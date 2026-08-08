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The New India Assurance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

THE NEW INDIA ASSURANCE COMPANY

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Insurance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Enhanced ValueBSE MidCapBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of The New India Assurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹177.65 Closed
-0.75₹ -1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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The New India Assurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.85₹177.75
₹177.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.95₹218.00
₹177.65
Open Price
₹177.50
Prev. Close
₹179.00
Volume
71,536

Source: Dion Global

The New India Assurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
The New India Assurance Company		2.45-4.237.6316.07-8.5511.432.68
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		0.99-8.62-11.35-13.11-13.925.462.66
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		-5.43-3.689.8322.7730.83-3.96-8.93
Go Digit General Insurance		6.59-12.90-14.08-15.10-25.74-3.94-2.38
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company		-1.17-0.677.368.746.565.113.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, The New India Assurance Company has declined 8.55% compared to peers like ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (-13.92%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (30.83%), Go Digit General Insurance (-25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, The New India Assurance Company has outperformed peers relative to ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (2.66%) and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (-8.93%).

The New India Assurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

The New India Assurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.31175.56
10170.68173.83
20175.43174.35
50171.59171.99
100160.37167.12
200161.79166.7

Source: Dion Global

The New India Assurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, The New India Assurance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 11.17%, FII holding rose to 1.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

The New India Assurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,1380.040.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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The New India Assurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:07 PM IST ISTThe New India Assur. - Clarification sought from The New India Assurance Company Ltd
Aug 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTThe New India Assur. - Clarification On Volume Movement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTThe New India Assur. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 29, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTThe New India Assur. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 28, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTThe New India Assur. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About The New India Assurance Company

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L66000MH1919GOI000526 and registration number is 000526. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Non-life insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49561.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 824.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Girija Subramanian
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sivasankar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nidhu Saxena
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. B Shwetha Rao
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Hari Har Mishra
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on The New India Assurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of The New India Assurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The New India Assurance Company is ₹177.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is The New India Assurance Company?

The The New India Assurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The New India Assurance Company?

The market cap of The New India Assurance Company is ₹29,276.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of The New India Assurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of The New India Assurance Company are ₹177.75 and ₹175.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The New India Assurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The New India Assurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The New India Assurance Company is ₹218.00 and 52-week low of The New India Assurance Company is ₹116.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the The New India Assurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The The New India Assurance Company has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -4.23% for the past month, 7.63% over 3 months, -8.55% over 1 year, 11.43% across 3 years, and 2.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The New India Assurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The New India Assurance Company are 38.06 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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