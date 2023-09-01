Follow Us

DATA PATTERNS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,469.80 Closed
4.1197.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,374.50₹2,485.00
₹2,469.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹996.35₹2,426.00
₹2,469.80
Open Price
₹2,389.00
Prev. Close
₹2,372.20
Volume
5,51,435

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,509.13
  • R22,552.32
  • R32,619.63
  • Pivot
    2,441.82
  • S12,398.63
  • S22,331.32
  • S32,288.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,360.552,326.95
  • 101,276.652,301.07
  • 201,213.342,232.08
  • 501,108.732,077.57
  • 100914.751,896.11
  • 200821.991,644.81

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.1822.8447.7184.73124.98227.13227.13
3.345.6722.1042.0429.32283.09267.76
-0.427.3139.2494.4472.4472.4672.46
20.4528.0745.8357.9768.31151.64151.64
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2531.1320.2341.66124.694,017.421,066.44
3.966.1013.8747.4111.96221.13309.29
3.9415.8257.1466.2111.4559.5359.53
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
12.0015.9330.8120.27-22.31-22.31-22.31
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.2416.7830.9541.6338.24381.13-0.05
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund9,91,3021.34202
Nippon India Small Cap Fund6,55,5710.39133.59
360 ONE Focused Equity Fund5,43,5322.55110.76
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund4,98,7321.12101.63
Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan2,86,8121.4458.44
Axis Business Cycles Fund2,73,7402.2455.78
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund1,73,5000.7135.35
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund1,70,0003.5734.64
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund1,35,2001.227.55
Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund1,18,8221.0124.21
View All Mutual Funds

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Data Patterns (India) Ltd.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1998PLC061236 and registration number is 061236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus and radio remote control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekha Murthy Rangarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Vijay Ananth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Prasad Raghava Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sowmyan Ramakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sastry Venkata Rama Vadlamani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Data Patterns (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Data Patterns (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹13,826.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Data Patterns (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is 102.0 and PB ratio of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is 11.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Data Patterns (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹2,469.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Data Patterns (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Data Patterns (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹2,426.00 and 52-week low of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹996.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

