Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|7,60,000
|1.15
|3.08
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|7,55,000
|1.31
|3.06
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,30,413
|0.16
|0.93
|Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|2,24,000
|1.46
|0.91
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,49,513
|0.16
|0.61
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|1,10,187
|0.57
|0.45
|Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|92,962
|0.57
|0.38
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|94,669
|0.16
|0.38
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|53,808
|0.16
|0.22
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|24,688
|0.16
|0.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090DL2008PLC179041 and registration number is 179041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operator activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹7,222.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is 53.82 and PB ratio of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is 24.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹40.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Easy Trip Planners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹73.50 and 52-week low of Easy Trip Planners Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.