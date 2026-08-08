Here's the live share price of Vodafone Idea along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vodafone Idea has gained 89.73% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%), Tata Communications (3.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Vodafone Idea has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Bharti Hexacom (13.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.95
|12.88
|10
|13.12
|13.03
|20
|13.49
|13.3
|50
|14.06
|13.35
|100
|12.11
|12.66
|200
|11.34
|11.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vodafone Idea remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.07%, FII holding rose to 6.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|26,53,86,675
|1.6
|383.75
|13,38,72,675
|2.96
|193.58
|11,93,51,472
|0.97
|172.58
|11,89,34,400
|1.52
|171.98
|10,72,12,500
|0.94
|155.03
|7,39,50,000
|2.17
|106.93
|7,35,00,000
|1.53
|106.28
|5,65,63,391
|0.86
|81.79
|5,43,21,000
|2.24
|78.55
|5,34,97,070
|0.26
|77.36
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Vodafone Idea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Vodafone Idea - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Vodafone Idea - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:31 AM IST IST
|Vodafone Idea - Letter To Shareholders
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Vodafone Idea - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Vodafone Idea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100GJ1996PLC030976 and registration number is 030976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44384.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108343.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vodafone Idea is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vodafone Idea is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vodafone Idea is ₹138,137.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vodafone Idea are ₹12.89 and ₹12.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vodafone Idea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.35 and 52-week low of Vodafone Idea is ₹6.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vodafone Idea has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, 13.43% over 3 months, 89.73% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 13.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea are 4.00 and -3.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global