Here's the live share price of Restaurant Brands Asia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Restaurant Brands Asia has gained 16.46% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Restaurant Brands Asia has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.68
|78.44
|10
|66.75
|74.03
|20
|68.81
|72.02
|50
|70.68
|70.74
|100
|67.08
|69.22
|200
|66.14
|69.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Restaurant Brands Asia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 39.62%, FII holding rose to 9.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,35,00,000
|0.25
|265.25
|2,23,00,000
|0.65
|176.57
|1,59,36,154
|1.48
|126.18
|1,50,81,195
|0.24
|119.41
|1,06,45,067
|1.63
|84.29
|45,28,125
|0.09
|35.85
|38,94,908
|3.75
|30.84
|23,50,000
|0.91
|18.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Restaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Restaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:26 AM IST IST
|Restaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Restaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Restaurant Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2013FLC249986 and registration number is 249986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2271.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 582.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹95.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Restaurant Brands Asia is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹6,773.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Restaurant Brands Asia are ₹96.50 and ₹89.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restaurant Brands Asia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹96.50 and 52-week low of Restaurant Brands Asia is ₹57.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Restaurant Brands Asia has shown returns of 5.31% over the past day, 30.62% for the past month, 40.62% over 3 months, 16.46% over 1 year, -7.44% across 3 years, and -11.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia are -39.05 and 7.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global