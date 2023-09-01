Follow Us

ADF FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,083.90 Closed
-0.8-8.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ADF Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,076.55₹1,105.00
₹1,083.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹667.30₹1,162.45
₹1,083.90
Open Price
₹1,101.35
Prev. Close
₹1,092.65
Volume
24,231

ADF Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,100.92
  • R21,117.18
  • R31,129.37
  • Pivot
    1,088.73
  • S11,072.47
  • S21,060.28
  • S31,044.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5715.531,087.03
  • 10711.861,084.32
  • 20710.691,080.84
  • 50708.721,043.67
  • 100713.03972.91
  • 200745.21892.93

ADF Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

ADF Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

ADF Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    ADF Foods Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:03 AM

About ADF Foods Ltd.

ADF Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1990PLC014265 and registration number is 014265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bimal R Thakkar
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Jay M Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Viren A Merchant
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Misra Harris
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandir G Gidwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on ADF Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ADF Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹2,381.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ADF Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ADF Foods Ltd. is 34.53 and PB ratio of ADF Foods Ltd. is 5.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ADF Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹1,83.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ADF Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADF Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹1,162.45 and 52-week low of ADF Foods Ltd. is ₹667.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

