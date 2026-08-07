What is the share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹829.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Alembic Pharmaceuticals? The Alembic Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹16,307.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alembic Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are ₹851.00 and ₹825.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,004.95 and 52-week low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹635.30 as on .

How has the Alembic Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Alembic Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, 6.73% over 3 months, -12.69% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are 23.52 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global