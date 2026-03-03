Here's the live share price of GE Vernova T&D India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GE Vernova T&D India has gained 95.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 179.10%.
GE Vernova T&D India’s current P/E of 90.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, GE Vernova T&D India has gained 188.34% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), Kalpataru Projects International (40.16%). From a 5 year perspective, GE Vernova T&D India has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,756.71
|3,799.19
|10
|3,692.43
|3,730.46
|20
|3,604.37
|3,591.88
|50
|3,203.58
|3,331.62
|100
|3,091.77
|3,125.71
|200
|2,810.95
|2,814.87
In the latest quarter, GE Vernova T&D India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.27%, FII holding rose to 18.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|81,44,322
|4.46
|2,630.86
|41,82,623
|2.7
|1,351.11
|40,95,615
|2.71
|1,323.01
|19,23,797
|1.49
|621.44
|18,66,283
|1.95
|602.87
|14,80,842
|3.93
|478.36
|11,91,355
|2.98
|384.84
|9,59,037
|1.89
|309.8
|9,17,501
|3.52
|296.38
|8,93,797
|2.28
|288.72
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 03, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|GE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 28, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
|GE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 28, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
|GE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|GE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|GE Vernova T&D India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On January 28, 2026
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102DL1957PLC193993 and registration number is 193993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4292.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE Vernova T&D India is ₹3,770.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GE Vernova T&D India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GE Vernova T&D India is ₹96,529.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GE Vernova T&D India are ₹3,890.00 and ₹3,643.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE Vernova T&D India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE Vernova T&D India is ₹3,939.95 and 52-week low of GE Vernova T&D India is ₹1,252.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GE Vernova T&D India has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 29.6% for the past month, 30.88% over 3 months, 179.1% over 1 year, 234.98% across 3 years, and 95.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GE Vernova T&D India are 90.39 and 40.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.