Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|30,88,051
|0.4
|139.24
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|9,95,289
|1.46
|44.88
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|6,29,496
|0.68
|28.38
|Motilal Oswal Balance Advantage Fund
|2,29,679
|1.51
|10.36
|Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Fund
|75,000
|2.99
|3.38
eMudhra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900KA2008PLC060368 and registration number is 060368. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of eMudhra Ltd. is ₹3,888.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of eMudhra Ltd. is 332.73 and PB ratio of eMudhra Ltd. is 12.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eMudhra Ltd. is ₹498.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eMudhra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eMudhra Ltd. is ₹534.80 and 52-week low of eMudhra Ltd. is ₹206.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.