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Box Ltd. is ₹220.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Black Box Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Box Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Box Ltd. is ₹237.90 and 52-week low of Black Box Ltd. is ₹84.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

