The New India Assurance Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THE NEW INDIA ASSURANCE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance - Non Life Insurance | Largecap | NSE
₹129.95 Closed
0.620.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.05₹130.80
₹129.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.50₹142.35
₹129.95
Open Price
₹129.70
Prev. Close
₹129.15
Volume
3,46,078

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.82
  • R2131.68
  • R3132.57
  • Pivot
    129.93
  • S1129.07
  • S2128.18
  • S3127.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 585.91129.51
  • 1085.72128.83
  • 2085.83127.24
  • 5089.41123.56
  • 10087.48119.38
  • 200104.38115.07

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.323.178.9526.4735.4815.27-47.96
1.82-0.9410.1722.676.177.1868.24
4.24-0.9318.9513.35-11.78-29.86-29.86

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. Share Holdings

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Long Term Equity Fund38,21,9530.3147.51
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1501,09,8220.141.37
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund1,07,5090.151.34
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund98,7560.151.23
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF45,1290.140.56
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF22,7320.140.28
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund21,6730.140.27
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund19,6650.140.24
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund12,6260.140.16
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund9,3700.020.12
View All Mutual Funds

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    The New India Assurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:11 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    The New India Assurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Link of Recording
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:29 AM

About The New India Assurance Company Ltd.

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66000MH1919GOI000526 and registration number is 000526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35641.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 824.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Madhulika Bhaskar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surender Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A S Rajeev
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mandakini Balodhi
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on The New India Assurance Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of The New India Assurance Company Ltd.?

The market cap of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹21,283.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of The New India Assurance Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is 20.31 and PB ratio of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of The New India Assurance Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹129.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The New India Assurance Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The New India Assurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹142.35 and 52-week low of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹82.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

