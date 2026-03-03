Here's the live share price of Physicswallah along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Physicswallah has declined 12.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -47.71%.
Physicswallah’s current P/E of -96.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Physicswallah
|-10.87
|-32.12
|-40.02
|-47.71
|-47.71
|-19.44
|-12.16
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-4.70
|-14.94
|-15.14
|-1.28
|-20.30
|-3.93
|-2.38
|Crizac
|3.40
|-8.33
|-16.07
|-38.02
|-24.83
|-9.08
|-5.55
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|4.22
|34.56
|7.16
|74.67
|149.22
|47.79
|70.03
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-6.71
|-7.00
|-15.14
|-16.92
|-17.99
|-1.01
|2.19
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|0.01
|-10.51
|-27.57
|-41.03
|-41.03
|-16.14
|-10.02
|S Chand & Company
|-0.94
|-7.10
|-7.29
|-21.02
|-4.95
|-6.14
|10.03
|Career Point Edutech
|-12.12
|-10.90
|-30.91
|-19.30
|-19.30
|-6.90
|-4.20
|CL Educate
|-14.77
|-48.27
|-54.97
|-65.88
|-46.26
|-12.94
|17.45
|Zee Learn
|2.06
|-7.33
|-15.50
|-34.58
|-3.88
|16.47
|-12.62
|VJTF Eduservices
|-9.70
|-3.23
|-19.42
|-26.55
|-6.69
|11.52
|8.19
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-5.03
|-6.78
|-26.35
|-25.68
|-63.23
|79.57
|57.54
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|-7.14
|-1.52
|-30.11
|-29.59
|-6.02
|51.89
|28.50
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.69
|-5.83
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-6.36
|-3.87
|Ironwood Education
|-2.06
|-10.05
|5.12
|14.63
|35.21
|15.68
|18.11
|Ascensive Educare
|-7.31
|-10.57
|-16.67
|-10.53
|33.86
|65.33
|42.48
|LCC Infotech
|-12.45
|-10.57
|-6.16
|4.34
|-24.59
|36.17
|-3.17
|IEC Education
|18.83
|52.27
|44.88
|54.27
|97.95
|176.98
|84.27
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|1.20
|22.72
|6.17
|20.03
|-35.44
|-15.47
|4.94
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|0
|-6.25
|-37.50
|-79.00
|-97.28
|13.23
|35.52
Over the last one year, Physicswallah has declined 47.71% compared to peers like NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Crizac (-24.83%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (149.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Physicswallah has underperformed peers relative to NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%) and Crizac (-5.55%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.92
|91.19
|10
|98.78
|95.87
|20
|106.79
|102.98
|50
|119.72
|115.29
|100
|88.32
|0
|200
|44.16
|0
In the latest quarter, Physicswallah remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 12.75%, FII holding rose to 12.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,55,86,819
|0.65
|425.08
|93,35,949
|0.23
|111.52
|87,44,340
|0.64
|104.45
|79,89,778
|1.39
|95.44
|69,07,289
|1.39
|82.51
|65,48,052
|1.24
|78.22
|64,03,092
|1.83
|76.48
|54,96,988
|0.33
|65.66
|48,31,020
|0.37
|57.71
|45,00,000
|0.6
|53.75
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
|Physicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
|Physicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:06 AM IST
|Physicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 06, 2026, 3:41 AM IST
|Physicswallah - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Shareholders'' Letter.
|Feb 06, 2026, 2:41 AM IST
|Physicswallah - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Physicswallah Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80900UP2020PLC129223 and registration number is 129223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2333.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 218.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Physicswallah is ₹81.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Physicswallah is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Physicswallah is ₹23,206.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Physicswallah are ₹84.00 and ₹80.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Physicswallah stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Physicswallah is ₹162.05 and 52-week low of Physicswallah is ₹80.23 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Physicswallah has shown returns of -6.46% over the past day, -35.0% for the past month, -35.16% over 3 months, -47.71% over 1 year, -19.44% across 3 years, and -12.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Physicswallah are -96.42 and 14.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.