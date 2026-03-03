Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Urban Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.40 Closed
-3.50₹ -3.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Urban Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.35₹106.50
₹103.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.35₹201.00
₹103.40
Open Price
₹96.35
Prev. Close
₹107.15
Volume
6,79,782

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Urban Company has declined 9.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.10%.

Urban Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Urban Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Urban Company		-5.40-16.51-20.68-38.10-38.10-14.78-9.15
Crisil		-4.16-10.43-3.04-14.60-3.018.4417.58
National Securities Depository		-1.91-9.83-16.86-27.72-4.11-1.39-0.84
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.23-2.54-0.47-6.29-11.07-11.49-7.06
Indegene		0.05-4.10-9.79-13.30-9.08-5.65-3.43
WeWork India Management		-5.93-16.65-18.85-22.45-22.45-8.13-4.96
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.29-15.34-27.24-32.871.184.90
SIS		3.32-11.27-7.69-18.59-3.54-5.67-6.74
PDS		-2.98-14.04-14.69-7.37-29.37-3.1918.27
Quess Corp		-4.15-9.26-7.62-29.15-67.16-19.32-23.60
TeamLease Services		-5.40-15.76-25.33-35.48-37.90-22.30-19.15
Updater Services		-0.492.67-13.83-39.10-47.33-18.51-11.56
Krystal Integrated Services		-4.01-2.029.17-13.2841.78-5.56-3.37
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.47-16.13-27.25-36.08-38.92-15.16-9.39
IIRM Holdings India		-9.57-12.458.51-0.95-11.54118.0059.62
NDL Ventures		-0.7817.3218.5430.4325.77-2.00-24.28
Radiant Cash Management Services		-4.79-21.90-32.44-37.19-40.88-28.38-19.32
Qualitek Labs		0.62-2.46-21.39-16.5839.6516.699.70
Majestic Auto		-11.27-14.93-16.18-15.15-6.2726.8119.38
EKI Energy Services		-5.64-7.37-12.86-21.23-41.00-48.6219.56

Over the last one year, Urban Company has declined 38.10% compared to peers like Crisil (-3.01%), National Securities Depository (-4.11%), International Gemmological Institute (India) (-11.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Urban Company has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.58%) and National Securities Depository (-0.84%).

Urban Company Financials

Urban Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.07109.54
10115.1112.78
20119.02116.91
50125.25124.43
100134.85135.69
20077.860

Urban Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Urban Company saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.28%, while DII stake decreased to 5.70%, FII holding fell to 65.63%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Urban Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,16,40,3530.64143.09
64,76,4411.579.7
58,96,1172.3672.22
46,00,5060.0957.18
35,27,9110.2943.84
34,95,0800.9243.44
25,49,5151.8831.23
23,63,6901.129.38
14,52,4380.2918.05
13,78,3701.0217.13

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Urban Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 8:45 PM ISTUrban Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Mar 02, 2026, 7:24 PM ISTUrban Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Mar 02, 2026, 7:21 PM ISTUrban Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 23, 2026, 5:21 PM ISTUrban Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 14, 2026, 12:20 AM ISTUrban Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Urban Company

Urban Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2014PLC274413 and registration number is 274413. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 782.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhiraj Singh Bhal
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
  • Mr. Varun Khaitan
    Executive Director & COO
  • Mr. Vamsi Krishna Duvvuri
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. Ashish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ireena Vittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Urban Company Share Price

What is the share price of Urban Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urban Company is ₹103.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Urban Company?

The Urban Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Urban Company?

The market cap of Urban Company is ₹15,118.95 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Urban Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Urban Company are ₹106.50 and ₹96.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Urban Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urban Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urban Company is ₹201.00 and 52-week low of Urban Company is ₹96.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Urban Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Urban Company has shown returns of -3.5% over the past day, -16.78% for the past month, -23.41% over 3 months, -38.1% over 1 year, -14.78% across 3 years, and -9.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Urban Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urban Company are 0.00 and 6.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Urban Company News

