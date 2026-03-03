Here's the live share price of Lenskart Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lenskart Solutions has gained 5.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 30.49%.
Lenskart Solutions’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lenskart Solutions
|8.43
|14.24
|28.37
|30.49
|30.49
|9.28
|5.47
|Kretto Syscon
|-5.62
|75.00
|-16.00
|-46.84
|-50.96
|27.76
|17.35
|GKB Ophthalmics
|-10.93
|-2.43
|12.04
|-26.49
|-22.85
|-17.16
|-4.47
|Boston Commerce
|-12.84
|-26.39
|-29.02
|-40.69
|-75.31
|-37.27
|-24.40
Over the last one year, Lenskart Solutions has gained 30.49% compared to peers like Kretto Syscon (-50.96%), GKB Ophthalmics (-22.85%), Boston Commerce (-75.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Lenskart Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Kretto Syscon (17.35%) and GKB Ophthalmics (-4.47%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|495.75
|512.02
|10
|493.27
|500.33
|20
|477.53
|486.25
|50
|458.53
|462.25
|100
|340.79
|0
|200
|170.39
|0
In the latest quarter, Lenskart Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.86%, FII holding fell to 3.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,77,34,337
|1.89
|811.08
|1,68,24,684
|0.95
|769.48
|83,67,800
|3.14
|382.7
|80,30,445
|0.62
|367.27
|78,97,040
|1.46
|361.17
|54,82,621
|0.96
|250.75
|27,61,995
|0.3
|126.32
|25,56,736
|2.54
|116.93
|22,38,796
|0.54
|102.39
|18,81,986
|0.54
|86.07
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Lenskart Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:59 PM IST
|Lenskart Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 4:53 PM IST
|Lenskart Solutions - Advertisement In Newspapers - Financial Express (English) And Jansatta (Hindi)
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:26 PM IST
|Lenskart Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
|Lenskart Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 11, 2026 Regarding Other Matters
Lenskart Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33100DL2008PLC178355 and registration number is 178355. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lenses/Optical Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4039.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 154.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lenskart Solutions is ₹526.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lenskart Solutions is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lenskart Solutions is ₹91,378.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lenskart Solutions are ₹532.00 and ₹501.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lenskart Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lenskart Solutions is ₹541.45 and 52-week low of Lenskart Solutions is ₹355.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lenskart Solutions has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 20.67% for the past month, 27.98% over 3 months, 30.49% over 1 year, 9.28% across 3 years, and 5.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lenskart Solutions are 0.00 and 13.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.