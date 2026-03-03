Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Physicswallah Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHYSICSWALLAH

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Physicswallah along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.15 Closed
-6.46₹ -5.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Physicswallah Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.23₹84.00
₹81.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.23₹162.05
₹81.15
Open Price
₹82.56
Prev. Close
₹86.75
Volume
15,55,841

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Physicswallah has declined 12.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -47.71%.

Physicswallah’s current P/E of -96.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Physicswallah Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Physicswallah		-10.87-32.12-40.02-47.71-47.71-19.44-12.16
NIIT Learning Systems		-4.70-14.94-15.14-1.28-20.30-3.93-2.38
Crizac		3.40-8.33-16.07-38.02-24.83-9.08-5.55
Shanti Educational Initiatives		4.2234.567.1674.67149.2247.7970.03
Veranda Learning Solutions		-6.71-7.00-15.14-16.92-17.99-1.012.19
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		0.01-10.51-27.57-41.03-41.03-16.14-10.02
S Chand & Company		-0.94-7.10-7.29-21.02-4.95-6.1410.03
Career Point Edutech		-12.12-10.90-30.91-19.30-19.30-6.90-4.20
CL Educate		-14.77-48.27-54.97-65.88-46.26-12.9417.45
Zee Learn		2.06-7.33-15.50-34.58-3.8816.47-12.62
VJTF Eduservices		-9.70-3.23-19.42-26.55-6.6911.528.19
Golden Crest Education & Services		-5.03-6.78-26.35-25.68-63.2379.5757.54
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		-7.14-1.52-30.11-29.59-6.0251.8928.50
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.69-5.83-17.90-17.90-17.90-6.36-3.87
Ironwood Education		-2.06-10.055.1214.6335.2115.6818.11
Ascensive Educare		-7.31-10.57-16.67-10.5333.8665.3342.48
LCC Infotech		-12.45-10.57-6.164.34-24.5936.17-3.17
IEC Education		18.8352.2744.8854.2797.95176.9884.27
Tree House Education & Accessories		1.2022.726.1720.03-35.44-15.474.94
Vantage Knowledge Academy		0-6.25-37.50-79.00-97.2813.2335.52

Over the last one year, Physicswallah has declined 47.71% compared to peers like NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Crizac (-24.83%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (149.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Physicswallah has underperformed peers relative to NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%) and Crizac (-5.55%).

Physicswallah Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Physicswallah Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.9291.19
1098.7895.87
20106.79102.98
50119.72115.29
10088.320
20044.160

Physicswallah Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Physicswallah remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.75%, FII holding rose to 12.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Physicswallah Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,55,86,8190.65425.08
93,35,9490.23111.52
87,44,3400.64104.45
79,89,7781.3995.44
69,07,2891.3982.51
65,48,0521.2478.22
64,03,0921.8376.48
54,96,9880.3365.66
48,31,0200.3757.71
45,00,0000.653.75

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Physicswallah Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 12:11 AM ISTPhysicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 12:31 AM ISTPhysicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2026, 1:06 AM ISTPhysicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 06, 2026, 3:41 AM ISTPhysicswallah - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Shareholders'' Letter.
Feb 06, 2026, 2:41 AM ISTPhysicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

About Physicswallah

Physicswallah Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80900UP2020PLC129223 and registration number is 129223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2333.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 218.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others
  • Address
    Plot No. B-8, Tower A, 101-119, Noida One, Sector � 62, Noida Uttar Pradesh 201309
  • Contact
    investorsrelation@pw.live
    www.pw.live

Management

  • Mr. Alakh Pandey
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prateek Boob
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Amitabh
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Nitin Savara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rachna Dikshit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Physicswallah Share Price

What is the share price of Physicswallah?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Physicswallah is ₹81.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Physicswallah?

The Physicswallah is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Physicswallah?

The market cap of Physicswallah is ₹23,206.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Physicswallah?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Physicswallah are ₹84.00 and ₹80.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Physicswallah?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Physicswallah stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Physicswallah is ₹162.05 and 52-week low of Physicswallah is ₹80.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Physicswallah performed historically in terms of returns?

The Physicswallah has shown returns of -6.46% over the past day, -35.0% for the past month, -35.16% over 3 months, -47.71% over 1 year, -19.44% across 3 years, and -12.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Physicswallah?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Physicswallah are -96.42 and 14.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Physicswallah News

More Physicswallah News
icon
Market Pulse