Gufic BioSciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹323.30 Closed
4.4913.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹306.25₹333.00
₹323.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.65₹313.75
₹323.30
Open Price
₹314.90
Prev. Close
₹309.40
Volume
15,03,074

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1334.92
  • R2347.33
  • R3361.67
  • Pivot
    320.58
  • S1308.17
  • S2293.83
  • S3281.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5212.83299.06
  • 10214.09290.8
  • 20215.72279.81
  • 50217.31258.34
  • 100215.47240.74
  • 200226.57228.39

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.3527.2062.5253.0241.11291.97161.10
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6529.0438.3921.7069.0291.80
-1.14-1.221.9826.35-0.1211.26179.31
-3.52-1.6122.4928.3532.6928.12114.99
-4.00-3.2322.8320.5120.5120.5120.51
-2.11-2.8219.9830.0865.3762.9251.93
-7.73-9.860.7421.1916.4631.9695.96
1.6110.8034.8265.5565.7315.2716.97
-0.510.7125.1477.7852.920.9017.77
-2.24-5.195.0810.9423.0538.39170.63
-1.64-9.267.0215.9822.2228.9264.49
1.821.666.0114.48-13.78-35.85-15.41
13.4734.6388.2135.76-29.84-3.55-3.55
1.312.428.427.67-0.44-8.33-17.07
-2.32-4.3222.396.90-4.02-14.29124.78
-1.478.7232.2840.5755.13267.41720.15
0.791.3330.0144.8724.0976.11105.09
2.37-3.9624.1876.42104.3556.6314.18
2.3110.6616.4526.21-30.9476.55353.40

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund10,00,0001.325.7
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund4,46,5920.3711.48
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2310.080.01

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gufic BioSciences Ltd.

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1984PLC033519 and registration number is 033519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 779.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh P Choksi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav J Choksi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pankaj J Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dilip B Ghosh
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Balram H Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rabi N Sahoo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal M Daptari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreyas K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrirang V Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anu S Auora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gufic BioSciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹3,134.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is 39.54 and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is 9.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gufic BioSciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹323.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gufic BioSciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gufic BioSciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹313.75 and 52-week low of Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is ₹177.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

