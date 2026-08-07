Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Data Patterns (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

DATA PATTERNS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
DefenceSpace
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Data Patterns (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,375.50 Closed
-0.35₹ -15.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Data Patterns (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,365.00₹4,447.55
₹4,375.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,131.00₹4,955.00
₹4,375.50
Open Price
₹4,390.60
Prev. Close
₹4,391.00
Volume
23,767

Source: Dion Global

Data Patterns (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Data Patterns (India) has gained 70.31% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Data Patterns (India) has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

Data Patterns (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Data Patterns (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,398.24,454.78
104,477.634,439.87
204,349.264,420.87
504,375.844,314.26
1003,988.064,026.23
2003,369.533,597.64

Source: Dion Global

Data Patterns (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Data Patterns (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.98%, FII holding rose to 12.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Data Patterns (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,55,9630.85250.28
5,51,6611.62248.35
5,24,3630.3236.06
4,73,7321.49213.26
2,50,0001.82112.55
1,40,0002.7863.03
1,30,0000.2958.52
1,11,9150.2850.38
80,9701.7336.45
71,0112.2531.97

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Data Patterns (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTData Patterns (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTData Patterns (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTData Patterns (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTData Patterns (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 05:19 AM IST ISTData Patterns (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Data Patterns (India)

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1998PLC061236 and registration number is 061236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of radar equipment, gps devices, search, detection, navigation, aeronautical and nautical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 924.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K Vijay Ananth
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Rekha Murthy Rangarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sowmyan Ramakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sastry Venkata Rama Vadlamani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Raghava Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Data Patterns (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Data Patterns (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Data Patterns (India) is ₹4,375.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Data Patterns (India)?

The Data Patterns (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Data Patterns (India)?

The market cap of Data Patterns (India) is ₹24,495.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Data Patterns (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Data Patterns (India) are ₹4,447.55 and ₹4,365.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Data Patterns (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Data Patterns (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Data Patterns (India) is ₹4,955.00 and 52-week low of Data Patterns (India) is ₹2,131.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Data Patterns (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Data Patterns (India) has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -0.51% for the past month, 3.04% over 3 months, 70.31% over 1 year, 29.5% across 3 years, and 42.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Data Patterns (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Data Patterns (India) are 91.43 and 14.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Data Patterns (India) News

More Data Patterns (India) News
Market Pulse