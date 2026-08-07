Here's the live share price of ADF Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
|Nurture Well Industries
|-2.02
|-11.40
|-24.53
|-36.33
|18.47
|42.69
|174.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ADF Foods has gained 13.97% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, ADF Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|281.77
|275.18
|10
|292.82
|282.9
|20
|301.15
|290.9
|50
|295.72
|287.93
|100
|256.97
|269.69
|200
|232.13
|251.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ADF Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.30%, FII holding rose to 11.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|ADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|ADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|ADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|ADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|ADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
ADF Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1990PLC014265 and registration number is 014265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pickles, chutney etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 527.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADF Foods is ₹261.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ADF Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ADF Foods is ₹2,867.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ADF Foods are ₹264.10 and ₹258.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADF Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADF Foods is ₹346.95 and 52-week low of ADF Foods is ₹153.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ADF Foods has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -15.89% for the past month, -2.23% over 3 months, 13.97% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 9.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ADF Foods are 31.18 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global