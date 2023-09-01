Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|473.2
|-14.60
|-2.99
|62,740
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|31,180.25
|36.15
|0.12
|111
Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|570.35
|-1.90
|-0.33
|9,216
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|491
|-0.90
|-0.18
|1,49,464
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,628.1
|-4.00
|-0.25
|11,861
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|22,713.95
|-404.70
|-1.75
|719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|825.3
|13.15
|1.62
|2,81,304
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,450.1
|31.30
|1.29
|2,34,400
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|949.55
|21.50
|2.32
|1,46,876
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|799.55
|8.15
|1.03
|3,27,966
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|329.95
|8.90
|2.77
|18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|633.75
|-1.85
|-0.29
|76,152
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|352.4
|-7.10
|-1.97
|6,10,930
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|184.2
|2.60
|1.43
|2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|217.9
|-1.45
|-0.66
|87,911
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|390
|0.20
|0.05
|3,162
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|325.3
|-2.15
|-0.66
|4,605
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|367.8
|-1.35
|-0.37
|19,279
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|990.65
|-41.45
|-4.02
|36,386
Affle (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,077.4
|-0.85
|-0.08
|25,160
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,696.6
|3.60
|0.10
|806
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,711.85
|-16.55
|-0.96
|10,880
Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,742.05
|0.30
|0.01
|839
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.75
|-6.95
|-0.89
|5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|3,616
|-22.95
|-0.63
|15,380
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,480
|-22.10
|-0.88
|6,956
Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|273.35
|0.45
|0.16
|7,923
Alok Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|19.91
|0.10
|0.50
|1,52,98,233
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|625
|-3.40
|-0.54
|66,886
Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|2,969
|72.35
|2.50
|13,300
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|433.7
|5.20
|1.21
|2,89,018
Angel One Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,915
|47.05
|2.52
|3,72,591
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|999.8
|-5.05
|-0.50
|1,627
Apar Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,953.35
|-55.00
|-1.10
|3,395
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,730.3
|56.90
|3.40
|65,275
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|385
|-3.45
|-0.89
|1,89,613
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|268.6
|-0.95
|-0.35
|29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|667
|-5.40
|-0.80
|38,665
Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|585.6
|-7.50
|-1.26
|8,902
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,260
|9.35
|0.29
|11,675
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|328.15
|-2.80
|-0.85
|21,326
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,915.85
|-35.00
|-1.79
|21,438
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|4,315.25
|53.20
|1.25
|1,777
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,357.05
|29.95
|0.41
|962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|437.6
|3.65
|0.84
|21,941
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|3,760
|43.90
|1.18
|9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,662.65
|49.60
|1.08
|26,922
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,174.4
|10.95
|0.94
|13,122
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|7,317
|151.80
|2.12
|48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,513.7
|25.45
|1.71
|33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|7,337.5
|-96.35
|-1.30
|364
Balaji Amines Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|2,230
|-12.95
|-0.58
|5,405
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,363.5
|37.70
|1.62
|5,449
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|396.9
|6.90
|1.77
|80,391
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|235.05
|5.40
|2.35
|6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|38.36
|-0.39
|-1.01
|28,74,938
BASF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|2,625.55
|-15.65
|-0.59
|1,805
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,684.75
|-3.50
|-0.21
|13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,784.25
|-19.15
|-0.40
|532
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|720
|1.50
|0.21
|80,028
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,146.55
|19.95
|1.77
|38,835
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|488.05
|-9.80
|-1.97
|23,008
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|260.65
|1.25
|0.48
|1,49,735
Birla Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,169.15
|20.80
|1.81
|6,990
Birlasoft Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|528.1
|18.25
|3.58
|2,84,549
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|6,273.45
|4.00
|0.06
|689
Blue Star Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|745
|6.10
|0.83
|5,450
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|978.3
|-19.80
|-1.98
|2,507
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|444.75
|6.10
|1.39
|54,619
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|18,986
|399.40
|2.15
|1,668
Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|593.1
|1.95
|0.33
|1,807
Brightcom Group Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|16.08
|-0.84
|-4.96
|31,32,344
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,485.05
