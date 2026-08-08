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Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
EnergyRailway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE EnergyBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹166.85 Closed
-0.51₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.30₹168.60
₹166.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.35₹214.95
₹166.85
Open Price
₹167.80
Prev. Close
₹167.70
Volume
2,18,499

Source: Dion Global

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has gained 34.88% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Indian Oil Corporation (15.38%).

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.9170.04
10169.35168.88
20164.91166.36
50158.43163.23
100166.81163.67
200165.32161.82

Source: Dion Global

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.39%, FII holding fell to 2.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,05,4430.2314.99
4,23,8890.336.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTMangalore Refinery - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 23, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTMangalore Refinery - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTMangalore Refinery - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 23, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTMangalore Refinery - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On 24-08-2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTMangalore Refinery - Intimation Of 38Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting For AGM For FY 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1988GOI008959 and registration number is 008959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88667.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1752.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. M Shyamprasad Kamath
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Devendra Kumar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai
    Director
  • Mr. S Bharathan
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Satyan Kumar
    Nominee Director
  • Dr. Seema
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹166.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals?

The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹29,242.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals are ₹168.60 and ₹165.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹214.95 and 52-week low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals is ₹120.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 13.89% for the past month, 7.37% over 3 months, 34.88% over 1 year, 26.8% across 3 years, and 31.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals are 9.31 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals News

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