Here's the live share price of Data Patterns (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Data Patterns (India) has gained 70.31% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Data Patterns (India) has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,398.2
|4,454.78
|10
|4,477.63
|4,439.87
|20
|4,349.26
|4,420.87
|50
|4,375.84
|4,314.26
|100
|3,988.06
|4,026.23
|200
|3,369.53
|3,597.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Data Patterns (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.98%, FII holding rose to 12.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,55,963
|0.85
|250.28
|5,51,661
|1.62
|248.35
|5,24,363
|0.3
|236.06
|4,73,732
|1.49
|213.26
|2,50,000
|1.82
|112.55
|1,40,000
|2.78
|63.03
|1,30,000
|0.29
|58.52
|1,11,915
|0.28
|50.38
|80,970
|1.73
|36.45
|71,011
|2.25
|31.97
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Data Patterns (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Data Patterns (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Data Patterns (India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Data Patterns (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:19 AM IST IST
|Data Patterns (India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Data Patterns (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1998PLC061236 and registration number is 061236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of radar equipment, gps devices, search, detection, navigation, aeronautical and nautical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 924.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Data Patterns (India) is ₹4,375.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Data Patterns (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Data Patterns (India) is ₹24,495.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Data Patterns (India) are ₹4,447.55 and ₹4,365.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Data Patterns (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Data Patterns (India) is ₹4,955.00 and 52-week low of Data Patterns (India) is ₹2,131.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Data Patterns (India) has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -0.51% for the past month, 3.04% over 3 months, 70.31% over 1 year, 29.5% across 3 years, and 42.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Data Patterns (India) are 91.43 and 14.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.
Source: Dion Global