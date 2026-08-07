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eMudhra Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMUDHRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of eMudhra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹544.70 Closed
1.06₹ 5.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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eMudhra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹532.00₹546.65
₹544.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹365.75₹790.05
₹544.70
Open Price
₹546.20
Prev. Close
₹539.00
Volume
6,760

Source: Dion Global

eMudhra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, eMudhra has declined 29.04% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, eMudhra has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

eMudhra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

eMudhra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5462.72495.68
10461.06480.59
20454.92468.9
50457.84463.57
100457.36474.84
200515.05521.69

Source: Dion Global

eMudhra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, eMudhra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.55%, FII holding rose to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

eMudhra Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
50,51,8240.29225.31
2,43,8490.2710.88

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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eMudhra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:27 AM IST ISTeMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTeMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTeMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTeMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTeMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About eMudhra

eMudhra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2008PLC060368 and registration number is 060368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkatraman Srinivasan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Venu Madhava
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Srinivasan
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Nandlal Laxminarayan Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chandra Lakshminarayan Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekar Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatadri Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivanand Rama Shettigar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Srinivasan
    Director

FAQs on eMudhra Share Price

What is the share price of eMudhra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eMudhra is ₹544.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is eMudhra?

The eMudhra is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of eMudhra?

The market cap of eMudhra is ₹4,510.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of eMudhra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of eMudhra are ₹546.65 and ₹532.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of eMudhra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eMudhra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eMudhra is ₹790.05 and 52-week low of eMudhra is ₹365.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the eMudhra performed historically in terms of returns?

The eMudhra has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 23.87% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, -29.04% over 1 year, 6.99% across 3 years, and 16.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of eMudhra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of eMudhra are 39.21 and 4.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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