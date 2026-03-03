Here's the live share price of ITC Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of ITC Hotels has declined 0.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.47%.
ITC Hotels’s current P/E of 47.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, ITC Hotels has gained 6.44% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%), EIH (-2.54%). From a 5 year perspective, ITC Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and Jubilant Foodworks (-4.12%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.9
|178.07
|10
|179.32
|179.23
|20
|182.11
|181.16
|50
|187.46
|187.36
|100
|198.88
|195.93
|200
|213.44
|200.02
In the latest quarter, ITC Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.13%, FII holding fell to 16.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,40,00,000
|0.61
|253.06
|1,33,32,505
|0.49
|241
|1,05,23,257
|0.62
|190.22
|1,02,94,293
|0.76
|186.08
|70,00,000
|1.1
|126.53
|51,93,530
|0.77
|93.88
|47,17,480
|0.79
|85.27
|43,18,200
|0.51
|78.06
|41,47,692
|0.07
|74.97
|28,74,232
|1.22
|51.95
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 07, 2026, 4:39 AM IST
|ITC Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 29, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|ITC Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 28, 2026, 7:53 PM IST
|ITC Hotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 20, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|ITC Hotels - Media Statement And Investor Presentation- Q3 FY26
|Jan 20, 2026, 7:33 PM IST
|ITC Hotels - Unaudited Financial Results
ITC Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101WB2023PLC263914 and registration number is 263914. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3279.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 208.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITC Hotels is ₹172.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ITC Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ITC Hotels is ₹35,950.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ITC Hotels are ₹174.90 and ₹171.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITC Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITC Hotels is ₹261.35 and 52-week low of ITC Hotels is ₹159.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The ITC Hotels has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -4.67% for the past month, -17.36% over 3 months, 5.47% over 1 year, -1.13% across 3 years, and -0.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITC Hotels are 47.43 and 3.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.