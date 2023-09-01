Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|12,95,20,000
|1.82
|107.5
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|7,10,40,000
|0.6
|58.96
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|5,71,20,000
|0.33
|47.41
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|4,88,80,000
|0.77
|40.57
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|3,64,00,000
|0.51
|30.21
|UTI Arbitrage Fund
|3,09,60,000
|0.82
|25.7
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,28,00,000
|0.08
|18.92
|DSP Arbitrage Fund
|1,16,80,000
|0.59
|9.69
|DSP Equity Savings Fund
|1,04,00,000
|1.34
|8.63
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|57,60,000
|0.07
|4.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vodafone Idea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100GJ1996PLC030976 and registration number is 030976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telecommunications. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38220.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32118.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹44,55.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is -1.5 and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is -2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vodafone Idea Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.