Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
|-0.65
|-5.11
|0.20
|0.18
|-10.13
|-17.88
|8.05
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|2,01,98,791
|1.41
|2,309.53
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|1,78,24,992
|6.24
|2,038.11
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,39,43,323
|1.62
|1,593.72
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|72,09,915
|2.3
|824.38
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|71,54,450
|7.63
|818.04
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|68,00,000
|3.11
|777.51
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|66,55,112
|1.25
|760.95
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|65,56,349
|13.9
|749.65
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|64,34,009
|2.85
|735.66
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|63,92,866
|1.86
|730.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1993PLC019050 and registration number is 019050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15585.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 239.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹2,66,710.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is 31.48 and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is 4.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,109.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,169.70 and 52-week low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹856.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.