What is the Market Cap of SEPC Ltd.? The market cap of SEPC Ltd. is ₹1,961.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SEPC Ltd.? P/E ratio of SEPC Ltd. is 62.45 and PB ratio of SEPC Ltd. is 1.71 as on .

What is the share price of SEPC Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEPC Ltd. is ₹14.30 as on .