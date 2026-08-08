What is the share price of The New India Assurance Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for The New India Assurance Company is ₹177.65 as on .

What kind of stock is The New India Assurance Company? The The New India Assurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of The New India Assurance Company? The market cap of The New India Assurance Company is ₹29,276.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of The New India Assurance Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of The New India Assurance Company are ₹177.75 and ₹175.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of The New India Assurance Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which The New India Assurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of The New India Assurance Company is ₹218.00 and 52-week low of The New India Assurance Company is ₹116.95 as on .

How has the The New India Assurance Company performed historically in terms of returns? The The New India Assurance Company has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -4.23% for the past month, 7.63% over 3 months, -8.55% over 1 year, 11.43% across 3 years, and 2.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of The New India Assurance Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of The New India Assurance Company are 38.06 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global