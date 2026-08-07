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Adani Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADANI POWER

Adani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
CommoditiesConsumptionEnergyGreen HydrogenRuralSolar
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India InfrastructureBSE MomentumBSE PowerBSE Power & EnergyBSE QualityBSE Select Business GroupsBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Adani Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹208.25 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adani Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹208.25₹212.05
₹208.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.47₹254.15
₹208.25
Open Price
₹208.45
Prev. Close
₹208.70
Volume
13,88,547

Source: Dion Global

Adani Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02
KPI Green Energy		-0.67-7.32-23.86-11.31-27.5726.3187.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adani Power has gained 79.99% compared to peers like NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%), Tata Power Company (-1.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Power has outperformed peers relative to NTPC (24.20%) and Adani Green Energy (8.67%).

Adani Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adani Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5209.92209.81
10212.68211.3
20215.38214.12
50223.33215.45
100204.98204.64
200176.07183.55

Source: Dion Global

Adani Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adani Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.07%, FII holding rose to 11.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adani Power Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,00,00,0003.42,909.01
11,00,00,0005.212,461.47
5,99,30,5453.971,341.07
5,23,02,5438.91,170.37
5,17,51,5104.891,158.04
2,87,10,0979642.45
1,88,40,9845.43421.6
1,22,25,0007.93273.56
1,05,50,0001.63236.08
99,99,4416.98223.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Adani Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTAdani Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTAdani Power - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Update On The Scheme Of Amalgamation
Aug 01, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTAdani Power - Investor Presentation - Q1 FY27
Aug 01, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTAdani Power - Investor Presentation - August 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTAdani Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Adani Power

Adani Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1996PLC030533 and registration number is 030533. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45288.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3856.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anil Sardana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S B Khyalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Nath Misra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adani Power Share Price

What is the share price of Adani Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Power is ₹208.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adani Power?

The Adani Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Power?

The market cap of Adani Power is ₹401,603.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Power are ₹212.05 and ₹208.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Power is ₹254.15 and 52-week low of Adani Power is ₹110.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adani Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adani Power has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 79.99% over 1 year, 56.17% across 3 years, and 63.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Power are 28.17 and 6.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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