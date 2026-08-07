What is the share price of Easy Trip Planners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Trip Planners is ₹6.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Easy Trip Planners? The Easy Trip Planners is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Easy Trip Planners? The market cap of Easy Trip Planners is ₹2,396.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Easy Trip Planners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Easy Trip Planners are ₹6.65 and ₹6.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Easy Trip Planners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easy Trip Planners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easy Trip Planners is ₹10.57 and 52-week low of Easy Trip Planners is ₹5.77 as on .

How has the Easy Trip Planners performed historically in terms of returns? The Easy Trip Planners has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -17.93% over 3 months, -28.6% over 1 year, -30.97% across 3 years, and -15.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners are -61.30 and 2.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global