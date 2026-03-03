Facebook Pixel Code
ITC Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

ITC HOTELS

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
HotelPremium ConsumptionTourism
Index
BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Premium ConsumptionBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of ITC Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.60 Closed
-2.02₹ -3.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

ITC Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.10₹174.90
₹172.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹159.00₹261.35
₹172.60
Open Price
₹171.10
Prev. Close
₹176.15
Volume
3,55,826

Over the last 5 years, the share price of ITC Hotels has declined 0.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.47%.

ITC Hotels’s current P/E of 47.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

ITC Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, ITC Hotels has gained 6.44% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%), EIH (-2.54%). From a 5 year perspective, ITC Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and Jubilant Foodworks (-4.12%).

ITC Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

ITC Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.9178.07
10179.32179.23
20182.11181.16
50187.46187.36
100198.88195.93
200213.44200.02

ITC Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ITC Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.13%, FII holding fell to 16.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ITC Hotels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,40,00,0000.61253.06
1,33,32,5050.49241
1,05,23,2570.62190.22
1,02,94,2930.76186.08
70,00,0001.1126.53
51,93,5300.7793.88
47,17,4800.7985.27
43,18,2000.5178.06
41,47,6920.0774.97
28,74,2321.2251.95

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

ITC Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 07, 2026, 4:39 AM ISTITC Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 29, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTITC Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 28, 2026, 7:53 PM ISTITC Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 20, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTITC Hotels - Media Statement And Investor Presentation- Q3 FY26
Jan 20, 2026, 7:33 PM ISTITC Hotels - Unaudited Financial Results

About ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101WB2023PLC263914 and registration number is 263914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3279.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 208.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Puri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anil Chadha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Supratim Dutta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Singhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Bali
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Indu Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tablesh Pandey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prathivadibhayankara Rajagopalan Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vrinda Sarup
    Independent Director

FAQs on ITC Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of ITC Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITC Hotels is ₹172.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is ITC Hotels?

The ITC Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITC Hotels?

The market cap of ITC Hotels is ₹35,950.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ITC Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ITC Hotels are ₹174.90 and ₹171.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITC Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITC Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITC Hotels is ₹261.35 and 52-week low of ITC Hotels is ₹159.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the ITC Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The ITC Hotels has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -4.67% for the past month, -17.36% over 3 months, 5.47% over 1 year, -1.13% across 3 years, and -0.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITC Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITC Hotels are 47.43 and 3.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

ITC Hotels News

