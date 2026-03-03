Facebook Pixel Code
Siemens Energy India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIEMENS ENERGY INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
EnergyManufacturingMNCsSolar
Index
BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE PowerBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Siemens Energy India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,971.50 Closed
1.40₹ 40.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Siemens Energy India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,805.15₹3,012.25
₹2,971.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,105.15₹3,624.00
₹2,971.50
Open Price
₹2,805.15
Prev. Close
₹2,930.55
Volume
39,955

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Siemens Energy India has gained 1.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.80%.

Siemens Energy India’s current P/E of 89.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Siemens Energy India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Siemens Energy India		2.2217.36-5.74-13.508.512.761.65
ABB India		-1.215.4816.7115.2717.2621.5631.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.777.587.17-2.9921.2633.2763.80
Waaree Energies		-12.62-14.79-14.96-18.0024.954.202.50
Premier Energies		-7.95-9.34-26.13-30.18-16.33-5.17-3.14
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.7518.4712.751.1745.8275.1650.33
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.13-8.95-22.77-14.52-14.52-5.09-3.09
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.65-9.44-19.74-18.776.8687.28154.69
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.37-16.06-24.392.1742.8941.83
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.13-11.49-7.92-11.86-11.86-4.12-2.49
Saatvik Green Energy		-8.67-13.32-8.03-18.08-18.08-6.43-3.91
Ravindra Energy		-2.36-6.85-7.80-2.4331.1444.9730.93
Websol Energy Systems		-10.67-28.68-49.86-58.65-38.5990.4868.65
Insolation Energy Ltd		-13.82-1.30-28.30-54.39-60.8495.0765.36
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-8.222.526.08-10.86-37.58-14.54-8.99
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.94-13.13-4.49-7.1723.3956.84102.58
Rishabh Instruments		-4.75-0.06-4.68-10.9491.15-3.34-2.02
Salzer Electronics		-3.935.80-10.96-22.33-27.6934.5938.99
Igarashi Motors India		-2.90-14.14-20.41-27.39-33.03-1.241.30
Modern Insulators		-4.745.7534.4789.01142.8371.0736.67

Over the last one year, Siemens Energy India has gained 8.51% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Waaree Energies (24.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Siemens Energy India has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).

Siemens Energy India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Siemens Energy India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,883.62,907.57
102,831.592,852.62
202,723.742,761.01
502,583.082,717.43
1002,874.692,815.76
2002,622.020

Siemens Energy India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Siemens Energy India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.70%, FII holding rose to 7.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Siemens Energy India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,32,4860.98480.65
16,31,2770.81405.73
14,49,7690.89360.59
10,95,1333.21272.38
8,43,0832.88209.69
6,43,6652.53160.09
5,21,9900.2129.83
4,40,0000.74109.44
4,30,5721.16107.09
4,25,0000.84105.71

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Siemens Energy India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 3:02 AM ISTSiemens Energy India - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors Of The Company.
Feb 14, 2026, 2:55 AM ISTSiemens Energy India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Feb 14, 2026, 2:44 AM ISTSiemens Energy India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Feb 13, 2026, 7:45 PM ISTSiemens Energy India - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 7:41 PM ISTSiemens Energy India - Capacity Addition

About Siemens Energy India

Siemens Energy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28110MH2024PLC418770 and registration number is 418770. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7826.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.20 Cr. for the Year ended 30/09/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Mathur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Guilherme Vieira De Mendonca
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Harish Shekar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Swati Salgaocar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Dalal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Juergen Wagner
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tim Holt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karl-Heinz Seibert
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Siemens Energy India Share Price

What is the share price of Siemens Energy India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siemens Energy India is ₹2,971.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Siemens Energy India?

The Siemens Energy India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siemens Energy India?

The market cap of Siemens Energy India is ₹105,821.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Siemens Energy India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Siemens Energy India are ₹3,012.25 and ₹2,805.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siemens Energy India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siemens Energy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siemens Energy India is ₹3,624.00 and 52-week low of Siemens Energy India is ₹2,105.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Siemens Energy India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Siemens Energy India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 25.06% for the past month, -6.57% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, 2.54% across 3 years, and 1.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siemens Energy India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siemens Energy India are 89.58 and 22.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Siemens Energy India News

