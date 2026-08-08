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PSP Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

PSP PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PSP Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹962.20 Closed
-0.52₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PSP Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹955.05₹967.45
₹962.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹569.30₹1,142.00
₹962.20
Open Price
₹956.15
Prev. Close
₹967.20
Volume
909

Source: Dion Global

PSP Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PSP Projects has gained 38.82% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PSP Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

PSP Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PSP Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5984.82958.51
101,013.14982.19
201,039.28999.81
50966.23964.15
100841.07902.74
200840.55846.15

Source: Dion Global

PSP Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PSP Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.91%, FII holding rose to 2.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PSP Projects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,86,1200.5748.65
2,11,6502.5321.18
63,5650.146.36
14,8100.141.48

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PSP Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTPSP Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTPSP Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTPSP Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTPSP Projects - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTPSP Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 30.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About PSP Projects

PSP Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2008PLC054868 and registration number is 054868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2989.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prahaladbhai S Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sagar P Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kattunga Srinivasa Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Girishkumar L Singal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Achala M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Haresh Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on PSP Projects Share Price

What is the share price of PSP Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PSP Projects is ₹962.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PSP Projects?

The PSP Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PSP Projects?

The market cap of PSP Projects is ₹3,814.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PSP Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PSP Projects are ₹967.45 and ₹955.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PSP Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PSP Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PSP Projects is ₹1,142.00 and 52-week low of PSP Projects is ₹569.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PSP Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The PSP Projects has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -10.08% for the past month, 12.88% over 3 months, 38.82% over 1 year, 6.03% across 3 years, and 16.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PSP Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PSP Projects are 51.94 and 3.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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