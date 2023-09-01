Follow Us

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,109.00 Closed
-0.23-2.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,105.75₹1,117.50
₹1,109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹856.80₹1,169.70
₹1,109.00
Open Price
₹1,112.00
Prev. Close
₹1,111.60
Volume
27,15,092

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,115.15
  • R21,122.2
  • R31,126.9
  • Pivot
    1,110.45
  • S11,103.4
  • S21,098.7
  • S31,091.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5980.061,114.75
  • 10972.531,119.97
  • 20953.231,121.64
  • 50916.981,094.72
  • 100887.751,058.46
  • 200883.761,017.66

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF2,01,98,7911.412,309.53
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund1,78,24,9926.242,038.11
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,39,43,3231.621,593.72
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund72,09,9152.3824.38
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund71,54,4507.63818.04
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund68,00,0003.11777.51
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan66,55,1121.25760.95
Nippon India Pharma Fund65,56,34913.9749.65
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan64,34,0092.85735.66
SBI Blue Chip Fund63,92,8661.86730.96
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1993PLC019050 and registration number is 019050. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15585.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 239.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Israel Makov
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Dilip S Shanghvi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sailesh T Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalyanasundaram Subramanian
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhir V Valia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Pawan Goenka
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rama Bijapurkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Gautam Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹2,66,710.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is 31.48 and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is 4.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,109.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹1,169.70 and 52-week low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is ₹856.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

