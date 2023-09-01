Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.18
|22.84
|47.71
|84.73
|124.98
|227.13
|227.13
|3.34
|5.67
|22.10
|42.04
|29.32
|283.09
|267.76
|-0.42
|7.31
|39.24
|94.44
|72.44
|72.46
|72.46
|20.45
|28.07
|45.83
|57.97
|68.31
|151.64
|151.64
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|16.25
|31.13
|20.23
|41.66
|124.69
|4,017.42
|1,066.44
|3.96
|6.10
|13.87
|47.41
|11.96
|221.13
|309.29
|3.94
|15.82
|57.14
|66.21
|11.45
|59.53
|59.53
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|12.00
|15.93
|30.81
|20.27
|-22.31
|-22.31
|-22.31
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|24.24
|16.78
|30.95
|41.63
|38.24
|381.13
|-0.05
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|9,91,302
|1.34
|202
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|6,55,571
|0.39
|133.59
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund
|5,43,532
|2.55
|110.76
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|4,98,732
|1.12
|101.63
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|2,86,812
|1.44
|58.44
|Axis Business Cycles Fund
|2,73,740
|2.24
|55.78
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|1,73,500
|0.71
|35.35
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|1,70,000
|3.57
|34.64
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,35,200
|1.2
|27.55
|Bandhan Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,18,822
|1.01
|24.21
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1998PLC061236 and registration number is 061236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radar apparatus, radio navigational aid apparatus and radio remote control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹13,826.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is 102.0 and PB ratio of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is 11.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹2,469.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Data Patterns (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹2,426.00 and 52-week low of Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is ₹996.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.