Here's the live share price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has gained 34.88% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.9
|170.04
|10
|169.35
|168.88
|20
|164.91
|166.36
|50
|158.43
|163.23
|100
|166.81
|163.67
|200
|165.32
|161.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.39%, FII holding fell to 2.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,05,443
|0.23
|14.99
|4,23,889
|0.33
|6.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Refinery - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Refinery - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Refinery - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Refinery - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On 24-08-2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Mangalore Refinery - Intimation Of 38Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting For AGM For FY 2025
Source: Dion Global
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1988GOI008959 and registration number is 008959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88667.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1752.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹166.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹29,242.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals are ₹168.60 and ₹165.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹214.95 and 52-week low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹120.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 13.89% for the past month, 7.37% over 3 months, 34.88% over 1 year, 26.8% across 3 years, and 31.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals are 9.31 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global