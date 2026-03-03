Here's the live share price of Anthem Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anthem Biosciences has declined 1.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.94%.
Anthem Biosciences’s current P/E of 79.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
|Gland Pharma
|-0.61
|-5.48
|1.16
|-4.73
|16.54
|11.79
|-5.95
Over the last one year, Anthem Biosciences has declined 5.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Anthem Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|695.73
|698.97
|10
|693.17
|692.44
|20
|667.82
|677.14
|50
|647.63
|663.59
|100
|672.93
|686.63
|200
|543.06
|0
In the latest quarter, Anthem Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.60%, FII holding fell to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|50,77,076
|4.18
|304.27
|36,82,926
|0.81
|220.72
|30,89,694
|1.52
|185.17
|18,00,000
|1.93
|107.87
|16,82,462
|0.62
|100.83
|14,75,000
|0.86
|88.4
|14,40,566
|0.26
|86.33
|14,00,000
|2.19
|83.9
|13,35,040
|2.99
|80.01
|12,66,228
|4.05
|75.89
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
|Anthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:09 AM IST
|Anthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
|Anthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:00 PM IST
|Anthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 05, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Anthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Anthem Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24233KA2006PLC039703 and registration number is 039703. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1840.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anthem Biosciences is ₹687.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anthem Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anthem Biosciences is ₹38,589.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anthem Biosciences are ₹697.20 and ₹647.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anthem Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anthem Biosciences is ₹873.25 and 52-week low of Anthem Biosciences is ₹579.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anthem Biosciences has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 14.47% for the past month, 8.17% over 3 months, -5.94% over 1 year, -2.02% across 3 years, and -1.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anthem Biosciences are 79.62 and 13.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.