Here's the live share price of Aditya Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aditya Infotech has gained 9.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 60.23%.

Aditya Infotech’s current P/E of 80.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.