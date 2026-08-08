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Restaurant Brands Asia Share Price

NSE
BSE

RESTAURANT BRANDS ASIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)Restaurant
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Restaurant Brands Asia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.17 Closed
5.31₹ 4.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Restaurant Brands Asia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.51₹96.50
₹95.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.16₹96.50
₹95.17
Open Price
₹90.05
Prev. Close
₹90.37
Volume
14,99,376

Source: Dion Global

Restaurant Brands Asia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Restaurant Brands Asia has gained 16.46% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Restaurant Brands Asia has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Restaurant Brands Asia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Restaurant Brands Asia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.6878.44
1066.7574.03
2068.8172.02
5070.6870.74
10067.0869.22
20066.1469.51

Source: Dion Global

Restaurant Brands Asia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Restaurant Brands Asia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 39.62%, FII holding rose to 9.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Restaurant Brands Asia Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,35,00,0000.25265.25
2,23,00,0000.65176.57
1,59,36,1541.48126.18
1,50,81,1950.24119.41
1,06,45,0671.6384.29
45,28,1250.0935.85
38,94,9083.7530.84
23,50,0000.9118.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Restaurant Brands Asia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTRestaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTRestaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 02:26 AM IST ISTRestaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTRestaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTRestaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Restaurant Brands Asia

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2013FLC249986 and registration number is 249986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2271.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 582.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhusudan Bhagwandas Agrawal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Varman
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Rafael Odorizzi De Oliveira
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Andrew Day
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tara Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Chaudhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Restaurant Brands Asia Share Price

What is the share price of Restaurant Brands Asia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹95.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Restaurant Brands Asia?

The Restaurant Brands Asia is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Restaurant Brands Asia?

The market cap of Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹6,773.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Restaurant Brands Asia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Restaurant Brands Asia are ₹96.50 and ₹89.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Restaurant Brands Asia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restaurant Brands Asia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹96.50 and 52-week low of Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹57.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Restaurant Brands Asia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Restaurant Brands Asia has shown returns of 5.31% over the past day, 30.62% for the past month, 40.62% over 3 months, 16.46% over 1 year, -7.44% across 3 years, and -11.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia are -39.05 and 7.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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