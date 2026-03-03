Facebook Pixel Code
Anthem Biosciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANTHEM BIOSCIENCES

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPOBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Anthem Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹687.00 Closed
-1.96₹ -13.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Anthem Biosciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹647.70₹697.20
₹687.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹579.45₹873.25
₹687.00
Open Price
₹647.70
Prev. Close
₹700.70
Volume
29,348

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anthem Biosciences has declined 1.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.94%.

Anthem Biosciences’s current P/E of 79.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Anthem Biosciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10
Gland Pharma		-0.61-5.481.16-4.7316.5411.79-5.95

Over the last one year, Anthem Biosciences has declined 5.94% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Anthem Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Anthem Biosciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Anthem Biosciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5695.73698.97
10693.17692.44
20667.82677.14
50647.63663.59
100672.93686.63
200543.060

Anthem Biosciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anthem Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.60%, FII holding fell to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anthem Biosciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
50,77,0764.18304.27
36,82,9260.81220.72
30,89,6941.52185.17
18,00,0001.93107.87
16,82,4620.62100.83
14,75,0000.8688.4
14,40,5660.2686.33
14,00,0002.1983.9
13,35,0402.9980.01
12,66,2284.0575.89

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Anthem Biosciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 10:02 PM ISTAnthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 1:09 AM ISTAnthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Feb 05, 2026, 11:33 PM ISTAnthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 05, 2026, 8:00 PM ISTAnthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 05, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTAnthem Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)

About Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24233KA2006PLC039703 and registration number is 039703. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1840.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Bhardwaj
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Ganesh Sambasivam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. K Ravindra Chandrappa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Chander Subbanna
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Uppal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Madhavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shubha Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anthem Biosciences Share Price

What is the share price of Anthem Biosciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anthem Biosciences is ₹687.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anthem Biosciences?

The Anthem Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anthem Biosciences?

The market cap of Anthem Biosciences is ₹38,589.74 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anthem Biosciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anthem Biosciences are ₹697.20 and ₹647.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anthem Biosciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anthem Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anthem Biosciences is ₹873.25 and 52-week low of Anthem Biosciences is ₹579.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Anthem Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anthem Biosciences has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 14.47% for the past month, 8.17% over 3 months, -5.94% over 1 year, -2.02% across 3 years, and -1.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anthem Biosciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anthem Biosciences are 79.62 and 13.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Anthem Biosciences News

