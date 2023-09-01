Follow Us

Shree Cements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Largecap | NSE
₹24,139.35 Closed
1.42338.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23,820.00₹24,179.50
₹24,139.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20,150.00₹27,049.00
₹24,139.35
Open Price
₹23,830.00
Prev. Close
₹23,801.15
Volume
27,413

Shree Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124,271.33
  • R224,400.67
  • R324,626.33
  • Pivot
    24,045.67
  • S123,916.33
  • S223,690.67
  • S323,561.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521,233.4523,927.06
  • 1021,107.6723,914.82
  • 2021,081.4823,938.38
  • 5021,796.7424,142.63
  • 10020,844.7824,321.77
  • 20022,608.5324,221.74

Shree Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Shree Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Cements Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund7,33,3732.961,768.05
Axis Long Term Equity Fund4,58,3593.431,105.03
SBI Blue Chip Fund2,75,0001.69662.98
Axis Focused 25 Fund2,32,0973.58559.55
UTI Flexi Cap Fund1,59,3611.49384.19
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan75,0000.45180.81
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan57,4100.44138.41
SBI Long Term Equity Fund50,4160.79121.54
SBI Large & Midcap Fund38,0000.6691.61
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9634,5080.5883.19
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Shree Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Cements Ltd.

Shree Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1979PLC001935 and registration number is 001935. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14305.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H M Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prashant Bangur
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Neeraj Akhoury
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreekant Somany
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Dayalji Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zubair Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Krishnaji Shelgikar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Uma Ghurka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Cements Ltd. is ₹85,876.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Cements Ltd. is 67.58 and PB ratio of Shree Cements Ltd. is 4.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Cements Ltd. is ₹24,139.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Cements Ltd. is ₹27,49.00 and 52-week low of Shree Cements Ltd. is ₹20,150.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

