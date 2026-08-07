Here's the live share price of Adani Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
|KPI Green Energy
|-0.67
|-7.32
|-23.86
|-11.31
|-27.57
|26.31
|87.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adani Power has gained 79.99% compared to peers like NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%), Tata Power Company (-1.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Power has outperformed peers relative to NTPC (24.20%) and Adani Green Energy (8.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.92
|209.81
|10
|212.68
|211.3
|20
|215.38
|214.12
|50
|223.33
|215.45
|100
|204.98
|204.64
|200
|176.07
|183.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adani Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.07%, FII holding rose to 11.76%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,00,00,000
|3.4
|2,909.01
|11,00,00,000
|5.21
|2,461.47
|5,99,30,545
|3.97
|1,341.07
|5,23,02,543
|8.9
|1,170.37
|5,17,51,510
|4.89
|1,158.04
|2,87,10,097
|9
|642.45
|1,88,40,984
|5.43
|421.6
|1,22,25,000
|7.93
|273.56
|1,05,50,000
|1.63
|236.08
|99,99,441
|6.98
|223.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|Adani Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Adani Power - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Update On The Scheme Of Amalgamation
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Adani Power - Investor Presentation - Q1 FY27
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Adani Power - Investor Presentation - August 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Adani Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Adani Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1996PLC030533 and registration number is 030533. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45288.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3856.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Power is ₹208.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adani Power is ₹401,603.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Power are ₹212.05 and ₹208.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Power is ₹254.15 and 52-week low of Adani Power is ₹110.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Power has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 79.99% over 1 year, 56.17% across 3 years, and 63.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Power are 28.17 and 6.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global