Tenneco Clean Air India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TENNECO CLEAN AIR INDIA

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Tenneco Clean Air India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹556.00 Closed
-4.28₹ -24.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tenneco Clean Air India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹549.25₹571.50
₹556.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹437.85₹602.45
₹556.00
Open Price
₹559.35
Prev. Close
₹580.85
Volume
52,140

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tenneco Clean Air India has gained 2.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 13.19%.

Tenneco Clean Air India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Tenneco Clean Air India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tenneco Clean Air India		-1.453.8112.8513.1913.194.222.51
Endurance Technologies		-1.525.52-0.93-9.3354.3127.9813.65
Minda Corporation		-5.84-6.87-8.446.5710.3838.3838.86
JBM Auto		-5.33-7.58-12.86-14.221.8422.2043.23
Lumax Auto Technologies		0.0613.677.8559.83234.5885.2960.85
ASK Automotive		-6.62-14.19-18.46-22.3317.548.765.17
Pricol		-5.481.11-6.0919.4745.5245.1953.62
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-2.212.18-1.3439.8458.9138.9142.84
SJS Enterprises		-6.90-1.670.8821.54100.8759.9727.53
Sharda Motor Industries		-5.471.12-6.66-15.8715.2144.1432.58
Sandhar Technologies		4.22-5.26-11.517.8246.9331.8217.52
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		-10.848.6814.311.5537.903.432.04
Studds Accessories		-1.861.16-6.91-9.30-9.30-3.20-1.93
NDR Auto Components		-3.330.93-12.99-29.9631.0875.0166.36
Precision Camshafts		-8.07-11.54-23.92-27.12-17.079.9823.76
Bharat Seats		-7.9820.632.1711.46185.8162.1635.08
Jay Bharat Maruti		0.5920.1521.278.3767.5922.2216.13
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-1.002.16-9.04-18.2068.8627.4028.81
IST		-1.64-0.20-12.74-22.66-12.8614.9711.77
Munjal Auto Industries		-1.907.16-2.80-11.9712.5324.124.86

Over the last one year, Tenneco Clean Air India has gained 13.19% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Minda Corporation (10.38%), JBM Auto (1.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Tenneco Clean Air India has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Minda Corporation (38.86%).

Tenneco Clean Air India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tenneco Clean Air India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5575.03578.93
10562.83571.03
20557.63559.61
50528.67534.77
100361.070
200180.540

Tenneco Clean Air India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tenneco Clean Air India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.00%, FII holding rose to 8.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tenneco Clean Air India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,00,0003.44172.31
30,00,0002.8156.65
23,00,0000.94120.09
22,13,1570.45115.56
18,52,9950.2996.75
12,73,3030.7166.49
8,49,3540.4344.35
8,46,3591.7144.19
8,00,0862.4741.78
7,82,6730.0440.87

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Tenneco Clean Air India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTTenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 21, 2026, 12:52 AM ISTTenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 1:14 AM ISTTenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 1:00 AM ISTTenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 12:54 AM ISTTenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Tenneco Clean Air India

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308TN2018FTC126510 and registration number is 126510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2236.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 403.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Chandrasekharan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manavendra Singh Sial
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nathan Patrick Bowen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Mahesh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Baijal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopika Pant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaidit Singh Brar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tenneco Clean Air India Share Price

What is the share price of Tenneco Clean Air India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹556.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tenneco Clean Air India?

The Tenneco Clean Air India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tenneco Clean Air India?

The market cap of Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹22,440.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tenneco Clean Air India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tenneco Clean Air India are ₹571.50 and ₹549.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tenneco Clean Air India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tenneco Clean Air India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹602.45 and 52-week low of Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹437.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Tenneco Clean Air India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tenneco Clean Air India has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, 10.35% for the past month, 14.91% over 3 months, 13.19% over 1 year, 4.22% across 3 years, and 2.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tenneco Clean Air India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tenneco Clean Air India are 0.00 and 21.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Tenneco Clean Air India News

