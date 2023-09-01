Follow Us

Adani Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADANI POWER LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Largecap | NSE
₹330.25 Closed
2.798.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adani Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.25₹335.95
₹330.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.40₹418.85
₹330.25
Open Price
₹315.00
Prev. Close
₹321.30
Volume
2,48,23,820

Adani Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1339.22
  • R2349.43
  • R3362.92
  • Pivot
    325.73
  • S1315.52
  • S2302.03
  • S3291.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5337.08324.99
  • 10341.78319.86
  • 20354.16306.16
  • 50377.47281.62
  • 100332.37265.01
  • 200256.13257.91

Adani Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48
7.8011.6438.1763.2838.9275.4339.67

Adani Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Adani Power Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 1503,42,6990.999.37
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund3,35,48419.17
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund3,08,17018.42
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF1,62,5361.254.44
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF1,40,8260.993.85
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF70,9360.991.94
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund67,5180.991.85
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund61,3640.991.68
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund39,4000.991.08
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund29,2400.160.8
View All Mutual Funds

Adani Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Adani Power Ltd.

Adani Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ1996PLC030533 and registration number is 030533. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 581.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3856.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Sardana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chandra Iyengar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adani Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Adani Power Ltd. is ₹1,23,923.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adani Power Ltd. is 11.55 and PB ratio of Adani Power Ltd. is 7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adani Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Power Ltd. is ₹330.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Power Ltd. is ₹418.85 and 52-week low of Adani Power Ltd. is ₹132.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

