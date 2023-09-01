Follow Us

EASY TRIP PLANNERS LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | NSE
₹40.80 Closed
-1.81-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.50₹42.00
₹40.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹73.50
₹40.80
Open Price
₹41.65
Prev. Close
₹41.55
Volume
2,24,37,674

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.67
  • R242.58
  • R343.17
  • Pivot
    41.08
  • S140.17
  • S239.58
  • S338.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5398.1140.75
  • 10395.5540.23
  • 20391.2240.2
  • 50393.8741.33
  • 100392.2543.61
  • 200364.0447

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.87-0.85-10.92-16.14-14.38213.17213.17
4.577.095.9812.60-2.64154.66372.93
-7.7723.9861.4461.1938.34234.24-58.58
-2.61-0.1320.7448.0965.84247.74100.18

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. Share Holdings

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan7,60,0001.153.08
Navi Flexi Cap Fund7,55,0001.313.06
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,30,4130.160.93
Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan2,24,0001.460.91
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,49,5130.160.61
Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund1,10,1870.570.45
Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund92,9620.570.38
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund94,6690.160.38
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund53,8080.160.22
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF24,6880.160.1
View All Mutual Funds

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2008PLC179041 and registration number is 179041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operator activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Pitti
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Rikant Pittie
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Pitti
    Executive Director
  • Justice(Retd) Usha Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Tripathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd.?

The market cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹7,222.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is 53.82 and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is 24.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Easy Trip Planners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹40.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Easy Trip Planners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easy Trip Planners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

