360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
473.2-14.60-2.99
62,740
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
31,180.2536.150.12
111
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
570.35-1.90-0.33
9,216
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
491-0.90-0.18
1,49,464
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,628.1-4.00-0.25
11,861
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
22,713.95-404.70-1.75
719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
825.313.151.62
2,81,304
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,450.131.301.29
2,34,400
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
949.5521.502.32
1,46,876
799.558.151.03
3,27,966
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
329.958.902.77
18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
633.75-1.85-0.29
76,152
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
352.4-7.10-1.97
6,10,930
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
184.22.601.43
2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
217.9-1.45-0.66
87,911
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3900.200.05
3,162
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
325.3-2.15-0.66
4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
367.8-1.35-0.37
19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
990.65-41.45-4.02
36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,077.4-0.85-0.08
25,160
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,696.63.600.10
806
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,711.85-16.55-0.96
10,880
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,742.050.300.01
839
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.75-6.95-0.89
5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
3,616-22.95-0.63
15,380
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,480-22.10-0.88
6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
273.350.450.16
7,923
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
19.910.100.50
1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
625-3.40-0.54
66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2,96972.352.50
13,300
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
433.75.201.21
2,89,018
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,91547.052.52
3,72,591
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
999.8-5.05-0.50
1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,953.35-55.00-1.10
3,395
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,730.356.903.40
65,275
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
385-3.45-0.89
1,89,613
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
268.6-0.95-0.35
29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
667-5.40-0.80
38,665
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
585.6-7.50-1.26
8,902
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,2609.350.29
11,675
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
328.15-2.80-0.85
21,326
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,915.85-35.00-1.79
21,438
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
4,315.2553.201.25
1,777
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,357.0529.950.41
962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.62.250.31
28,561
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
437.63.650.84
21,941
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
3,76043.901.18
9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,174.410.950.94
13,122
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
7,317151.802.12
48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,513.725.451.71
33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
7,337.5-96.35-1.30
364
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
2,230-12.95-0.58
5,405
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,363.537.701.62
5,449
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
396.96.901.77
80,391
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
235.055.402.35
6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
38.36-0.39-1.01
28,74,938
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
2,625.55-15.65-0.59
1,805
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,684.75-3.50-0.21
13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,784.25-19.15-0.40
532
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
7201.500.21
80,028
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,146.5519.951.77
38,835
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
488.05-9.80-1.97
23,008
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
260.651.250.48
1,49,735
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,169.1520.801.81
6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
528.118.253.58
2,84,549
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
6,273.454.000.06
689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7456.100.83
5,450
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
978.3-19.80-1.98
2,507
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
444.756.101.39
54,619
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
18,986399.402.15
1,668
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
593.11.950.33
1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
16.08-0.84-4.96
31,32,344
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
304.152.500.83
28,789
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
7608.901.18
16,107
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,09944.204.19
14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
803.855.500.69
45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,128-9.40-0.83
8,908
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
143.05-1.70-1.17
95,317
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
603.95-2.65-0.44
11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,255.51.400.06
8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,735.55-13.20-0.75
13,379
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
34.920.060.17
12,10,723
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
687.753.450.50
6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,071.743.604.24
14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
9,518.9527.700.29
870
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.453.354.03
5,31,988
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
540.35-10.70-1.94
7,030
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
2793.801.38
1,40,266
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
529.959.651.85
22,737
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
965.55-18.85-1.91
6,578
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
519.3-4.40-0.84
31,619
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
125.82.401.94
2,45,060
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,415.91.850.13
5,483
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
907.11.550.17
1,27,017
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,441.55-25.70-0.47
10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,356.2-19.75-0.83
9,089
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
687.415.102.25
18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,110.519.101.75
3,74,997
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,406.35-7.75-0.55
2,872
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,921.8-53.95-1.36
1,185
303.53.551.18
59,241
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
327.15-3.20-0.97
22,665
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,71578.404.79
32,241
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
553.50.200.04
48,527
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,132.751.002.45
4,720
