Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|45,66,149
|0.45
|37.92
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|41,50,000
|0.51
|34.47
|Quant Value Fund
|21,00,000
|2.3
|17.44
|Quant Active Fund
|15,00,000
|0.23
|12.46
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|13,75,227
|0.76
|11.42
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|10,03,046
|0.77
|8.33
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|7,61,959
|0.03
|6.33
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity
|6,00,000
|1.51
|4.98
|ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund
|4,82,000
|0.41
|4
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|3,33,342
|0.07
|2.77
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1988GOI008959 and registration number is 008959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69727.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1752.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹16,693.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is 6.29 and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹96.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹96.90 and 52-week low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹49.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.