ADF Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1990PLC014265 and registration number is 014265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹2,381.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ADF Foods Ltd. is 34.53 and PB ratio of ADF Foods Ltd. is 5.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹1,83.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADF Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹1,162.45 and 52-week low of ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹667.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.