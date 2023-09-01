What is the Market Cap of ADF Foods Ltd.? The market cap of ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹2,381.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ADF Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of ADF Foods Ltd. is 34.53 and PB ratio of ADF Foods Ltd. is 5.6 as on .

What is the share price of ADF Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹1,83.90 as on .