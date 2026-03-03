Here's the live share price of Urban Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Urban Company has declined 9.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.10%.
Urban Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Urban Company
|-5.40
|-16.51
|-20.68
|-38.10
|-38.10
|-14.78
|-9.15
|Crisil
|-4.16
|-10.43
|-3.04
|-14.60
|-3.01
|8.44
|17.58
|National Securities Depository
|-1.91
|-9.83
|-16.86
|-27.72
|-4.11
|-1.39
|-0.84
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.23
|-2.54
|-0.47
|-6.29
|-11.07
|-11.49
|-7.06
|Indegene
|0.05
|-4.10
|-9.79
|-13.30
|-9.08
|-5.65
|-3.43
|WeWork India Management
|-5.93
|-16.65
|-18.85
|-22.45
|-22.45
|-8.13
|-4.96
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.29
|-15.34
|-27.24
|-32.87
|1.18
|4.90
|SIS
|3.32
|-11.27
|-7.69
|-18.59
|-3.54
|-5.67
|-6.74
|PDS
|-2.98
|-14.04
|-14.69
|-7.37
|-29.37
|-3.19
|18.27
|Quess Corp
|-4.15
|-9.26
|-7.62
|-29.15
|-67.16
|-19.32
|-23.60
|TeamLease Services
|-5.40
|-15.76
|-25.33
|-35.48
|-37.90
|-22.30
|-19.15
|Updater Services
|-0.49
|2.67
|-13.83
|-39.10
|-47.33
|-18.51
|-11.56
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-4.01
|-2.02
|9.17
|-13.28
|41.78
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.47
|-16.13
|-27.25
|-36.08
|-38.92
|-15.16
|-9.39
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.57
|-12.45
|8.51
|-0.95
|-11.54
|118.00
|59.62
|NDL Ventures
|-0.78
|17.32
|18.54
|30.43
|25.77
|-2.00
|-24.28
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-4.79
|-21.90
|-32.44
|-37.19
|-40.88
|-28.38
|-19.32
|Qualitek Labs
|0.62
|-2.46
|-21.39
|-16.58
|39.65
|16.69
|9.70
|Majestic Auto
|-11.27
|-14.93
|-16.18
|-15.15
|-6.27
|26.81
|19.38
|EKI Energy Services
|-5.64
|-7.37
|-12.86
|-21.23
|-41.00
|-48.62
|19.56
Over the last one year, Urban Company has declined 38.10% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), International Gemmological Institute (India) (-11.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Urban Company has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.07
|109.54
|10
|115.1
|112.78
|20
|119.02
|116.91
|50
|125.25
|124.43
|100
|134.85
|135.69
|200
|77.86
|0
In the latest quarter, Urban Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.28%, while DII stake decreased to 5.70%, FII holding fell to 65.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,16,40,353
|0.64
|143.09
|64,76,441
|1.5
|79.7
|58,96,117
|2.36
|72.22
|46,00,506
|0.09
|57.18
|35,27,911
|0.29
|43.84
|34,95,080
|0.92
|43.44
|25,49,515
|1.88
|31.23
|23,63,690
|1.1
|29.38
|14,52,438
|0.29
|18.05
|13,78,370
|1.02
|17.13
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:45 PM IST
|Urban Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:24 PM IST
|Urban Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:21 PM IST
|Urban Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 23, 2026, 5:21 PM IST
|Urban Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
|Urban Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Urban Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2014PLC274413 and registration number is 274413. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 782.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urban Company is ₹103.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Urban Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Urban Company is ₹15,118.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Urban Company are ₹106.50 and ₹96.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urban Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urban Company is ₹201.00 and 52-week low of Urban Company is ₹96.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Urban Company has shown returns of -3.5% over the past day, -16.78% for the past month, -23.41% over 3 months, -38.1% over 1 year, -14.78% across 3 years, and -9.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urban Company are 0.00 and 6.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.