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Easy Trip Planners Share Price

NSE
BSE

EASY TRIP PLANNERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Easy Trip Planners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.59 Closed
-0.30₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Easy Trip Planners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.58₹6.65
₹6.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.77₹10.57
₹6.59
Open Price
₹6.61
Prev. Close
₹6.61
Volume
5,67,332

Source: Dion Global

Easy Trip Planners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Easy Trip Planners has declined 28.60% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Easy Trip Planners has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

Easy Trip Planners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Easy Trip Planners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.626.61
106.736.67
206.816.8
507.267.1
1007.367.32
2007.477.92

Source: Dion Global

Easy Trip Planners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Easy Trip Planners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.99%, FII holding fell to 5.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Easy Trip Planners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTEasy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 11, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTEasy Trip Planners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST ISTEasy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 31, 2026, 07:50 AM IST ISTEasy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 31, 2026, 07:45 AM IST ISTEasy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Easy Trip Planners

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2008PLC179041 and registration number is 179041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 363.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Pitti
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Prashant Pitti
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rikant Pittie
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Justice(Retd) Usha Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Easy Trip Planners Share Price

What is the share price of Easy Trip Planners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Trip Planners is ₹6.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Easy Trip Planners?

The Easy Trip Planners is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Easy Trip Planners?

The market cap of Easy Trip Planners is ₹2,396.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Easy Trip Planners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Easy Trip Planners are ₹6.65 and ₹6.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Easy Trip Planners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easy Trip Planners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easy Trip Planners is ₹10.57 and 52-week low of Easy Trip Planners is ₹5.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Easy Trip Planners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Easy Trip Planners has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -17.93% over 3 months, -28.6% over 1 year, -30.97% across 3 years, and -15.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners are -61.30 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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