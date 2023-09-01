Follow Us

EIH Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EIH LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹272.25 Closed
9.423.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EIH Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.85₹274.95
₹272.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.35₹251.90
₹272.25
Open Price
₹253.00
Prev. Close
₹248.85
Volume
90,06,615

EIH Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.52
  • R2292.23
  • R3309.57
  • Pivot
    266.18
  • S1257.47
  • S2240.13
  • S3231.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5188.01240.4
  • 10185.96235.11
  • 20188.01228.07
  • 50179.55218.09
  • 100157.78207.08
  • 200149.47192.64

EIH Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

EIH Ltd. Share Holdings

EIH Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund2,48,69,9182.78527.24
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,06,64,2002.1226.08
Nippon India Large Cap Fund99,98,1031.36211.96
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan83,42,6380.84176.86
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund37,74,2470.3280.01
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund33,47,6711.0870.97
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund30,48,0291.2964.62
Nippon India Value Fund23,61,8950.950.07
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund22,55,9090.7347.83
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund11,25,0001.6323.85
View All Mutual Funds

EIH Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About EIH Ltd.

EIH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1949PLC017981 and registration number is 017981. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arjun Singh Oberoi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vikramjit Singh Oberoi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manoj Harjivandas Modi
    Director
  • Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani
    Director
  • Mr. Sudipto Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Nehru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Chhavi Rajawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gopal Bhatnagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on EIH Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EIH Ltd.?

The market cap of EIH Ltd. is ₹15,562.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EIH Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EIH Ltd. is 49.47 and PB ratio of EIH Ltd. is 4.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EIH Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH Ltd. is ₹272.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EIH Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH Ltd. is ₹251.90 and 52-week low of EIH Ltd. is ₹150.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

