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Shree Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE CEMENTS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
CommoditiesHousingRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Shree Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26,360.00 Closed
-0.13₹ -35.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26,061.60₹26,360.00
₹26,360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22,575.00₹31,900.00
₹26,360.00
Open Price
₹26,205.00
Prev. Close
₹26,395.00
Volume
327

Source: Dion Global

Shree Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Cements has declined 13.93% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Shree Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526,572.726,713.74
1026,716.1226,684
2026,628.826,547.51
5025,670.2326,020.09
10025,011.7125,796.72
20026,033.1326,203.88

Source: Dion Global

Shree Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.67%, FII holding fell to 8.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shree Cements Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,90,0001.741,489.75
4,74,6002.181,198.37
3,35,0002.07845.88
2,98,6290.89754.04
2,50,0002.62631.25
2,32,6290.74587.39
1,87,7551.53474.08
1,77,1840.84447.39
1,06,8923.16269.9
1,01,6950.91256.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shree Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTShree Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTShree Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Aug 01, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTShree Cement - Voting Results Of The 47Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company
Aug 01, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTShree Cement - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTShree Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Cements

Shree Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1979PLC001935 and registration number is 001935. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19310.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hari Mohan Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prashant Bangur
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Neeraj Akhoury
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Zubair Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kumar Dhanuka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Uma Ghurka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Cements is ₹26,360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Cements?

The Shree Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Cements?

The market cap of Shree Cements is ₹95,108.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Cements are ₹26,360.00 and ₹26,061.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Cements is ₹31,900.00 and 52-week low of Shree Cements is ₹22,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Cements has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, 3.15% over 3 months, -13.93% over 1 year, 2.81% across 3 years, and -1.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Cements are 58.35 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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