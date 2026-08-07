Here's the live share price of Black Box along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Black Box has gained 47.01% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Black Box has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|742.37
|750.92
|10
|764.54
|765.06
|20
|828.41
|805.03
|50
|932.78
|842.52
|100
|767.77
|791.46
|200
|650.33
|699.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Black Box saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.95%, while DII stake increased to 3.41%, FII holding rose to 4.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,92,923
|0.9
|302.43
|14,14,999
|2.24
|134.03
|3,68,439
|2.11
|34.9
|1,64,025
|4.97
|15.54
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Black Box - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Black Box - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Black Box - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Black Box - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Black Box - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Black Box Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1986PLC040652 and registration number is 040652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Box is ₹743.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Black Box is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Black Box is ₹13,210.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Black Box are ₹748.00 and ₹735.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Box stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Box is ₹1,104.30 and 52-week low of Black Box is ₹438.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Black Box has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -22.47% for the past month, 1.46% over 3 months, 47.01% over 1 year, 49.4% across 3 years, and 26.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Black Box are 60.73 and 10.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global