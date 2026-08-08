Here's the live share price of PSP Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PSP Projects has gained 38.82% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PSP Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|984.82
|958.51
|10
|1,013.14
|982.19
|20
|1,039.28
|999.81
|50
|966.23
|964.15
|100
|841.07
|902.74
|200
|840.55
|846.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PSP Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.91%, FII holding rose to 2.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,86,120
|0.57
|48.65
|2,11,650
|2.53
|21.18
|63,565
|0.14
|6.36
|14,810
|0.14
|1.48
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|PSP Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|PSP Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|PSP Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|PSP Projects - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|PSP Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
PSP Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC054868 and registration number is 054868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2989.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PSP Projects is ₹962.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PSP Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PSP Projects is ₹3,814.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PSP Projects are ₹967.45 and ₹955.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PSP Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PSP Projects is ₹1,142.00 and 52-week low of PSP Projects is ₹569.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PSP Projects has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -10.08% for the past month, 12.88% over 3 months, 38.82% over 1 year, 6.03% across 3 years, and 16.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PSP Projects are 51.94 and 3.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global