What is the share price of eMudhra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eMudhra is ₹544.70 as on .

What kind of stock is eMudhra? The eMudhra is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of eMudhra? The market cap of eMudhra is ₹4,510.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of eMudhra? Today’s highest and lowest price of eMudhra are ₹546.65 and ₹532.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of eMudhra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eMudhra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eMudhra is ₹790.05 and 52-week low of eMudhra is ₹365.75 as on .

How has the eMudhra performed historically in terms of returns? The eMudhra has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, 23.87% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, -29.04% over 1 year, 6.99% across 3 years, and 16.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of eMudhra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of eMudhra are 39.21 and 4.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global