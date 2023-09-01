Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.32
|3.17
|8.95
|26.47
|35.48
|15.27
|-47.96
|1.82
|-0.94
|10.17
|22.67
|6.17
|7.18
|68.24
|4.24
|-0.93
|18.95
|13.35
|-11.78
|-29.86
|-29.86
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|38,21,953
|0.31
|47.51
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|1,09,822
|0.14
|1.37
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|1,07,509
|0.15
|1.34
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|98,756
|0.15
|1.23
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|45,129
|0.14
|0.56
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|22,732
|0.14
|0.28
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|21,673
|0.14
|0.27
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|19,665
|0.14
|0.24
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|12,626
|0.14
|0.16
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|9,370
|0.02
|0.12
The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66000MH1919GOI000526 and registration number is 000526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35641.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 824.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹21,283.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is 20.31 and PB ratio of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹129.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The New India Assurance Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹142.35 and 52-week low of The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is ₹82.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.