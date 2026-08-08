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SEPC Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEPC

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SEPC along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.18 Closed
-5.50₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SEPC Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.14₹6.43
₹6.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.63₹13.72
₹6.18
Open Price
₹6.39
Prev. Close
₹6.54
Volume
12,58,997

Source: Dion Global

SEPC Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SEPC has declined 46.21% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, SEPC has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

SEPC Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SEPC Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.946.08
105.996.06
206.186.17
506.686.52
1006.747.04
2008.28.32

Source: Dion Global

SEPC Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SEPC saw a drop in promoter holding to 11.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 13.91%, FII holding rose to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 73.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SEPC Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTSEPC - SEPC Submits An Update On The Order Received From TCIL And Subsequent Cancellation - Reg.
Aug 07, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTSEPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSEPC - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTSEPC - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 01:59 PM IST ISTSEPC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About SEPC

SEPC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TN2000PLC045167 and registration number is 045167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and repair of sewer systems including sewage disposal plants and pumping stations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1943.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla
    Chairman
  • Mr. N K Suryanarayanan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. R Ravichandran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Arun Kumar Gopalaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. S Gayathri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Jaiganesh
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on SEPC Share Price

What is the share price of SEPC?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SEPC is ₹6.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SEPC?

The SEPC is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SEPC?

The market cap of SEPC is ₹1,183.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SEPC?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SEPC are ₹6.43 and ₹6.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SEPC?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SEPC stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SEPC is ₹13.72 and 52-week low of SEPC is ₹4.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SEPC performed historically in terms of returns?

The SEPC has shown returns of -5.5% over the past day, -7.49% for the past month, -24.17% over 3 months, -46.21% over 1 year, -22.41% across 3 years, and 4.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SEPC?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SEPC are 22.15 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SEPC News

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