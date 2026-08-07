What is the share price of Data Patterns (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Data Patterns (India) is ₹4,375.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Data Patterns (India)? The Data Patterns (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Data Patterns (India)? The market cap of Data Patterns (India) is ₹24,495.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Data Patterns (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Data Patterns (India) are ₹4,447.55 and ₹4,365.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Data Patterns (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Data Patterns (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Data Patterns (India) is ₹4,955.00 and 52-week low of Data Patterns (India) is ₹2,131.00 as on .

How has the Data Patterns (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Data Patterns (India) has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -0.51% for the past month, 3.04% over 3 months, 70.31% over 1 year, 29.5% across 3 years, and 42.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Data Patterns (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Data Patterns (India) are 91.43 and 14.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global