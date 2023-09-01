What is the Market Cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd.? The market cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹44,55.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd.? P/E ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is -1.5 and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is -2.56 as on .

What is the share price of Vodafone Idea Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on .