What is the share price of SEPC? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEPC is ₹6.18 as on .

What kind of stock is SEPC? The SEPC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SEPC? The market cap of SEPC is ₹1,183.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SEPC? Today’s highest and lowest price of SEPC are ₹6.43 and ₹6.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SEPC? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEPC is ₹13.72 and 52-week low of SEPC is ₹4.63 as on .

How has the SEPC performed historically in terms of returns? The SEPC has shown returns of -5.5% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -24.17% over 3 months, -46.21% over 1 year, -22.41% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SEPC? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SEPC are 22.15 and 0.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global