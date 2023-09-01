What is the Market Cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹15,267.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 44.64 and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.49 as on .

What is the share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹770.50 as on .