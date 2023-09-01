Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.69
|3.20
|14.01
|20.75
|35.60
|90.03
|65.81
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|7,50,488
|1.19
|59.76
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|1,00,000
|0.55
|7.96
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|45,264
|1.38
|3.6
|Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
|21,675
|1.45
|1.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PSP Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC054868 and registration number is 054868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of articles of concrete, cement and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1748.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹2,944.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PSP Projects Ltd. is 20.84 and PB ratio of PSP Projects Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹817.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PSP Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹846.00 and 52-week low of PSP Projects Ltd. is ₹560.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.