|13.70
|0.31
|14,718
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|304.15
|2.50
|0.83
|28,789
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
Can Fin Homes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|760
|8.90
|1.18
|16,107
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,099
|44.20
|4.19
|14,511
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|803.85
|5.50
|0.69
|45,955
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,128
|-9.40
|-0.83
|8,908
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|143.05
|-1.70
|-1.17
|95,317
CCL Products India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|603.95
|-2.65
|-0.44
|11,131
Ceat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,255.5
|1.40
|0.06
|8,395
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,735.55
|-13.20
|-0.75
|13,379
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|34.92
|0.06
|0.17
|12,10,723
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|687.75
|3.45
|0.50
|6,635
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,071.7
|43.60
|4.24
|14,117
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|9,518.95
|27.70
|0.29
|870
CESC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.45
|3.35
|4.03
|5,31,988
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|540.35
|-10.70
|-1.94
|7,030
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|279
|3.80
|1.38
|1,40,266
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|529.95
|9.65
|1.85
|22,737
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|965.55
|-18.85
|-1.91
|6,578
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
CIE Automotive India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|519.3
|-4.40
|-0.84
|31,619
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,245.05
|-12.15
|-0.97
|33,576
City Union Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|125.8
|2.40
|1.94
|2,45,060
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,415.9
|1.85
|0.13
|5,483
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|907.1
|1.55
|0.17
|1,27,017
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,441.55
|-25.70
|-0.47
|10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Computer Age Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,356.2
|-19.75
|-0.83
|9,089
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|687.4
|15.10
|2.25
|18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,110.5
|19.10
|1.75
|3,74,997
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,406.35
|-7.75
|-0.55
|2,872
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,921.8
|-53.95
|-1.36
|1,185
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
CSB Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|327.15
|-3.20
|-0.97
|22,665
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Cyient Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,715
|78.40
|4.79
|32,241
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|553.5
|0.20
|0.04
|48,527
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,132.7
|51.00
|2.45
|4,720
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,458.4
|94.10
|3.98
|13,493
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,033.9
|104.30
|11.22
|63,044
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|604.4
|-1.95
|-0.32
|26,112
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,224.15
|4.40
|0.20
|14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|437.9
|-2.90
|-0.66
|59,688
Delta Corp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|182.7
|1.75
|0.97
|89,194
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|197.5
|2.25
|1.15
|36,961
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|786.65
|-3.85
|-0.49
|1,821
Dilip Buildcon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|322.3
|-5.65
|-1.72
|72,979
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,597.85
|9.50
|0.26
|8,548
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|5,059.1
|56.05
|1.12
|24,004
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,198
|22.75
|1.05
|2,597
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|40.9
|-0.66
|-1.59
|14,73,068
eClerx Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,615.9
|-4.05
|-0.25
|1,589
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|54.7
|0.21
|0.39
|1,88,936
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,399.85
|62.30
|1.87
|26,399
EID Parry (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|476.55
|-1.25
|-0.26
|15,101
EIH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|271.95
|22.70
|9.11
|5,17,097
Elgi Equipments Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|491.5
|0.85
|0.17
|36,213
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,655.05
|-5.20
|-0.31
|930
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|157.55
|3.45
|2.24
|4,44,233
EPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|195.95
|-1.00
|-0.51
|25,865
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|88.85
|-1.56
|-1.73
|2,00,054
Eris Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|818.5
|9.45
|1.17
|3,466
Esab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|5,422.1
|13.90
|0.26
|543
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,131.15
|-27.45
|-0.87
|22,925
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|511.5
|4.20
|0.83
|31,911
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|265.6
|-1.25
|-0.47
|5,28,305
FDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|380.6
|2.15
|0.57
|6,494
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,801.25
|10.40
|0.22
|1,981
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,094.4
|-4.10
|-0.37
|12,560
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|248.25
|9.20
|3.85
|1,88,182
Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|167.85
|4.90
|3.01
|3,70,853
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|727.8
|-45.55
|-5.89
|2,77,01,536
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|325
|-6.90
|-2.08
|28,808
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|135.3
|1.75
