Here's the live share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has gained 21.92% compared to peers like Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%), Cipla (-1.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Divi's Laboratories (10.95%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (26.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,981.41
|1,961.99
|10
|1,968.07
|1,962.71
|20
|1,950.09
|1,948.36
|50
|1,878.33
|1,900.27
|100
|1,825.53
|1,848.93
|200
|1,774.59
|1,796.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.17%, FII holding fell to 14.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,54,72,731
|4.79
|2,881.8
|1,07,24,940
|2.52
|1,997.52
|99,57,398
|3.6
|1,854.57
|83,46,339
|1.46
|1,554.51
|80,40,635
|2.81
|1,497.57
|72,36,007
|3.62
|1,347.71
|62,06,349
|12.78
|1,155.93
|55,81,574
|1.22
|1,039.57
|54,88,994
|1.86
|1,022.33
|51,89,729
|5.86
|966.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Sun Pharmaceutical - Receipt Of No-Objection Letters From The Stock Exchanges For Reclassification Of Promoter Group
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Sun Pharmaceutical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Sun Pharmaceutical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:48 PM IST IST
|Sun Pharmaceutical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Sun Pharmaceutical - Voting Results And Scrutinizer Report Of 34Th AGM Held On 31 July 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1993PLC019050 and registration number is 019050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20754.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 239.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹1,949.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹467,630.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are ₹1,956.95 and ₹1,925.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹2,047.55 and 52-week low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹1,547.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 2.42% for the past month, 6.25% over 3 months, 21.92% over 1 year, 18.89% across 3 years, and 19.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are 38.66 and 5.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.
Source: Dion Global