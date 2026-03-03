Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Pine Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹181.35 Closed
-4.75₹ -9.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Pine Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.15₹188.85
₹181.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.15₹283.70
₹181.35
Open Price
₹170.15
Prev. Close
₹190.40
Volume
3,01,260

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pine Labs has declined 6.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.84%.

Pine Labs’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Pine Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48
Birlasoft		5.18-13.97-8.942.04-8.5411.129.68

Over the last one year, Pine Labs has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Pine Labs has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Pine Labs Financials

Pine Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5200.55195.84
10201.84200.25
20209.68206.99
50223.45219.23
100167.30
20083.650

Pine Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pine Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.26%, FII holding rose to 5.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pine Labs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,51,99,6801.67574.83
2,04,49,3852.08466.47
72,33,4350.93165
57,95,6130.43132.2
48,94,8990.74111.66
46,34,6660.46105.72
37,63,2520.6785.84
29,63,1870.8267.59
27,14,9070.5961.93
19,04,4120.3643.44

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Pine Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 23, 2026, 5:47 AM ISTPine Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 20, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTPine Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 19, 2026, 5:37 AM ISTPine Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 17, 2026, 9:34 PM ISTPine Labs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 12, 2026, 6:50 PM ISTPine Labs - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Pine Labs

Pine Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67100HR1998PLC113312 and registration number is 113312. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1597.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. B Amrish Rau
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Kush Mehra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Maninder Singh Juneja
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amrita Gangotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita Chandramani Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Jit Singh
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Pine Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Pine Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pine Labs is ₹181.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pine Labs?

The Pine Labs is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pine Labs?

The market cap of Pine Labs is ₹20,823.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pine Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pine Labs are ₹188.85 and ₹170.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pine Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pine Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pine Labs is ₹283.70 and 52-week low of Pine Labs is ₹170.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Pine Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pine Labs has shown returns of -4.75% over the past day, -21.31% for the past month, -27.36% over 3 months, -27.84% over 1 year, -10.3% across 3 years, and -6.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pine Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pine Labs are 0.00 and 5.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Pine Labs News

