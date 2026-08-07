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EIH Share Price

NSE
BSE

EIH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
HotelPremium ConsumptionTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of EIH along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹306.70 Closed
-5.93₹ -19.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EIH Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹304.25₹322.45
₹306.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹271.35₹434.35
₹306.70
Open Price
₹320.00
Prev. Close
₹326.05
Volume
13,88,067

Source: Dion Global

EIH Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EIH has declined 14.62% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, EIH has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

EIH Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EIH Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5329.89328.15
10329.29329.09
20331.88328.98
50318.95324.93
100317.77325.31
200338.3334.95

Source: Dion Global

EIH Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EIH remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.78%, FII holding rose to 6.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EIH Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,02,41,7621.19648.34
1,13,01,5471.43361.99
1,10,00,0001.49352.33
1,07,31,6270.65343.73
49,70,1761.7159.19
49,37,7830.89158.16
32,21,2700.51103.18
22,43,3490.5471.85
21,84,0442.4169.95
15,76,1780.2850.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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EIH Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTEIH - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTEIH - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTEIH - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTEIH - Update On The Renovation Of The Oberoi Grand
Aug 07, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTEIH - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended30Th June 20

Source: Dion Global

About EIH

EIH Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1949PLC017981 and registration number is 017981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2636.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arjun Singh Oberoi
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vikramjit Singh Oberoi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manoj Harjivandas Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Peter James Holland Riley
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gopal Bhatnagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Renu Sud Karnad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Kataria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Chhavi Rajawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on EIH Share Price

What is the share price of EIH?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EIH is ₹306.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EIH?

The EIH is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EIH?

The market cap of EIH is ₹19,179.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EIH?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EIH are ₹322.45 and ₹304.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EIH?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EIH stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EIH is ₹434.35 and 52-week low of EIH is ₹271.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EIH performed historically in terms of returns?

The EIH has shown returns of -5.93% over the past day, -9.0% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -14.62% over 1 year, 13.5% across 3 years, and 23.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EIH?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EIH are 26.96 and 3.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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