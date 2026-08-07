Here's the live share price of EIH along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EIH has declined 14.62% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, EIH has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|329.89
|328.15
|10
|329.29
|329.09
|20
|331.88
|328.98
|50
|318.95
|324.93
|100
|317.77
|325.31
|200
|338.3
|334.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EIH remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.78%, FII holding rose to 6.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,02,41,762
|1.19
|648.34
|1,13,01,547
|1.43
|361.99
|1,10,00,000
|1.49
|352.33
|1,07,31,627
|0.65
|343.73
|49,70,176
|1.7
|159.19
|49,37,783
|0.89
|158.16
|32,21,270
|0.51
|103.18
|22,43,349
|0.54
|71.85
|21,84,044
|2.41
|69.95
|15,76,178
|0.28
|50.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|EIH - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|EIH - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|EIH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|EIH - Update On The Renovation Of The Oberoi Grand
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|EIH - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended30Th June 20
Source: Dion Global
EIH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1949PLC017981 and registration number is 017981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2636.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH is ₹306.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EIH is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EIH is ₹19,179.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EIH are ₹322.45 and ₹304.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH is ₹434.35 and 52-week low of EIH is ₹271.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EIH has shown returns of -5.93% over the past day, -9.0% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -14.62% over 1 year, 13.5% across 3 years, and 23.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EIH are 26.96 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global