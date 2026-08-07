What is the share price of EIH? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH is ₹306.70 as on .

What kind of stock is EIH? The EIH is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EIH? The market cap of EIH is ₹19,179.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EIH? Today’s highest and lowest price of EIH are ₹322.45 and ₹304.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EIH? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH is ₹434.35 and 52-week low of EIH is ₹271.35 as on .

How has the EIH performed historically in terms of returns? The EIH has shown returns of -5.93% over the past day, -9.0% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -14.62% over 1 year, 13.5% across 3 years, and 23.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EIH? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EIH are 26.96 and 3.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global