|1.31
|3,78,922
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,670.95
|-14.55
|-0.54
|1,381
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,197.9
|-0.40
|-0.01
|631
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|219.55
|2.10
|0.97
|26,223
GHCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|607.15
|-11.80
|-1.91
|33,550
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|5,531.65
|-38.60
|-0.69
|662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,766.8
|28.45
|1.64
|53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,440
|11.90
|0.83
|4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|758.9
|-8.25
|-1.08
|44,042
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|703
|-7.20
|-1.01
|19,319
GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,670.2
|92.50
|5.86
|58,088
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|62.96
|1.18
|1.91
|20,77,226
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,125
|-29.30
|-1.36
|4,844
Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|481.05
|1.35
|0.28
|41,493
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,007
|1.05
|0.10
|11,078
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|538.8
|2.70
|0.50
|12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Granules India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|301.8
|4.25
|1.43
|35,838
Graphite India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|476.25
|1.75
|0.37
|88,273
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,821
|28.15
|1.57
|8,123
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.1
|5.50
|0.72
|9,277
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|149.2
|-1.10
|-0.73
|1,48,306
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,262.5
|-11.20
|-0.49
|1,326
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,286.45
|14.60
|1.15
|2,238
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|730
|31.80
|4.55
|1,06,631
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|259.5
|-3.15
|-1.20
|10,451
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,082.05
|41.00
|1.35
|5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|457.85
|8.40
|1.87
|1,96,472
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|622.85
|13.35
|2.19
|1,47,873
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|130.05
|0.35
|0.27
|43,888
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|177.5
|2.10
|1.20
|3,26,354
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|277.5
|1.20
|0.43
|50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|924.6
|-2.85
|-0.31
|14,135
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|16.93
|0.45
|2.73
|12,32,948
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,178
|-22.40
|-1.87
|4,187
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,383
|-1.20
|-0.09
|12,903
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,185.4
|12.50
|1.07
|99,049
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,430.75
|-89.05
|-3.53
|25,315
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|641.45
|-3.10
|-0.48
|39,416
HEG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,738.45
|-13.80
|-0.79
|14,648
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|191.85
|4.80
|2.57
|58,261
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,933
|19.80
|0.68
|5,623
HFCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|74.84
|-1.42
|-1.86
|23,18,215
Hikal Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|307.55
|11.45
|3.87
|88,425
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|473.3
|13.95
|3.04
|3,26,283
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,943.55
|52.80
|1.36
|26,020
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|167.05
|8.60
|5.43
|21,79,309
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.40
|0.44
|74,714
Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|4,378.75
|-24.15
|-0.55
|1,165
HLE Glasscoat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|586
|2.90
|0.50
|12,167
Home First Finance Company India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|858.2
|23.45
|2.81
|13,949
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|39,450
|-113.00
|-0.29
|177
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|76.39
|1.44
|1.92
|9,14,038
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,349
|35.00
|2.66
|23,823
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|558.45
|-5.40
|-0.96
|20,278
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|623.35
|0
|0
|3,526
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|60.13
|0.35
|0.59
|3,77,858
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|93.44
|0.10
|0.11
|28,60,64,193
IDFC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|123.45
|1.55
|1.27
|16,47,819
IFB Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|960.25
|14.70
|1.55
|3,275
IIFL Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|595.5
|-11.05
|-1.82
|7,041
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|197.1
|-1.45
|-0.73
|23,78,985
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|81.12
|1.20
|1.50
|8,61,369
India Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|261.05
|25.25
|10.71
|5,83,315
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,104.15
|45.55
|1.49
|4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|377.05
|-2.10
|-0.55
|37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.60
|4.44
|14,52,469
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.15
|-0.50
|-1.63
|27,96,210
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Indigo Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,578
|2.80
|0.18
|15,603
Indoco Remedies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|311.9
|-4.60
|-1.45
|9,448
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|464.65
|-3.00
|-0.64
|24,285
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|181.65
|6.70
|3.83
|6,11,916
Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|14.77
|0.16
|1.10
|19,77,578
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|4,368.9
|41.05
|0.95