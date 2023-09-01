Follow Us

SEPC LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹14.30 Closed
1.060.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
SEPC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.90₹14.80
₹14.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.50₹15.90
₹14.30
Open Price
₹14.15
Prev. Close
₹14.15
Volume
71,57,841

SEPC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.77
  • R215.23
  • R315.67
  • Pivot
    14.33
  • S113.87
  • S213.43
  • S312.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.1814.44
  • 108.2414.46
  • 208.3914.19
  • 508.4712.97
  • 1008.3312.06
  • 2008.6111.28

SEPC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
10.889.5933.8752.4370.06108.97127.80
7.31-10.3931.47106.94201.62882.34331.89
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
1.21-0.2810.1420.36-4.40151.56114.79
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.0530.9429.0221.1425.26418.41425.58
0.32-1.0621.4526.82-7.611,368.02835.19
-1.96-3.9320.60-14.15-47.84138.33170.54
4.3225.9226.2746.0858.5198.9352.04
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

SEPC Ltd. Share Holdings

SEPC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SEPC Ltd.

SEPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN2000PLC045167 and registration number is 045167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 971.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P D Karandikar
    Chairman
  • Mr. T Shivaraman
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M Amjat Shariff
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. S Bapu
    Director
  • Ms. Chandra Ramesh
    Director
  • Mr. K S Sripathi
    Director
  • Dr. R Ravichandran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arun Kumar Gopalaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. N K Suryanarayanan
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on SEPC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SEPC Ltd.?

The market cap of SEPC Ltd. is ₹1,961.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SEPC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SEPC Ltd. is 62.45 and PB ratio of SEPC Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SEPC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEPC Ltd. is ₹14.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SEPC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEPC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEPC Ltd. is ₹15.90 and 52-week low of SEPC Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

