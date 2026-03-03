Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

GE Vernova T&D India Share Price

NSE
BSE

GE VERNOVA T&D INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power
Theme
Energy
Index
BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE India 150BSE Power

Here's the live share price of GE Vernova T&D India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,770.00 Closed
-2.07₹ -79.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GE Vernova T&D India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,643.05₹3,890.00
₹3,770.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,252.85₹3,939.95
₹3,770.00
Open Price
₹3,680.05
Prev. Close
₹3,849.60
Volume
14,551

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GE Vernova T&D India has gained 95.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 179.10%.

GE Vernova T&D India’s current P/E of 90.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GE Vernova T&D India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, GE Vernova T&D India has gained 188.34% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), Kalpataru Projects International (40.16%). From a 5 year perspective, GE Vernova T&D India has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

GE Vernova T&D India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GE Vernova T&D India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,756.713,799.19
103,692.433,730.46
203,604.373,591.88
503,203.583,331.62
1003,091.773,125.71
2002,810.952,814.87

GE Vernova T&D India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GE Vernova T&D India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.27%, FII holding rose to 18.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GE Vernova T&D India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
81,44,3224.462,630.86
41,82,6232.71,351.11
40,95,6152.711,323.01
19,23,7971.49621.44
18,66,2831.95602.87
14,80,8423.93478.36
11,91,3552.98384.84
9,59,0371.89309.8
9,17,5013.52296.38
8,93,7972.28288.72

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

GE Vernova T&D India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 03, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTGE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2026, 11:53 PM ISTGE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 28, 2026, 11:40 PM ISTGE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 28, 2026, 11:17 PM ISTGE Vernova T&D India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 28, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTGE Vernova T&D India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On January 28, 2026

About GE Vernova T&D India

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31102DL1957PLC193993 and registration number is 193993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4292.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rathindra Nath Basu
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Zanzaria
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jesus Gonzalez Gonzalez
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Fabrice Aumont
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Johan Bindele
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neera Saggi
    Independent Director

FAQs on GE Vernova T&D India Share Price

What is the share price of GE Vernova T&D India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GE Vernova T&D India is ₹3,770.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GE Vernova T&D India?

The GE Vernova T&D India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GE Vernova T&D India?

The market cap of GE Vernova T&D India is ₹96,529.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GE Vernova T&D India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GE Vernova T&D India are ₹3,890.00 and ₹3,643.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GE Vernova T&D India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GE Vernova T&D India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GE Vernova T&D India is ₹3,939.95 and 52-week low of GE Vernova T&D India is ₹1,252.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GE Vernova T&D India performed historically in terms of returns?

The GE Vernova T&D India has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, 29.6% for the past month, 30.88% over 3 months, 179.1% over 1 year, 234.98% across 3 years, and 95.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GE Vernova T&D India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GE Vernova T&D India are 90.39 and 40.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

GE Vernova T&D India News

More GE Vernova T&D India News
icon
Market Pulse