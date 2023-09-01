Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund
|10,00,000
|1.3
|25.7
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|4,46,592
|0.37
|11.48
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|231
|0.08
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1984PLC033519 and registration number is 033519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 779.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹3,134.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is 39.54 and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is 9.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹323.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gufic BioSciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹313.75 and 52-week low of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹177.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.