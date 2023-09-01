Follow Us

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹770.50 Closed
-0.8-6.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹760.30₹778.35
₹770.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹462.30₹798.00
₹770.50
Open Price
₹776.75
Prev. Close
₹776.70
Volume
46,719

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1779.87
  • R2788.13
  • R3797.92
  • Pivot
    770.08
  • S1761.82
  • S2752.03
  • S3743.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5549.61767.95
  • 10564.65766.69
  • 20586.87760.69
  • 50617.05717.48
  • 100667.23665.45
  • 200710.13636.42

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.13-0.6840.3451.8519.92-16.1427.24
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Mid Cap Fund47,66,0712.53369.08
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan38,65,1252.58299.32
DSP Tax Saver Fund17,27,1231.13133.75
DSP Healthcare Fund12,33,0686.2695.49
DSP Top 100 Equity Fund5,44,0881.442.13
DSP Small Cap Fund4,38,1280.2933.93
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund2,96,5050.7522.96
Axis Small Cap Fund2,35,6520.1218.25
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pharma & Healthcare Fund1,61,1382.3812.48
UTI Healthcare Fund1,20,0001.199.29
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC061123 and registration number is 061123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5035.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirayu Amin
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Pranav Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shaunak Amin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R K Baheti
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. K G Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranav Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Saraiya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Archana Hingorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Barat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Diwanji
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹15,267.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 44.64 and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹770.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹798.00 and 52-week low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹462.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

