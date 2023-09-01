What is the Market Cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd.? The market cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹3,134.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd.? P/E ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is 39.54 and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is 9.01 as on .

What is the share price of Gufic BioSciences Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹323.30 as on .