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Vodafone Idea Share Price

NSE
BSE

VODAFONE IDEA

Aditya Birla Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications
Theme
DigitalRural
Index
BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Internet EconomyBSE MidCapBSE Select Business GroupsBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Vodafone Idea along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.75 Closed
0.87₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vodafone Idea Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.60₹12.89
₹12.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.12₹15.35
₹12.75
Open Price
₹12.63
Prev. Close
₹12.64
Volume
1,53,71,289

Source: Dion Global

Vodafone Idea Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vodafone Idea has gained 89.73% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%), Tata Communications (3.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Vodafone Idea has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Bharti Hexacom (13.22%).

Vodafone Idea Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vodafone Idea Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.9512.88
1013.1213.03
2013.4913.3
5014.0613.35
10012.1112.66
20011.3411.58

Source: Dion Global

Vodafone Idea Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vodafone Idea remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.07%, FII holding rose to 6.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vodafone Idea Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
26,53,86,6751.6383.75
13,38,72,6752.96193.58
11,93,51,4720.97172.58
11,89,34,4001.52171.98
10,72,12,5000.94155.03
7,39,50,0002.17106.93
7,35,00,0001.53106.28
5,65,63,3910.8681.79
5,43,21,0002.2478.55
5,34,97,0700.2677.36

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vodafone Idea Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTVodafone Idea - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTVodafone Idea - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter
Aug 05, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTVodafone Idea - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 03:31 AM IST ISTVodafone Idea - Letter To Shareholders
Aug 05, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTVodafone Idea - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100GJ1996PLC030976 and registration number is 030976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44384.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108343.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravinder Takkar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu Kapania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sood
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Selcuk Karacay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjani Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neena Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajat Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vaswani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vodafone Idea Share Price

What is the share price of Vodafone Idea?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vodafone Idea is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vodafone Idea?

The Vodafone Idea is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vodafone Idea?

The market cap of Vodafone Idea is ₹138,137.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vodafone Idea?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vodafone Idea are ₹12.89 and ₹12.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vodafone Idea?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vodafone Idea stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vodafone Idea is ₹15.35 and 52-week low of Vodafone Idea is ₹6.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vodafone Idea performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vodafone Idea has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, 13.43% over 3 months, 89.73% over 1 year, 15.06% across 3 years, and 13.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea are 4.00 and -3.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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