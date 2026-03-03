Here's the live share price of Tenneco Clean Air India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tenneco Clean Air India has gained 2.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 13.19%.
Tenneco Clean Air India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|-1.45
|3.81
|12.85
|13.19
|13.19
|4.22
|2.51
|Endurance Technologies
|-1.52
|5.52
|-0.93
|-9.33
|54.31
|27.98
|13.65
|Minda Corporation
|-5.84
|-6.87
|-8.44
|6.57
|10.38
|38.38
|38.86
|JBM Auto
|-5.33
|-7.58
|-12.86
|-14.22
|1.84
|22.20
|43.23
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|0.06
|13.67
|7.85
|59.83
|234.58
|85.29
|60.85
|ASK Automotive
|-6.62
|-14.19
|-18.46
|-22.33
|17.54
|8.76
|5.17
|Pricol
|-5.48
|1.11
|-6.09
|19.47
|45.52
|45.19
|53.62
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-2.21
|2.18
|-1.34
|39.84
|58.91
|38.91
|42.84
|SJS Enterprises
|-6.90
|-1.67
|0.88
|21.54
|100.87
|59.97
|27.53
|Sharda Motor Industries
|-5.47
|1.12
|-6.66
|-15.87
|15.21
|44.14
|32.58
|Sandhar Technologies
|4.22
|-5.26
|-11.51
|7.82
|46.93
|31.82
|17.52
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|-10.84
|8.68
|14.31
|1.55
|37.90
|3.43
|2.04
|Studds Accessories
|-1.86
|1.16
|-6.91
|-9.30
|-9.30
|-3.20
|-1.93
|NDR Auto Components
|-3.33
|0.93
|-12.99
|-29.96
|31.08
|75.01
|66.36
|Precision Camshafts
|-8.07
|-11.54
|-23.92
|-27.12
|-17.07
|9.98
|23.76
|Bharat Seats
|-7.98
|20.63
|2.17
|11.46
|185.81
|62.16
|35.08
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|0.59
|20.15
|21.27
|8.37
|67.59
|22.22
|16.13
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-1.00
|2.16
|-9.04
|-18.20
|68.86
|27.40
|28.81
|IST
|-1.64
|-0.20
|-12.74
|-22.66
|-12.86
|14.97
|11.77
|Munjal Auto Industries
|-1.90
|7.16
|-2.80
|-11.97
|12.53
|24.12
|4.86
Over the last one year, Tenneco Clean Air India has gained 13.19% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (54.31%), Minda Corporation (10.38%), JBM Auto (1.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Tenneco Clean Air India has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (13.65%) and Minda Corporation (38.86%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|575.03
|578.93
|10
|562.83
|571.03
|20
|557.63
|559.61
|50
|528.67
|534.77
|100
|361.07
|0
|200
|180.54
|0
In the latest quarter, Tenneco Clean Air India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.00%, FII holding rose to 8.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,00,000
|3.44
|172.31
|30,00,000
|2.8
|156.65
|23,00,000
|0.94
|120.09
|22,13,157
|0.45
|115.56
|18,52,995
|0.29
|96.75
|12,73,303
|0.71
|66.49
|8,49,354
|0.43
|44.35
|8,46,359
|1.71
|44.19
|8,00,086
|2.47
|41.78
|7,82,673
|0.04
|40.87
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Tenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:52 AM IST
|Tenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 1:14 AM IST
|Tenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 1:00 AM IST
|Tenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:54 AM IST
|Tenneco Clean Air - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308TN2018FTC126510 and registration number is 126510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2236.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 403.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹556.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tenneco Clean Air India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹22,440.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tenneco Clean Air India are ₹571.50 and ₹549.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tenneco Clean Air India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹602.45 and 52-week low of Tenneco Clean Air India is ₹437.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tenneco Clean Air India has shown returns of -4.28% over the past day, 10.35% for the past month, 14.91% over 3 months, 13.19% over 1 year, 4.22% across 3 years, and 2.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tenneco Clean Air India are 0.00 and 21.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.