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,458.494.103.98
13,493
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,033.9104.3011.22
63,044
604.4-1.95-0.32
26,112
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,224.154.400.20
14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
437.9-2.90-0.66
59,688
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
182.71.750.97
89,194
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
197.52.251.15
36,961
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
786.65-3.85-0.49
1,821
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
322.3-5.65-1.72
72,979
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5,059.156.051.12
24,004
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
503.2-0.55-0.11
84,865
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,19822.751.05
2,597
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
40.9-0.66-1.59
14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,615.9-4.05-0.25
1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
54.70.210.39
1,88,936
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,399.8562.301.87
26,399
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
476.55-1.25-0.26
15,101
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
271.9522.709.11
5,17,097
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
491.50.850.17
36,213
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,655.05-5.20-0.31
930
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
157.553.452.24
4,44,233
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
195.95-1.00-0.51
25,865
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
88.85-1.56-1.73
2,00,054
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
818.59.451.17
3,466
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
5,422.113.900.26
543
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,131.15-27.45-0.87
22,925
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
511.54.200.83
31,911
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
265.6-1.25-0.47
5,28,305
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
380.62.150.57
6,494
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,801.2510.400.22
1,981
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,094.4-4.10-0.37
12,560
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
248.259.203.85
1,88,182
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
167.854.903.01
3,70,853
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
727.8-45.55-5.89
2,77,01,536
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
325-6.90-2.08
28,808
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
135.31.751.31
3,78,922
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,670.95-14.55-0.54
1,381
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,197.9-0.40-0.01
631
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
219.552.100.97
26,223
GHCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
607.15-11.80-1.91
33,550
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
5,531.65-38.60-0.69
662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,766.828.451.64
53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,44011.900.83
4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
758.9-8.25-1.08
44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
703-7.20-1.01
19,319
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,670.292.505.86
58,088
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
62.961.181.91
20,77,226
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,125-29.30-1.36
4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
481.051.350.28
41,493
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,0071.050.10
11,078
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
538.82.700.50
12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,646.51.500.09
6,945
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
301.84.251.43
35,838
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
476.251.750.37
88,273
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,82128.151.57
8,123
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.15.500.72
9,277
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
149.2-1.10-0.73
1,48,306
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,262.5-11.20-0.49
1,326
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,286.4514.601.15
2,238
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
73031.804.55
1,06,631
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
259.5-3.15-1.20
10,451
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,082.0541.001.35
5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
457.858.401.87
1,96,472
622.8513.352.19
1,47,873
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
130.050.350.27
43,888
177.52.101.20
3,26,354
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
277.51.200.43
50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
924.6-2.85-0.31
14,135
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
16.930.452.73
12,32,948
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,178-22.40-1.87
4,187
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,383-1.20-0.09
12,903
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,430.75-89.05-3.53
25,315
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
641.45-3.10-0.48
39,416
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,738.45-13.80-0.79
14,648
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
191.854.802.57
58,261
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
74.84-1.42-1.86
23,18,215
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
307.5511.453.87
88,425
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
167.058.605.43
21,79,309
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
319.71.400.44
74,714
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
4,378.75-24.15-0.55
1,165
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5862.900.50
12,167
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
858.223.452.81
13,949
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
39,450-113.00-0.29
177
76.391.441.92
9,14,038
2,729.9500
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
1,34935.002.66
23,823
558.45-5.40-0.96
20,278
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
623.3500
3,526
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
60.130.350.59
3,77,858
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
93.440.100.11
28,60,64,193
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
123.451.551.27
16,47,819
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
960.2514.701.55
3,275
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
595.5-11.05-1.82
7,041
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
197.1-1.45-0.73
23,78,985
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
81.121.201.50
8,61,369
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
261.0525.2510.71
5,83,315
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,104.1545.551.49
4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
377.05-2.10-0.55
37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
131.755.604.44
14,52,469
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
424.253.250.77
3,02,697
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.15-0.50-1.63
27,96,210
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,5782.800.18
15,603
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
311.9-4.60-1.45
9,448
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
464.65-3.00-0.64
24,285
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
181.656.703.83
6,11,916
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
14.770.161.10
19,77,578
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
4,368.941.050.95