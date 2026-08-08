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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,949.00 Closed
0.26₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,925.10₹1,956.95
₹1,949.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,547.25₹2,047.55
₹1,949.00
Open Price
₹1,956.95
Prev. Close
₹1,944.00
Volume
4,52,461

Source: Dion Global

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has gained 21.92% compared to peers like Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%), Cipla (-1.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Divi's Laboratories (10.95%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (26.36%).

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,981.411,961.99
101,968.071,962.71
201,950.091,948.36
501,878.331,900.27
1001,825.531,848.93
2001,774.591,796.38

Source: Dion Global

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.17%, FII holding fell to 14.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,54,72,7314.792,881.8
1,07,24,9402.521,997.52
99,57,3983.61,854.57
83,46,3391.461,554.51
80,40,6352.811,497.57
72,36,0073.621,347.71
62,06,34912.781,155.93
55,81,5741.221,039.57
54,88,9941.861,022.33
51,89,7295.86966.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTSun Pharmaceutical - Receipt Of No-Objection Letters From The Stock Exchanges For Reclassification Of Promoter Group
Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTSun Pharmaceutical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTSun Pharmaceutical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:48 PM IST ISTSun Pharmaceutical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 01, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTSun Pharmaceutical - Voting Results And Scrutinizer Report Of 34Th AGM Held On 31 July 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1993PLC019050 and registration number is 019050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20754.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 239.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip S Shanghvi
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Kirti Ganorkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aalok D Shanghvi
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Vidhi D Shanghvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Pawan Goenka
    Lead Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rolf Hoffmann
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Satyavati Berera
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Andreas Eugen Busch
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹1,949.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries?

The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries?

The market cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹467,630.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are ₹1,956.95 and ₹1,925.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹2,047.55 and 52-week low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹1,547.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 2.42% for the past month, 6.25% over 3 months, 21.92% over 1 year, 18.89% across 3 years, and 19.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are 38.66 and 5.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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