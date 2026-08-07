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Black Box Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLACK BOX

Essar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Data Center
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Black Box along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹743.85 Closed
0.30₹ 2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Black Box Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹735.00₹748.00
₹743.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹438.00₹1,104.30
₹743.85
Open Price
₹743.10
Prev. Close
₹741.65
Volume
12,997

Source: Dion Global

Black Box Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Black Box has gained 47.01% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Black Box has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Black Box Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Black Box Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5742.37750.92
10764.54765.06
20828.41805.03
50932.78842.52
100767.77791.46
200650.33699.9

Source: Dion Global

Black Box Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Black Box saw a drop in promoter holding to 69.95%, while DII stake increased to 3.41%, FII holding rose to 4.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Black Box Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,92,9230.9302.43
14,14,9992.24134.03
3,68,4392.1134.9
1,64,0254.9715.54

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Black Box Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTBlack Box - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTBlack Box - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTBlack Box - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTBlack Box - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 04, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTBlack Box - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Black Box

Black Box Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1986PLC040652 and registration number is 040652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Thakkar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Ruia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Nagpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munesh Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Black Box Share Price

What is the share price of Black Box?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Box is ₹743.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Black Box?

The Black Box is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Black Box?

The market cap of Black Box is ₹13,210.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Black Box?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Black Box are ₹748.00 and ₹735.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Black Box?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Box stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Box is ₹1,104.30 and 52-week low of Black Box is ₹438.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Black Box performed historically in terms of returns?

The Black Box has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -22.47% for the past month, 1.46% over 3 months, 47.01% over 1 year, 49.4% across 3 years, and 26.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Black Box?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Black Box are 60.73 and 10.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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