Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.75
|29.80
|25.98
|70.37
|70.58
|212.76
|55.72
|8.23
|7.01
|7.22
|34.68
|43.96
|324.36
|220.88
|4.32
|3.19
|2.96
|14.26
|-18.18
|17.75
|65.78
|7.52
|2.50
|16.57
|49.07
|48.34
|162.00
|242.40
|3.48
|12.03
|24.75
|48.35
|66.54
|241.92
|85.38
|1.46
|11.80
|14.64
|37.12
|51.22
|285.89
|39.87
|-1.03
|17.10
|31.16
|45.36
|50.84
|228.64
|139.39
|0.59
|11.31
|19.23
|20.73
|-2.06
|59.89
|-1.37
|0.09
|-0.12
|14.18
|-1.56
|-38.70
|19.42
|19.42
|9.10
|-0.11
|-1.61
|15.57
|35.42
|305.02
|109.94
|3.87
|-0.49
|0.35
|25.90
|14.16
|94.26
|12.19
|2.40
|-15.19
|0.55
|22.55
|36.66
|63.96
|18.30
|33.70
|30.82
|58.70
|79.80
|83.42
|257.84
|4.89
|25.63
|56.85
|42.82
|49.72
|5.72
|14.32
|-80.42
|4.50
|-4.00
|-11.22
|0.45
|-1.96
|541.03
|105.61
|6.88
|-14.12
|-4.84
|33.94
|36.68
|311.57
|107.01
|-5.38
|-12.41
|-4.26
|63.48
|112.11
|507.47
|188.64
|10.33
|29.08
|29.14
|68.76
|97.10
|205.06
|151.98
|4.43
|-2.08
|0.79
|19.95
|10.55
|93.94
|85.51
|0.29
|0.26
|-9.62
|115.38
|72.76
|151.05
|-33.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|2,48,69,918
|2.78
|527.24
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,06,64,200
|2.1
|226.08
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|99,98,103
|1.36
|211.96
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|83,42,638
|0.84
|176.86
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|37,74,247
|0.32
|80.01
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|33,47,671
|1.08
|70.97
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|30,48,029
|1.29
|64.62
|Nippon India Value Fund
|23,61,895
|0.9
|50.07
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|22,55,909
|0.73
|47.83
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|11,25,000
|1.63
|23.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
EIH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1949PLC017981 and registration number is 017981. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EIH Ltd. is ₹15,562.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EIH Ltd. is 49.47 and PB ratio of EIH Ltd. is 4.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH Ltd. is ₹272.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH Ltd. is ₹251.90 and 52-week low of EIH Ltd. is ₹150.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.