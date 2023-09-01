What is the Market Cap of Adani Power Ltd.? The market cap of Adani Power Ltd. is ₹1,23,923.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Power Ltd.? P/E ratio of Adani Power Ltd. is 11.55 and PB ratio of Adani Power Ltd. is 7.55 as on .

What is the share price of Adani Power Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Power Ltd. is ₹330.25 as on .