Here's the live share price of Shree Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Cements has declined 13.93% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26,572.7
|26,713.74
|10
|26,716.12
|26,684
|20
|26,628.8
|26,547.51
|50
|25,670.23
|26,020.09
|100
|25,011.71
|25,796.72
|200
|26,033.13
|26,203.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.67%, FII holding fell to 8.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,90,000
|1.74
|1,489.75
|4,74,600
|2.18
|1,198.37
|3,35,000
|2.07
|845.88
|2,98,629
|0.89
|754.04
|2,50,000
|2.62
|631.25
|2,32,629
|0.74
|587.39
|1,87,755
|1.53
|474.08
|1,77,184
|0.84
|447.39
|1,06,892
|3.16
|269.9
|1,01,695
|0.91
|256.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Shree Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Shree Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Shree Cement - Voting Results Of The 47Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Shree Cement - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Shree Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Shree Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26943RJ1979PLC001935 and registration number is 001935. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19310.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Cements is ₹26,360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Cements is ₹95,108.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Cements are ₹26,360.00 and ₹26,061.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Cements is ₹31,900.00 and 52-week low of Shree Cements is ₹22,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Cements has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -1.19% for the past month, 3.15% over 3 months, -13.93% over 1 year, 2.81% across 3 years, and -1.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Cements are 58.35 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global