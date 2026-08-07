Here's the live share price of Gufic BioSciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gufic BioSciences
|7.86
|9.75
|41.30
|34.42
|17.12
|15.25
|17.48
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gufic BioSciences has gained 17.12% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gufic BioSciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|386.34
|391.41
|10
|385.29
|389.19
|20
|387.62
|386.44
|50
|371.92
|370.34
|100
|331.39
|351.06
|200
|329.02
|342.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gufic BioSciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.67%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,80,998
|0.33
|60.28
|5,71,091
|0.9
|23.25
|5,00,000
|0.41
|20.35
|1,99,411
|0.97
|8.12
|1,86,471
|0.08
|7.59
|97,870
|0.03
|3.98
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Gufic BioSciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Gufic BioSciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Gufic BioSciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Gufic BioSciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 02, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Gufic BioSciences - Corrigendum And Clarification To Intimation Dated May 29, 2026 Regarding Subscription To Shares Of Sarasw
Source: Dion Global
Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1984PLC033519 and registration number is 033519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 940.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gufic BioSciences is ₹420.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gufic BioSciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gufic BioSciences is ₹4,211.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gufic BioSciences are ₹424.10 and ₹405.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gufic BioSciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gufic BioSciences is ₹447.85 and 52-week low of Gufic BioSciences is ₹267.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gufic BioSciences has shown returns of 4.04% over the past day, 9.75% for the past month, 41.3% over 3 months, 17.12% over 1 year, 15.25% across 3 years, and 17.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences are 65.59 and 6.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.
Source: Dion Global