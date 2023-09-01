Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
|7.80
|11.64
|38.17
|63.28
|38.92
|75.43
|39.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|3,42,699
|0.99
|9.37
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|3,35,484
|1
|9.17
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|3,08,170
|1
|8.42
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|1,62,536
|1.25
|4.44
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|1,40,826
|0.99
|3.85
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|70,936
|0.99
|1.94
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|67,518
|0.99
|1.85
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|61,364
|0.99
|1.68
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|39,400
|0.99
|1.08
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|29,240
|0.16
|0.8
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Adani Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1996PLC030533 and registration number is 030533. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3856.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adani Power Ltd. is ₹1,23,923.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adani Power Ltd. is 11.55 and PB ratio of Adani Power Ltd. is 7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Power Ltd. is ₹330.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Power Ltd. is ₹418.85 and 52-week low of Adani Power Ltd. is ₹132.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.