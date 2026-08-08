What is the share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹1,949.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sun Pharmaceutical Industries? The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries? The market cap of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹467,630.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are ₹1,956.95 and ₹1,925.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹2,047.55 and 52-week low of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is ₹1,547.25 as on .

How has the Sun Pharmaceutical Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 2.42% for the past month, 6.25% over 3 months, 21.92% over 1 year, 18.89% across 3 years, and 19.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are 38.66 and 5.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.82 per annum.

Source: Dion Global