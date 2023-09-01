Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.05
|10.57
|61.95
|111.27
|65.91
|252.96
|955.34
|-0.06
|-2.11
|1.66
|-0.19
|7.90
|50.43
|64.61
|1.67
|5.76
|9.42
|-3.49
|-1.39
|57.94
|101.34
|2.76
|4.15
|3.84
|7.69
|28.05
|71.95
|126.05
|1.62
|2.31
|2.26
|6.50
|1.44
|53.30
|80.03
|3.43
|6.55
|6.72
|11.80
|16.97
|114.57
|199.09
|3.24
|7.39
|9.57
|8.98
|16.64
|68.72
|64.70
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.72
|6.04
|23.05
|18.09
|16.17
|115.76
|94.98
|-0.24
|1.38
|-4.59
|17.59
|-19.25
|563.82
|404.02
|7.89
|15.26
|7.15
|12.94
|63.04
|476.32
|562.16
|4.34
|6.88
|14.37
|30.78
|33.25
|39.19
|0.55
|3.72
|12.52
|19.50
|26.78
|55.73
|188.31
|294.68
|4.63
|9.91
|9.12
|42.26
|110.56
|1,364.27
|1,055.07
|7.58
|16.97
|24.62
|79.55
|105.02
|342.31
|131.96
|2.39
|-0.41
|5.62
|35.24
|92.24
|351.95
|302.08
|9.04
|22.26
|53.66
|90.74
|64.13
|213.65
|76.12
|-3.01
|-18.93
|24.34
|46.20
|34.12
|344.61
|2,279.46
|3.93
|8.74
|37.34
|85.58
|131.18
|209.15
|58.87
|5.90
|9.82
|21.67
|60.42
|21.32
|291.48
|177.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Black Box Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32200MH1986PLC040652 and registration number is 040652. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Black Box Ltd. is ₹3,698.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Black Box Ltd. is 1084.98 and PB ratio of Black Box Ltd. is 11.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Box Ltd. is ₹220.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Box Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Box Ltd. is ₹237.90 and 52-week low of Black Box Ltd. is ₹84.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.