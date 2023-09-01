Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.72
|-1.04
|76.54
|-0.31
|65.01
|233.86
|-8.27
|10.88
|9.59
|33.87
|52.43
|70.06
|108.97
|127.80
|7.31
|-10.39
|31.47
|106.94
|201.62
|882.34
|331.89
|11.71
|13.41
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|41.44
|1.21
|-0.28
|10.14
|20.36
|-4.40
|151.56
|114.79
|3.88
|11.38
|45.92
|66.40
|65.95
|279.38
|55.49
|-9.05
|30.94
|29.02
|21.14
|25.26
|418.41
|425.58
|0.32
|-1.06
|21.45
|26.82
|-7.61
|1,368.02
|835.19
|-1.96
|-3.93
|20.60
|-14.15
|-47.84
|138.33
|170.54
|4.32
|25.92
|26.27
|46.08
|58.51
|98.93
|52.04
|-6.26
|16.93
|34.35
|-6.60
|126.51
|108.39
|86.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of equity shares
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SEPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN2000PLC045167 and registration number is 045167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 971.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SEPC Ltd. is ₹1,961.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SEPC Ltd. is 62.45 and PB ratio of SEPC Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEPC Ltd. is ₹14.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEPC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEPC Ltd. is ₹15.90 and 52-week low of SEPC Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.