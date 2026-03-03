Here's the live share price of Pine Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pine Labs has declined 6.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.84%.
Pine Labs’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Birlasoft
|5.18
|-13.97
|-8.94
|2.04
|-8.54
|11.12
|9.68
Over the last one year, Pine Labs has declined 27.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Pine Labs has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|200.55
|195.84
|10
|201.84
|200.25
|20
|209.68
|206.99
|50
|223.45
|219.23
|100
|167.3
|0
|200
|83.65
|0
In the latest quarter, Pine Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.26%, FII holding rose to 5.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,51,99,680
|1.67
|574.83
|2,04,49,385
|2.08
|466.47
|72,33,435
|0.93
|165
|57,95,613
|0.43
|132.2
|48,94,899
|0.74
|111.66
|46,34,666
|0.46
|105.72
|37,63,252
|0.67
|85.84
|29,63,187
|0.82
|67.59
|27,14,907
|0.59
|61.93
|19,04,412
|0.36
|43.44
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 23, 2026, 5:47 AM IST
|Pine Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 20, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|Pine Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 19, 2026, 5:37 AM IST
|Pine Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:34 PM IST
|Pine Labs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:50 PM IST
|Pine Labs - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Pine Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67100HR1998PLC113312 and registration number is 113312. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1597.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pine Labs is ₹181.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pine Labs is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pine Labs is ₹20,823.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pine Labs are ₹188.85 and ₹170.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pine Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pine Labs is ₹283.70 and 52-week low of Pine Labs is ₹170.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Pine Labs has shown returns of -4.75% over the past day, -21.31% for the past month, -27.36% over 3 months, -27.84% over 1 year, -10.3% across 3 years, and -6.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pine Labs are 0.00 and 5.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.