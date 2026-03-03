Facebook Pixel Code
Lenskart Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

LENSKART SOLUTIONS

Largecap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
NBFC

Here's the live share price of Lenskart Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹526.25 Closed
-2.10₹ -11.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lenskart Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹501.00₹532.00
₹526.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹355.70₹541.45
₹526.25
Open Price
₹502.35
Prev. Close
₹537.55
Volume
2,33,289

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lenskart Solutions has gained 5.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 30.49%.

Lenskart Solutions’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Lenskart Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lenskart Solutions		8.4314.2428.3730.4930.499.285.47
Kretto Syscon		-5.6275.00-16.00-46.84-50.9627.7617.35
GKB Ophthalmics		-10.93-2.4312.04-26.49-22.85-17.16-4.47
Boston Commerce		-12.84-26.39-29.02-40.69-75.31-37.27-24.40

Over the last one year, Lenskart Solutions has gained 30.49% compared to peers like Kretto Syscon (-50.96%), GKB Ophthalmics (-22.85%), Boston Commerce (-75.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Lenskart Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Kretto Syscon (17.35%) and GKB Ophthalmics (-4.47%).

Lenskart Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Lenskart Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5495.75512.02
10493.27500.33
20477.53486.25
50458.53462.25
100340.790
200170.390

Lenskart Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lenskart Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.86%, FII holding fell to 3.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lenskart Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,77,34,3371.89811.08
1,68,24,6840.95769.48
83,67,8003.14382.7
80,30,4450.62367.27
78,97,0401.46361.17
54,82,6210.96250.75
27,61,9950.3126.32
25,56,7362.54116.93
22,38,7960.54102.39
18,81,9860.5486.07

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Lenskart Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTLenskart Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 13, 2026, 7:59 PM ISTLenskart Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 12, 2026, 4:53 PM ISTLenskart Solutions - Advertisement In Newspapers - Financial Express (English) And Jansatta (Hindi)
Feb 12, 2026, 2:26 PM ISTLenskart Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 10:05 PM ISTLenskart Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 11, 2026 Regarding Other Matters

About Lenskart Solutions

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33100DL2008PLC178355 and registration number is 178355. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lenses/Optical Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4039.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 154.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Peyush Bansal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Neha Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Chaudhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kashyap
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Tulsidas Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sayali Karanjkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Gupta
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Lenskart Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Lenskart Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lenskart Solutions is ₹526.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lenskart Solutions?

The Lenskart Solutions is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lenskart Solutions?

The market cap of Lenskart Solutions is ₹91,378.89 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lenskart Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lenskart Solutions are ₹532.00 and ₹501.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lenskart Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lenskart Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lenskart Solutions is ₹541.45 and 52-week low of Lenskart Solutions is ₹355.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Lenskart Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lenskart Solutions has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 20.67% for the past month, 27.98% over 3 months, 30.49% over 1 year, 9.28% across 3 years, and 5.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lenskart Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lenskart Solutions are 0.00 and 13.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Lenskart Solutions News

