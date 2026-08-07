What is the share price of Black Box? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Box is ₹743.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Black Box? The Black Box is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Black Box? The market cap of Black Box is ₹13,210.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Black Box? Today’s highest and lowest price of Black Box are ₹748.00 and ₹735.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Black Box? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Box stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Box is ₹1,104.30 and 52-week low of Black Box is ₹438.00 as on .

How has the Black Box performed historically in terms of returns? The Black Box has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -22.47% for the past month, 1.46% over 3 months, 47.01% over 1 year, 49.4% across 3 years, and 26.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Black Box? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Black Box are 60.73 and 10.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global