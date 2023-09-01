What is the Market Cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd.? The market cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹7,222.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd.? P/E ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is 53.82 and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is 24.21 as on .

What is the share price of Easy Trip Planners Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹40.80 as on .