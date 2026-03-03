Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Aditya Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,737.10 Closed
2.94₹ 49.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aditya Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,531.55₹1,757.30
₹1,737.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,014.65₹1,757.30
₹1,737.10
Open Price
₹1,531.55
Prev. Close
₹1,687.50
Volume
33,961

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Infotech has gained 9.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 60.23%.

Aditya Infotech’s current P/E of 80.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aditya Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Infotech		18.3516.6713.4327.5160.2317.029.89
MosChip Technologies		-8.97-11.49-13.27-5.6827.4145.3759.30
Rashi Peripherals		4.43-0.999.8226.7140.234.022.39
D-Link (India)		-0.21-1.46-7.57-16.9611.0718.5929.36
Control Print		-1.75-1.30-14.00-16.989.519.4023.00
Bharat Global Developers		-5.25-13.50-34.24-36.19-91.9286.7542.50
TVS Electronics		-1.96-8.70-29.86-10.3334.184.1416.59
HCL Infosystems		-4.82-2.43-11.21-22.51-4.60-3.454.70
DC Infotech and Communication		-8.431.20-2.05-5.80-9.2928.5629.94
Reganto Enterprises		-8.28-4.71-24.95-8.43-62.2030.4871.49
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-4.39-7.71-3.2816.4413.773.852.29
Ducon Infratechnologies		-3.53-5.48-17.17-39.82-41.32-24.93-10.21
Silicon Rental Solutions		0.04-23.45-46.42-52.33-61.81-18.78-2.10
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		1.24-19.67-27.30-32.78-3.54-22.09-37.58
Takyon Networks		2.16-8.03-16.43-34.86-37.28-14.40-8.91
Vama Industries		0.77-2.00-16.38-31.53-44.10-10.38-9.63
Labelkraft Technologies		021.7414.29-5.08-9.680.130.08
Benchmark Computer Solutions		7.35-1.55-18.70-16.13-22.89-30.40-19.54
Brisk Technovision		-2.670-16.09-27.00-35.96-26.49-16.86
ACI Infocom		7.8917.14-17.45-33.15-45.3312.2427.86

Over the last one year, Aditya Infotech has gained 60.23% compared to peers like MosChip Technologies (27.41%), Rashi Peripherals (40.23%), D-Link (India) (11.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Infotech has underperformed peers relative to MosChip Technologies (59.30%) and Rashi Peripherals (2.39%).

Aditya Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aditya Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,531.611,601.06
101,551.621,571.75
201,529.981,541.17
501,482.621,504.09
1001,484.441,454.76
2001,005.220

Aditya Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Infotech saw a drop in promoter holding to 76.91%, while DII stake increased to 10.19%, FII holding fell to 4.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Infotech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,99,6461.93234.89
16,70,5792.56230.87
10,28,1451.59142.09
10,11,9491.39139.85
7,07,7002.1297.8
4,07,4321.2856.31
3,08,6900.9342.66
3,07,4591.4242.49
2,90,0000.3940.08
2,72,6730.5337.68

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Aditya Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 12:06 AM ISTAditya Infotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 26, 2026, 1:19 AM ISTAditya Infotech - Completion Of Sale Of Certain Equity Shares Of The Face Value Of Rs.1 Each ('Equity Shares') Of Aditya Info
Feb 24, 2026, 8:37 PM ISTAditya Infotech - Proposed Sale Of Certain Equity Shares Of The Face Value Of ?1 Each ('Equity Shares') Of Aditya Infotech Li
Feb 19, 2026, 6:21 AM ISTAditya Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 18, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTAditya Infotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Aditya Infotech

Aditya Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1995PLC066784 and registration number is 066784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3065.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hari Shanker Khemka
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Aditya Khemka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ananmay Khemka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atul Behari Lall
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ambika Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kajaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Baid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Infotech is ₹1,737.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Infotech?

The Aditya Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Infotech?

The market cap of Aditya Infotech is ₹20,462.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Infotech are ₹1,757.30 and ₹1,531.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Infotech is ₹1,757.30 and 52-week low of Aditya Infotech is ₹1,014.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aditya Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Infotech has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 23.21% for the past month, 13.86% over 3 months, 60.23% over 1 year, 17.02% across 3 years, and 9.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Infotech are 80.63 and 12.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Aditya Infotech News

