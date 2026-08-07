What is the share price of Gufic BioSciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gufic BioSciences is ₹420.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gufic BioSciences? The Gufic BioSciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gufic BioSciences? The market cap of Gufic BioSciences is ₹4,211.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gufic BioSciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gufic BioSciences are ₹424.10 and ₹405.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gufic BioSciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gufic BioSciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gufic BioSciences is ₹447.85 and 52-week low of Gufic BioSciences is ₹267.50 as on .

How has the Gufic BioSciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Gufic BioSciences has shown returns of 4.04% over the past day, 9.75% for the past month, 41.3% over 3 months, 17.12% over 1 year, 15.25% across 3 years, and 17.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences are 65.59 and 6.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global