Here's the live share price of SEPC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SEPC has declined 46.21% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, SEPC has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.94
|6.08
|10
|5.99
|6.06
|20
|6.18
|6.17
|50
|6.68
|6.52
|100
|6.74
|7.04
|200
|8.2
|8.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SEPC saw a drop in promoter holding to 11.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 13.91%, FII holding rose to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|SEPC - SEPC Submits An Update On The Order Received From TCIL And Subsequent Cancellation - Reg.
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|SEPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|SEPC - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|SEPC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:59 PM IST IST
|SEPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
SEPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN2000PLC045167 and registration number is 045167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and repair of sewer systems including sewage disposal plants and pumping stations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1943.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEPC is ₹6.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SEPC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SEPC is ₹1,183.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SEPC are ₹6.43 and ₹6.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEPC is ₹13.72 and 52-week low of SEPC is ₹4.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SEPC has shown returns of -5.5% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -24.17% over 3 months, -46.21% over 1 year, -22.41% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SEPC are 22.15 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global