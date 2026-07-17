The SBI Funds Management IPO bidding is now over. The focus has shifted.

After three days of subscription, investors in the SBI Funds Management Initial Public Offering (IPO) are now waiting for the next key event – the basis of allotment, that’s set to be finalised today.

With the issue attracting heavy demand across almost every investor category, many applicants are asking the same question – what are the chances of getting shares?

The SBI Funds Management IPO closed with an overall subscription of 41.73 times. While institutional investors drove the highest demand, retail and shareholder categories also saw healthy participation.

So, what happens after the IPO closes? When will the allotment be finalised? And how can investors check whether they have received shares? Here’s everything investors need to know.

SBI Funds Management IPO: Final subscription status across investor categories

The Rs 9,795 crore public issue received strong participation from all categories of investors on the final day of bidding.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion emerged as the biggest contributor, receiving subscriptions of 140.11 times.

Apart from this, the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 22.51 times, while the retail investor portion was booked 3.76 times.

What could the allotment look like? Here’s an example

The final basis of allotment will be decided only after the registrar completes the allocation process. However, based on the current subscription pattern, market participants have shared tentative estimates to help investors understand how the allotment may work.

Category What it could mean if the issue is heavily oversubscribed Retail Not every valid applicant may receive one lot. Small HNI (sHNI) Allotment could be limited because of strong oversubscription. Big HNI (bHNI) Chances may be relatively better than the sHNI category but will depend on the final basis of allotment. Shareholder Since this category follows proportionate allotment, eligible investors may receive a partial allocation depending on the final subscription level.

This is just an example, not official. The actual basis of allotment will be determined by the registrar after the issue closes.

When will allotment be announced?

The basis of allotment for the SBI Funds Management IPO is expected to be finalised on today, July 17.

Once the process is completed, successful applicants will receive shares in their demat accounts, while blocked funds for unsuccessful applicants will be released shortly thereafter.

The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE on Tuesday, July 21, at 10:00 am.

How can investors check their allotment status?

After the allotment is finalised, investors will be able to check their application status through three official platforms.

The first option is the BSE website, where applicants can select the issue name and enter either their Permanent Account Number (PAN) or IPO application number to view the allotment status.

Investors can also visit the NSE IPO application tracking portal, choose the SBI Funds Management issue and enter their PAN and application details.

A third option is KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. Applicants can log in using their PAN, IPO application number or demat account details to check whether shares have been allotted.

What happens after allotment?

Once the allotment process is completed, investors who receive shares will see them credited to their demat accounts before listing day.

Those who do not receive an allotment will have the blocked amount released by their respective banks under the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) mechanism.

With subscription crossing 41 times, allotment is expected to remain competitive across most investor categories. The final basis of allotment will determine exactly how many applicants receive shares, making Friday’s announcement the next major milestone for investors awaiting the outcome of the IPO.

Disclaimer: Investment in the securities market involves structural risks, and past subscription data or unofficial market estimates do not guarantee future allotment or listing returns. Allotment is finalized strictly in accordance with SEBI guidelines by the registrar, and potential applicants should refer to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for comprehensive risk factors. This information does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.