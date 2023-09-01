Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VODAFONE IDEA LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Largecap | NSE
₹10.00 Closed
10.50.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.10₹10.40
₹10.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.70₹10.10
₹10.00
Open Price
₹9.15
Prev. Close
₹9.05
Volume
72,21,82,068

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.57
  • R211.13
  • R311.87
  • Pivot
    9.83
  • S19.27
  • S28.53
  • S37.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.588.84
  • 108.578.56
  • 208.758.31
  • 5097.96
  • 1008.897.68
  • 2009.77.74

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Share Holdings

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund12,95,20,0001.82107.5
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund7,10,40,0000.658.96
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund5,71,20,0000.3347.41
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund4,88,80,0000.7740.57
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund3,64,00,0000.5130.21
UTI Arbitrage Fund3,09,60,0000.8225.7
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan2,28,00,0000.0818.92
DSP Arbitrage Fund1,16,80,0000.599.69
DSP Equity Savings Fund1,04,00,0001.348.63
Tata Arbitrage Fund57,60,0000.074.78
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Vodafone Idea Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100GJ1996PLC030976 and registration number is 030976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Telecommunications. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38220.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32118.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravinder Takkar
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu Kapania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sood
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sushil Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sateesh Kamath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjani Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Windlass
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neena Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Choithram Vaswani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vodafone Idea Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd.?

The market cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹44,55.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is -1.5 and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is -2.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vodafone Idea Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vodafone Idea Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vodafone Idea Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹10.10 and 52-week low of Vodafone Idea Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data