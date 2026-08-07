Here's the live share price of eMudhra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, eMudhra has declined 29.04% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, eMudhra has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|462.72
|495.68
|10
|461.06
|480.59
|20
|454.92
|468.9
|50
|457.84
|463.57
|100
|457.36
|474.84
|200
|515.05
|521.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, eMudhra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.55%, FII holding rose to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|50,51,824
|0.29
|225.31
|2,43,849
|0.27
|10.88
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:27 AM IST IST
|eMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|eMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|eMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|eMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|eMudhra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
eMudhra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2008PLC060368 and registration number is 060368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eMudhra is ₹544.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The eMudhra is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of eMudhra is ₹4,510.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of eMudhra are ₹546.65 and ₹532.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eMudhra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eMudhra is ₹790.05 and 52-week low of eMudhra is ₹365.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The eMudhra has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 23.87% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, -29.04% over 1 year, 6.99% across 3 years, and 16.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of eMudhra are 39.21 and 4.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global