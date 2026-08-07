Here's the live share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|4.09
|-0.16
|6.73
|4.23
|-12.69
|1.49
|1.45
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has declined 12.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|807.04
|809.96
|10
|808.71
|810.77
|20
|819.65
|810.68
|50
|784.95
|795.41
|100
|756.09
|786.3
|200
|801.03
|807.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alembic Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.88%, while DII stake decreased to 15.93%, FII holding fell to 4.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,27,766
|1.51
|282.02
|20,77,449
|2.58
|170.92
|15,00,000
|0.63
|123.41
|14,55,416
|0.41
|119.74
|14,42,516
|3.38
|118.68
|14,34,898
|0.71
|118.06
|10,40,254
|0.42
|85.59
|8,10,789
|0.56
|66.71
|6,08,603
|0.7
|50.07
|5,15,066
|0.45
|42.38
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Alembic Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Alembic Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Alembic Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Alembic Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Alembic Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ2010PLC061123 and registration number is 061123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6651.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹829.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alembic Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹16,307.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are ₹851.00 and ₹825.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alembic Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,004.95 and 52-week low of Alembic Pharmaceuticals is ₹635.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alembic Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.59% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, 6.73% over 3 months, -12.69% over 1 year, 1.49% across 3 years, and 1.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alembic Pharmaceuticals are 23.52 and 2.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global