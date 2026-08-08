What is the share price of Vodafone Idea? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vodafone Idea is ₹12.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Vodafone Idea? The Vodafone Idea is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vodafone Idea? The market cap of Vodafone Idea is ₹138,137.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vodafone Idea? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vodafone Idea are ₹12.89 and ₹12.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vodafone Idea? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vodafone Idea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.35 and 52-week low of Vodafone Idea is ₹6.12 as on .

How has the Vodafone Idea performed historically in terms of returns? The Vodafone Idea has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, 13.43% over 3 months, 89.73% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 13.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea are 4.00 and -3.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global