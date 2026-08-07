What is the share price of Adani Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Power is ₹208.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Adani Power? The Adani Power is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Power? The market cap of Adani Power is ₹401,603.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Power are ₹212.05 and ₹208.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Power is ₹254.15 and 52-week low of Adani Power is ₹110.47 as on .

How has the Adani Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Adani Power has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, -9.52% over 3 months, 79.99% over 1 year, 56.17% across 3 years, and 63.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Power are 28.17 and 6.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global