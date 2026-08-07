Here's the live share price of Easy Trip Planners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Easy Trip Planners has declined 28.60% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Easy Trip Planners has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.62
|6.61
|10
|6.73
|6.67
|20
|6.81
|6.8
|50
|7.26
|7.1
|100
|7.36
|7.32
|200
|7.47
|7.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Easy Trip Planners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.99%, FII holding fell to 5.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Easy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Easy Trip Planners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:03 PM IST IST
|Easy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 31, 2026, 07:50 AM IST IST
|Easy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 31, 2026, 07:45 AM IST IST
|Easy Trip Planners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2008PLC179041 and registration number is 179041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 363.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Trip Planners is ₹6.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Easy Trip Planners is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Easy Trip Planners is ₹2,396.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Easy Trip Planners are ₹6.65 and ₹6.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easy Trip Planners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easy Trip Planners is ₹10.57 and 52-week low of Easy Trip Planners is ₹5.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Easy Trip Planners has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -17.93% over 3 months, -28.6% over 1 year, -30.97% across 3 years, and -15.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners are -61.30 and 2.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global