Here's the live share price of Siemens Energy India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Siemens Energy India has gained 1.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.80%.
Siemens Energy India’s current P/E of 89.58x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Siemens Energy India
|2.22
|17.36
|-5.74
|-13.50
|8.51
|2.76
|1.65
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.48
|16.71
|15.27
|17.26
|21.56
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.77
|7.58
|7.17
|-2.99
|21.26
|33.27
|63.80
|Waaree Energies
|-12.62
|-14.79
|-14.96
|-18.00
|24.95
|4.20
|2.50
|Premier Energies
|-7.95
|-9.34
|-26.13
|-30.18
|-16.33
|-5.17
|-3.14
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.75
|18.47
|12.75
|1.17
|45.82
|75.16
|50.33
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.13
|-8.95
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-14.52
|-5.09
|-3.09
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.44
|-19.74
|-18.77
|6.86
|87.28
|154.69
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.37
|-16.06
|-24.39
|2.17
|42.89
|41.83
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.13
|-11.49
|-7.92
|-11.86
|-11.86
|-4.12
|-2.49
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-8.67
|-13.32
|-8.03
|-18.08
|-18.08
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Ravindra Energy
|-2.36
|-6.85
|-7.80
|-2.43
|31.14
|44.97
|30.93
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.67
|-28.68
|-49.86
|-58.65
|-38.59
|90.48
|68.65
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-13.82
|-1.30
|-28.30
|-54.39
|-60.84
|95.07
|65.36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-8.22
|2.52
|6.08
|-10.86
|-37.58
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.94
|-13.13
|-4.49
|-7.17
|23.39
|56.84
|102.58
|Rishabh Instruments
|-4.75
|-0.06
|-4.68
|-10.94
|91.15
|-3.34
|-2.02
|Salzer Electronics
|-3.93
|5.80
|-10.96
|-22.33
|-27.69
|34.59
|38.99
|Igarashi Motors India
|-2.90
|-14.14
|-20.41
|-27.39
|-33.03
|-1.24
|1.30
|Modern Insulators
|-4.74
|5.75
|34.47
|89.01
|142.83
|71.07
|36.67
Over the last one year, Siemens Energy India has gained 8.51% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Waaree Energies (24.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Siemens Energy India has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,883.6
|2,907.57
|10
|2,831.59
|2,852.62
|20
|2,723.74
|2,761.01
|50
|2,583.08
|2,717.43
|100
|2,874.69
|2,815.76
|200
|2,622.02
|0
In the latest quarter, Siemens Energy India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.70%, FII holding rose to 7.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,32,486
|0.98
|480.65
|16,31,277
|0.81
|405.73
|14,49,769
|0.89
|360.59
|10,95,133
|3.21
|272.38
|8,43,083
|2.88
|209.69
|6,43,665
|2.53
|160.09
|5,21,990
|0.2
|129.83
|4,40,000
|0.74
|109.44
|4,30,572
|1.16
|107.09
|4,25,000
|0.84
|105.71
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:02 AM IST
|Siemens Energy India - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors Of The Company.
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:55 AM IST
|Siemens Energy India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:44 AM IST
|Siemens Energy India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:45 PM IST
|Siemens Energy India - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:41 PM IST
|Siemens Energy India - Capacity Addition
Siemens Energy India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28110MH2024PLC418770 and registration number is 418770. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7826.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.20 Cr. for the Year ended 30/09/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siemens Energy India is ₹2,971.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Siemens Energy India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Siemens Energy India is ₹105,821.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Siemens Energy India are ₹3,012.25 and ₹2,805.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siemens Energy India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siemens Energy India is ₹3,624.00 and 52-week low of Siemens Energy India is ₹2,105.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Siemens Energy India has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 25.06% for the past month, -6.57% over 3 months, 7.8% over 1 year, 2.54% across 3 years, and 1.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siemens Energy India are 89.58 and 22.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.