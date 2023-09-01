Follow Us

RESTAURANT BRANDS ASIA LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹123.75 Closed
-2.48-3.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.95₹127.80
₹123.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.50₹134.40
₹123.75
Open Price
₹127.50
Prev. Close
₹126.90
Volume
14,24,593

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1126.53
  • R2129.32
  • R3130.83
  • Pivot
    125.02
  • S1122.23
  • S2120.72
  • S3117.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.99123.14
  • 10124.12120.82
  • 20126.04118.6
  • 50127.49114.97
  • 100119.41111.69
  • 200116.87111.14

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
-1.23-3.000.1916.7011.0635.3194.32
-0.92-6.91-3.262.3920.6118.9236.60
-1.5812.9635.1832.5817.94110.97109.18
2.981.606.4630.458.7259.5559.55
2.470.5927.5235.3753.4353.4353.43
-0.90-1.4811.649.25-7.92-1.16-16.71
2.403.76-2.0813.170.8816.2516.25
1.74-2.74-2.78-4.3022.07265.24561.11
-1.0016.0633.21101.84200.6175.1975.19
0.46-0.3543.0052.3034.9821.1821.18
-3.4918.7644.4083.7934.5938.8462.33
2.46-0.8125.4749.0350.47198.76299.37
2.601.5122.3476.7754.4844.43-16.40
-2.1113.9699.20149.7883.3490.44-35.11
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.8210.0119.0420.0116.7655.94-17.51
-2.49-4.53-0.572.306.76285.95380.88
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.99-2.316.9941.62137.10105.31105.31

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. Share Holdings

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund1,48,35,4132.55175.28
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund68,46,0030.4380.89
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9657,03,4190.4767.39
HDFC Multi Cap Fund25,00,0000.3829.54
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund19,88,8010.5623.5
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund16,44,1690.4619.43
Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme16,00,0000.7318.9
Templeton India Value Fund11,00,0001.0613
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund4,17,5610.074.93
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,20,6170.241.43
View All Mutual Funds

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Financial Result Updates
    Restaurant Brands Asia Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:38 AM

About Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2013FLC249986 and registration number is 249986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 943.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 492.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shivakumar Pullaya Dega
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Rajeev Varman
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Jaspal Singh Sabharwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kaul
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Manocha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rafael Odorizzi De Oliveira
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tara Subramaniam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.?

The market cap of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹6,276.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is -28.37 and PB ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is 6.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹123.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹134.40 and 52-week low of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹84.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

