Here's the live share price of The New India Assurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|The New India Assurance Company
|2.45
|-4.23
|7.63
|16.07
|-8.55
|11.43
|2.68
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|0.99
|-8.62
|-11.35
|-13.11
|-13.92
|5.46
|2.66
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|-5.43
|-3.68
|9.83
|22.77
|30.83
|-3.96
|-8.93
|Go Digit General Insurance
|6.59
|-12.90
|-14.08
|-15.10
|-25.74
|-3.94
|-2.38
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|-1.17
|-0.67
|7.36
|8.74
|6.56
|5.11
|3.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, The New India Assurance Company has declined 8.55% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (-13.92%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (30.83%), Go Digit General Insurance (-25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The New India Assurance Company has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (2.66%) and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (-8.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.31
|175.56
|10
|170.68
|173.83
|20
|175.43
|174.35
|50
|171.59
|171.99
|100
|160.37
|167.12
|200
|161.79
|166.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, The New India Assurance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 11.17%, FII holding rose to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,138
|0.04
|0.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:07 PM IST IST
|The New India Assur. - Clarification sought from The New India Assurance Company Ltd
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|The New India Assur. - Clarification On Volume Movement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|The New India Assur. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|The New India Assur. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|The New India Assur. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66000MH1919GOI000526 and registration number is 000526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49561.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 824.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The New India Assurance Company is ₹177.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The New India Assurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of The New India Assurance Company is ₹29,276.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of The New India Assurance Company are ₹177.75 and ₹175.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The New India Assurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The New India Assurance Company is ₹218.00 and 52-week low of The New India Assurance Company is ₹116.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The The New India Assurance Company has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -4.23% for the past month, 7.63% over 3 months, -8.55% over 1 year, 11.43% across 3 years, and 2.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The New India Assurance Company are 38.06 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global