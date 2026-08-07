Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹829.65 Closed
-0.59₹ -4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹825.05₹851.00
₹829.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹635.30₹1,004.95
₹829.65
Open Price
₹830.95
Prev. Close
₹834.60
Volume
14,012

Source: Dion Global

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		4.09-0.166.734.23-12.691.491.45
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has declined 12.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5807.04809.96
10808.71810.77
20819.65810.68
50784.95795.41
100756.09786.3
200801.03807.46

Source: Dion Global

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alembic Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.88%, while DII stake decreased to 15.93%, FII holding fell to 4.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,27,7661.51282.02
20,77,4492.58170.92
15,00,0000.63123.41
14,55,4160.41119.74
14,42,5163.38118.68
14,34,8980.71118.06
10,40,2540.4285.59
8,10,7890.5666.71
6,08,6030.750.07
5,15,0660.4542.38

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTAlembic Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTAlembic Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTAlembic Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTAlembic Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTAlembic Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC061123 and registration number is 061123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6651.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirayu Amin
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Pranav Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shaunak Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Baheti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Diwanji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Goradia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kejriwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alembic Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹829.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alembic Pharmaceuticals?

The Alembic Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹16,307.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alembic Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are ₹851.00 and ₹825.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,004.95 and 52-week low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹635.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alembic Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alembic Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, 6.73% over 3 months, -12.69% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are 23.52 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alembic Pharmaceuticals News

More Alembic Pharmaceuticals News
Market Pulse