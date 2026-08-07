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Gufic BioSciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUFIC BIOSCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Gufic BioSciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹420.00 Closed
4.04₹ 16.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gufic BioSciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹405.25₹424.10
₹420.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹267.50₹447.85
₹420.00
Open Price
₹405.25
Prev. Close
₹403.70
Volume
24,745

Source: Dion Global

Gufic BioSciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gufic BioSciences		7.869.7541.3034.4217.1215.2517.48
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gufic BioSciences has gained 17.12% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Gufic BioSciences has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Gufic BioSciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gufic BioSciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5386.34391.41
10385.29389.19
20387.62386.44
50371.92370.34
100331.39351.06
200329.02342.62

Source: Dion Global

Gufic BioSciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gufic BioSciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.67%, FII holding rose to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gufic BioSciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,80,9980.3360.28
5,71,0910.923.25
5,00,0000.4120.35
1,99,4110.978.12
1,86,4710.087.59
97,8700.033.98

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Gufic BioSciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTGufic BioSciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 01, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTGufic BioSciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTGufic BioSciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTGufic BioSciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTGufic BioSciences - Corrigendum And Clarification To Intimation Dated May 29, 2026 Regarding Subscription To Shares Of Sarasw

Source: Dion Global

About Gufic BioSciences

Gufic BioSciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1984PLC033519 and registration number is 033519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 940.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh P Choksi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav J Choksi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pankaj J Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Anu S Auora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal K Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshya Kumar Mahapatra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gufic BioSciences Share Price

What is the share price of Gufic BioSciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gufic BioSciences is ₹420.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gufic BioSciences?

The Gufic BioSciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gufic BioSciences?

The market cap of Gufic BioSciences is ₹4,211.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gufic BioSciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gufic BioSciences are ₹424.10 and ₹405.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gufic BioSciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gufic BioSciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gufic BioSciences is ₹447.85 and 52-week low of Gufic BioSciences is ₹267.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gufic BioSciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gufic BioSciences has shown returns of 4.04% over the past day, 9.75% for the past month, 41.3% over 3 months, 17.12% over 1 year, 15.25% across 3 years, and 17.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences are 65.59 and 6.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.02 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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