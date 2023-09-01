Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Focused Equity Fund
|1,48,35,413
|2.55
|175.28
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|68,46,003
|0.43
|80.89
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|57,03,419
|0.47
|67.39
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|25,00,000
|0.38
|29.54
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|19,88,801
|0.56
|23.5
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|16,44,169
|0.46
|19.43
|Nippon India Retirement Fund - Wealth Creation Scheme
|16,00,000
|0.73
|18.9
|Templeton India Value Fund
|11,00,000
|1.06
|13
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,17,561
|0.07
|4.93
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,20,617
|0.24
|1.43
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55204MH2013FLC249986 and registration number is 249986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 943.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 492.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹6,276.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is -28.37 and PB ratio of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is 6.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹123.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹134.40 and 52-week low of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is ₹84.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.