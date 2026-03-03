Here's the live share price of Aditya Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Infotech has gained 9.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 60.23%.
Aditya Infotech’s current P/E of 80.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Infotech
|18.35
|16.67
|13.43
|27.51
|60.23
|17.02
|9.89
|MosChip Technologies
|-8.97
|-11.49
|-13.27
|-5.68
|27.41
|45.37
|59.30
|Rashi Peripherals
|4.43
|-0.99
|9.82
|26.71
|40.23
|4.02
|2.39
|D-Link (India)
|-0.21
|-1.46
|-7.57
|-16.96
|11.07
|18.59
|29.36
|Control Print
|-1.75
|-1.30
|-14.00
|-16.98
|9.51
|9.40
|23.00
|Bharat Global Developers
|-5.25
|-13.50
|-34.24
|-36.19
|-91.92
|86.75
|42.50
|TVS Electronics
|-1.96
|-8.70
|-29.86
|-10.33
|34.18
|4.14
|16.59
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.82
|-2.43
|-11.21
|-22.51
|-4.60
|-3.45
|4.70
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-8.43
|1.20
|-2.05
|-5.80
|-9.29
|28.56
|29.94
|Reganto Enterprises
|-8.28
|-4.71
|-24.95
|-8.43
|-62.20
|30.48
|71.49
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-4.39
|-7.71
|-3.28
|16.44
|13.77
|3.85
|2.29
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-3.53
|-5.48
|-17.17
|-39.82
|-41.32
|-24.93
|-10.21
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|0.04
|-23.45
|-46.42
|-52.33
|-61.81
|-18.78
|-2.10
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|1.24
|-19.67
|-27.30
|-32.78
|-3.54
|-22.09
|-37.58
|Takyon Networks
|2.16
|-8.03
|-16.43
|-34.86
|-37.28
|-14.40
|-8.91
|Vama Industries
|0.77
|-2.00
|-16.38
|-31.53
|-44.10
|-10.38
|-9.63
|Labelkraft Technologies
|0
|21.74
|14.29
|-5.08
|-9.68
|0.13
|0.08
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|7.35
|-1.55
|-18.70
|-16.13
|-22.89
|-30.40
|-19.54
|Brisk Technovision
|-2.67
|0
|-16.09
|-27.00
|-35.96
|-26.49
|-16.86
|ACI Infocom
|7.89
|17.14
|-17.45
|-33.15
|-45.33
|12.24
|27.86
Over the last one year, Aditya Infotech has gained 60.23% compared to peers like MosChip Technologies (27.41%), Rashi Peripherals (40.23%), D-Link (India) (11.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Infotech has underperformed peers relative to MosChip Technologies (59.30%) and Rashi Peripherals (2.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,531.61
|1,601.06
|10
|1,551.62
|1,571.75
|20
|1,529.98
|1,541.17
|50
|1,482.62
|1,504.09
|100
|1,484.44
|1,454.76
|200
|1,005.22
|0
In the latest quarter, Aditya Infotech saw a drop in promoter holding to 76.91%, while DII stake increased to 10.19%, FII holding fell to 4.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,99,646
|1.93
|234.89
|16,70,579
|2.56
|230.87
|10,28,145
|1.59
|142.09
|10,11,949
|1.39
|139.85
|7,07,700
|2.12
|97.8
|4,07,432
|1.28
|56.31
|3,08,690
|0.93
|42.66
|3,07,459
|1.42
|42.49
|2,90,000
|0.39
|40.08
|2,72,673
|0.53
|37.68
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
|Aditya Infotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 26, 2026, 1:19 AM IST
|Aditya Infotech - Completion Of Sale Of Certain Equity Shares Of The Face Value Of Rs.1 Each ('Equity Shares') Of Aditya Info
|Feb 24, 2026, 8:37 PM IST
|Aditya Infotech - Proposed Sale Of Certain Equity Shares Of The Face Value Of ?1 Each ('Equity Shares') Of Aditya Infotech Li
|Feb 19, 2026, 6:21 AM IST
|Aditya Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Aditya Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aditya Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1995PLC066784 and registration number is 066784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3065.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Infotech is ₹1,737.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Infotech is ₹20,462.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Infotech are ₹1,757.30 and ₹1,531.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Infotech is ₹1,757.30 and 52-week low of Aditya Infotech is ₹1,014.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aditya Infotech has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 23.21% for the past month, 13.86% over 3 months, 60.23% over 1 year, 17.02% across 3 years, and 9.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Infotech are 80.63 and 12.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.