eMudhra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMUDHRA LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹498.10 Closed
-0.15-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

eMudhra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹493.70₹506.50
₹498.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹206.80₹534.80
₹498.10
Open Price
₹499.75
Prev. Close
₹498.85
Volume
83,189

eMudhra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1505.7
  • R2512.5
  • R3518.5
  • Pivot
    499.7
  • S1492.9
  • S2486.9
  • S3480.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5324.71499.85
  • 10317.2498.34
  • 20314.4488.93
  • 50329.53461.25
  • 100301.18418.74
  • 200150.59375.36

eMudhra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

eMudhra Ltd. Share Holdings

eMudhra Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund30,88,0510.4139.24
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund9,95,2891.4644.88
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund6,29,4960.6828.38
Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund2,29,6791.5110.36
Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund75,0002.993.38

eMudhra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    eMudhra Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:18 PM

About eMudhra Ltd.

eMudhra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2008PLC060368 and registration number is 060368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Venu Madhava
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Nandlal Laxminarayan Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kunkalienkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Lakshminarayan Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekar Padmanabhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on eMudhra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of eMudhra Ltd.?

The market cap of eMudhra Ltd. is ₹3,888.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of eMudhra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of eMudhra Ltd. is 332.73 and PB ratio of eMudhra Ltd. is 12.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of eMudhra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eMudhra Ltd. is ₹498.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of eMudhra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eMudhra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eMudhra Ltd. is ₹534.80 and 52-week low of eMudhra Ltd. is ₹206.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

