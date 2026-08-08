What is the share price of PSP Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PSP Projects is ₹962.20 as on .

What kind of stock is PSP Projects? The PSP Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PSP Projects? The market cap of PSP Projects is ₹3,814.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PSP Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of PSP Projects are ₹967.45 and ₹955.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PSP Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PSP Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PSP Projects is ₹1,142.00 and 52-week low of PSP Projects is ₹569.30 as on .

How has the PSP Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The PSP Projects has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -10.08% for the past month, 12.88% over 3 months, 38.82% over 1 year, 6.03% across 3 years, and 16.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PSP Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PSP Projects are 51.94 and 3.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global