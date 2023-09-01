Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

PSP Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PSP PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹817.80 Closed
-0.12-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PSP Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹812.55₹825.30
₹817.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹560.00₹846.00
₹817.80
Open Price
₹822.85
Prev. Close
₹818.75
Volume
46,635

PSP Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1824.52
  • R2830.68
  • R3836.07
  • Pivot
    819.13
  • S1812.97
  • S2807.58
  • S3801.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5579.67812.13
  • 10610.51807.33
  • 20624.06797.44
  • 50615.52773
  • 100594.04747.39
  • 200559.81709.57

PSP Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.693.2014.0120.7535.6090.0365.81
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

PSP Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

PSP Projects Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund7,50,4881.1959.76
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund1,00,0000.557.96
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund45,2641.383.6
Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund21,6751.451.73

PSP Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PSP Projects Ltd.

PSP Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC054868 and registration number is 054868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of concrete, cement and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1748.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prahaladbhai S Patel
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Ms. Pooja P Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sagar P Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Achala Monal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasishtha P Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep H Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on PSP Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PSP Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹2,944.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PSP Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PSP Projects Ltd. is 20.84 and PB ratio of PSP Projects Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PSP Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹817.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PSP Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PSP Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹846.00 and 52-week low of PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹560.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data