Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Smallcap | NSE
₹96.35 Closed
1.151.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.60₹98.70
₹96.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.25₹96.90
₹96.35
Open Price
₹95.20
Prev. Close
₹95.25
Volume
1,32,38,540

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.47
  • R2100.63
  • R3102.57
  • Pivot
    96.53
  • S194.37
  • S292.43
  • S390.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.1794.23
  • 1057.9892.45
  • 2059.0389.84
  • 5066.4884.22
  • 10074.6177.11
  • 20064.1870.37

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5515.0548.0487.5434.78205.7120.75
-2.30-4.05-2.102.88-5.8215.5398.05
-3.00-5.27-1.6015.7225.1657.80-13.82
-1.68-8.78-5.549.013.92-15.45-4.37
-4.21-12.12-3.7516.401.8725.47-2.72
0.23-6.02-1.68-0.34-0.05-10.00-9.28
7.40-0.117.4074.0247.01415.6433.48

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund45,66,1490.4537.92
Quant Small Cap Fund41,50,0000.5134.47
Quant Value Fund21,00,0002.317.44
Quant Active Fund15,00,0000.2312.46
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund13,75,2270.7611.42
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund10,03,0460.778.33
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund7,61,9590.036.33
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity6,00,0001.514.98
ICICI Prudential Child Care - Gift Fund4,82,0000.414
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund3,33,3420.072.77
View All Mutual Funds

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:58 PM

About Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23209KA1988GOI008959 and registration number is 008959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69727.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1752.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Varma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajkumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nivedida Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manohar Singh Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Asheesh Joshi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Ojha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. S Bharathan
    Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Pomila Jaspal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹16,693.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is 6.29 and PB ratio of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is 1.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹96.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹96.90 and 52-week low of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹49.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

