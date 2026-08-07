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ADF Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADF FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ADF Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹261.00 Closed
-0.32₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ADF Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹258.30₹264.10
₹261.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.65₹346.95
₹261.00
Open Price
₹258.30
Prev. Close
₹261.85
Volume
4,056

Source: Dion Global

ADF Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57
Nurture Well Industries		-2.02-11.40-24.53-36.3318.4742.69174.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ADF Foods has gained 13.97% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, ADF Foods has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

ADF Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ADF Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5281.77275.18
10292.82282.9
20301.15290.9
50295.72287.93
100256.97269.69
200232.13251.67

Source: Dion Global

ADF Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ADF Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.30%, FII holding rose to 11.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ADF Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 31, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTADF Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About ADF Foods

ADF Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1990PLC014265 and registration number is 014265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pickles, chutney etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 527.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bimal R Thakkar
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Arjuun Guuha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jay M Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Viren A Merchant
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet P Hariani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pheroze Mistry
    Independent Director

FAQs on ADF Foods Share Price

What is the share price of ADF Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADF Foods is ₹261.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ADF Foods?

The ADF Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ADF Foods?

The market cap of ADF Foods is ₹2,867.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ADF Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ADF Foods are ₹264.10 and ₹258.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ADF Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADF Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADF Foods is ₹346.95 and 52-week low of ADF Foods is ₹153.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ADF Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The ADF Foods has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -15.89% for the past month, -2.23% over 3 months, 13.97% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 9.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ADF Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ADF Foods are 31.18 and 5.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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