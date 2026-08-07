What is the share price of ADF Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ADF Foods is ₹261.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ADF Foods? The ADF Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ADF Foods? The market cap of ADF Foods is ₹2,867.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ADF Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of ADF Foods are ₹264.10 and ₹258.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ADF Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ADF Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ADF Foods is ₹346.95 and 52-week low of ADF Foods is ₹153.65 as on .

How has the ADF Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The ADF Foods has shown returns of -0.32% over the past day, -15.89% for the past month, -2.23% over 3 months, 13.97% over 1 year, 5.78% across 3 years, and 9.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ADF Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ADF Foods are 31.18 and 5.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global