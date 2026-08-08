What is the share price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹166.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals? The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals? The market cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹29,242.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals are ₹168.60 and ₹165.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹214.95 and 52-week low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹120.35 as on .

How has the Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 13.89% for the past month, 7.37% over 3 months, 34.88% over 1 year, 26.8% across 3 years, and 31.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals are 9.31 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global