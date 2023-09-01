Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.13
|-0.68
|40.34
|51.85
|19.92
|-16.14
|27.24
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|47,66,071
|2.53
|369.08
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|38,65,125
|2.58
|299.32
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|17,27,123
|1.13
|133.75
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|12,33,068
|6.26
|95.49
|DSP Top 100 Equity Fund
|5,44,088
|1.4
|42.13
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|4,38,128
|0.29
|33.93
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|2,96,505
|0.75
|22.96
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|2,35,652
|0.12
|18.25
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund
|1,61,138
|2.38
|12.48
|UTI Healthcare Fund
|1,20,000
|1.19
|9.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC061123 and registration number is 061123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5035.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹15,267.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 44.64 and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹770.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹798.00 and 52-week low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹462.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.